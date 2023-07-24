FOIA Request Response: Memorandum of Understanding Between Departments of Defense and Health and Human Services Regarding Acquisition Support

With Giuseppe on the Perfect Triangle, Live, Oct 8, 2022:

With Jimuphy Masters, Planned Illusion, August 2022:

With Ethan Nash, Tott News: Manipulated Masses, July 4, 2022:

On Truth Ambassadors with Noel Wu, Dr. Robert Young, Ginny Miller, and Dr. Mark Sherwood, May 6, 2022:



On the Richie Allen Show, Thurs May 5, 2022, on the saga of the unlawful 4/14-19 Psych Hold & Backdrop of EMF Tech Use on Civilians by LE/DOD/DOJ:



On The New Vibrant You show with Ginny Miller| Published May 5, 2022 (Recorded May 4)



Interview with Dr. Robert Young: What Happened to Investigative Journalist Ramola D and Research Scientist Dr. Robert O. Young?/Odysee | May 4, 2022 | Also at Rumble



Canada and Canberra, DEWS and #HavanaBanana, Germs and Vaccines (Wrong Forks in the Road for True-Science)–2nd Half of Show:





On TradCatKnight show, Sunday Feb 20, 2022, similar subjects (2nd half, after Leo Zagami):





