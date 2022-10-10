Candid Conversation on Ongoing World Lunacy Vs People Awakening to True Health, Surveillance & EMF/Neurotech Targeting Crimes, Pharma Harms, COINTELPRO, Neighborhood Stasi in the US: Giuseppe Vafanculo/Perfect Triangle with Ramola D

Video post and links | Ramola D | October 10, 2022

Last Friday night Giuseppe Vafanculo, journalist, radio host, holistic practitioner, musician and songwriter who runs the show The Perfect Triangle hosted a conversation with me on a number of subjects, current affairs to esoteric and spiritual; it was lovely to have an open and candid conversation with someone attuned to the lunacy of what is going on inside the USA and worldwide across the board from the vaccine harms and deaths, targeting crimes, Psychiatrist and physician complicity in entrapment-harassment operations run by the covert ops contingent (seeking to keep their EMF Tech/Neurotech targeting, operation, and experimentation crimes concealed)–as reported in my several interviews, articles, and press release related to the unlawful Psych-Grab run on me in April 2022 (which I am still addressing in journalistic reportage and the law).

False Psychiatric Labels a Mega Crime Which Needs Further Reportage

A primary aspect of this Local Police-run Psych Grab on a journalist reporting police, military, and Intelligence crimes was to get corrupt psychiatrists to stick a false psychiatric label on the reporting journalist — in attempts to shut down the very necessary human rights, whistleblowing, and advocacy journalism I do: a subject I will not stop writing and speaking about.

As I said to Giuseppe during the show, there is no way I am going to sit back and let corrupt physicians and psychiatrists affix false psychiatric labels on me–for the daring “crime” of reporting the “delusion” of definitive EMF Technology assault which several police, military, and Intel parties are engaging in-– I am working on an affidavit, a statement, and much else to follow on the reportage I have already done on this matter and the letters I have already sent to various parties, including the local police, the local ambulance service, the hospital, the health insurance people, all of which will be published shortly.

The crimes committed on me are identical to the crimes committed on millions of people, hundreds of whose stories I have reported on.

It is time to halt this madness–Psychiatry, Emergency Medicine, Law Enforcement, and Mental Health departments are engaging in extreme crime when they attempt to disappear a reporting journalist of crimes against humanity with false psych labels.

I will be glad to speak openly on this subject with any journalist, any alt or indy media, anywhere in the world who wishes to interview me on Fraudulent Psychiatry and Complicit Law Enforcement/Emergency Services to conceal the use of Anti-Personnel Spectrum/EMF/Neurotechnologies on civilians, please email me at ramolad@everydayconcerned.net.

Livestreamed on Friday night, now posted at The Perfect Triangle and posted here by permission:

Watch on Streamyard: https://streamyard.com/mirqeqknhrxt

Visit Giuseppe’s website and listen to his radio shows here: https://www.rtidemedia.com/

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

