FOIA Request Response: Memorandum of Understanding Between Departments of Defense and Health and Human Services Regarding Acquisition Support

Latest Podcast | July 4, 2023
Use Keywords to Look for Articles
New Pages & Updates/July 20, 2023
In Response to Elise Xu, Newsguard | July 19, 2023
Regarding Barbara Hartwell, CIA Whistleblower | June 13, 2023 | July 17, 2023
Fourth of July, 2023 | Fourth of July, 2019: Implications of Targeting Individuals in US and World that Mainstream Media and Alt Media Ignore | July 4, 2023
Newsbreak 161 | July 2, 2023 | Edward Ellis, Equity Lawyer, Wrongfully Held in Prison Shines a Light on 100s of Cases in the UK | Please Sign the Petition For His Immediate Release
Writing Back to Dr. Julia Spivack Post Addled Slander | June 29, 2023
Swans Against Slander | June 12, 2023
REPORTER’S NOTE 2: Personal Update, 4th June 2023
Update, 5/18/2023:Report #122: Shad Budge Discusses Global NeuroEthics Conference 2019 and Neuro Rights
Update, 3/4/2023: Ramola D | Living Testimony in Form of Affidavit and Statement of Fact Re. April 12-19, 2022 Spych Op on American State National, Author, and Truth Journalist, Nov 9, 2022
Ramola D, 2/23/2023: Reporter’s Note | 24th February, 2023
Deny Consent | Stop Global Fascism at Warp Speed
Subscribe to ECCJoin 6,815 other subscribers
Plain Speaking at Substack/Latest 4th of March, 2023
The Larger Crime: Behind the Kidnapping & Capture of an American Journalist, Author, and Mother in Quincy, Massachusetts: What It’s Really Brought To Light | Updates | 4th of March 2023
Scatter Notes in Dystopia |
Bipolar I – Severe, Acute, Manic: A Blue-Black Production of the Bloodsucker Clan | August 27, 2022
The Larger Crime: Behind the Kidnapping & Capture of an American Journalist and Author in Quincy, Massachusetts: What It’s Really Brought To Light | Part V: Paper Trails and Weapon Crumbs | August 6, 2022
I DO NOT SUPPORT THE ORCHESTRATED LIE OF A COVID PANDEMIC NEEDING VACCINES, TESTS, VAXX IDS, MASKS, QUARANTINES, LOCKDOWNS & COMPLIANCE
Support the Crucial Work of Sci-Tech, Human Rights, & Consciousness Reportage at ECC/Ramola D ReportsIndependent Investigative Journalism
Investigative Sci-Tech, human rights, public interest journalism. Please support the unique ongoing reportage at Ramola D Reports video channels & this website.
You can support monthly via Patreon
You can support monthly or donate one-time via Paypal:
Latest Radio/Video Guest Spots
With Giuseppe on the Perfect Triangle, Live, Oct 8, 2022:
With Jimuphy Masters, Planned Illusion, August 2022:
With Ethan Nash, Tott News: Manipulated Masses, July 4, 2022:
On Truth Ambassadors with Noel Wu, Dr. Robert Young, Ginny Miller, and Dr. Mark Sherwood, May 6, 2022:
Truth Ambassadors with Noel Wu, May 6, 2022
On the Richie Allen Show, Thurs May 5, 2022, on the saga of the unlawful 4/14-19 Psych Hold & Backdrop of EMF Tech Use on Civilians by LE/DOD/DOJ:
The Richie Allen Show Thursday May 5th 2022
On The New Vibrant You show with Ginny Miller| Published May 5, 2022 (Recorded May 4)
Ramola D shares her story of Psych Hold trauma to Self Empowered triumph! Ginny interviews Ramola after her ordeal.
Interview with Dr. Robert Young: What Happened to Investigative Journalist Ramola D and Research Scientist Dr. Robert O. Young?/Odysee | May 4, 2022 | Also at Rumble
On The Richie Allen Show, Wed Feb 23, 2022, on
Canada and Canberra, DEWS and #HavanaBanana, Germs and Vaccines (Wrong Forks in the Road for True-Science)–2nd Half of Show:
The Richie Allen Show Wed Feb 23, 2022 with Michael Rivero and Ramola D
On TradCatKnight show, Sunday Feb 20, 2022, similar subjects (2nd half, after Leo Zagami):
STOP THE CLOT SHOT
Join me on Telegram | Subscribe for Latest Video Podcasts
Categories
Site Views
- 2,798,893 views
Public Education: mRNA Vaccines in Focus: “Safe and Effective” or Playing Russian Roulette WIth Your Life?
Watch The Spark, a Film For Our Times by Stephen Shellenberger
Top Posts & Pages
- The Restoration of the United States of America—Commander-in-Chief, Postmaster-General-of-the-World :Russell-Jay: Gould has the Title 4 Flag
- How to Detox/Get Rid of the Nanotechnology From Chem Trails & Vaccines in Your Body & Cleanse Your Pineal Gland
- FOIA Request Response: Memorandum of Understanding Between Departments of Defense and Health and Human Services Regarding Acquisition Support
- FBI Whistleblower, American Hero Geral Sosbee Reports Continued FBI/CIA/Military Human Rights Violations: Egregious Assault and Persecution with Anti-Personnel DEWs, ELF Neuroweaponry
- WHO and Central Bankers' Impending Pandemic Treaty to Establish Global Fascism at Speed | Reclaim Your Sovereignty
- Newsbreak 161 | July 2, 2023 | Edward Ellis, Equity Lawyer, Wrongfully Held in Prison Shines a Light on 100s of Cases in the UK | Please Sign the Petition For His Immediate Release
- Fourth of July, 2023 | Fourth of July, 2019: Implications of Targeting Individuals in US and World that Mainstream Media and Alt Media Ignore
- Millions in COVID-19 Test Contracts & Pandemic Plans Signal Escalating Build-Up of Testing, Vaccine, Pandemic Industry in Treasonous DARPA/WEF Hybridizing Humans Agenda: Reject The Tests & Vaccines Both
- Regarding Barbara Hartwell, CIA Whistleblower
- Self-Assembling Graphene Oxide Nanotech Now Found Also in Pfizer-BioNTech COMIRNATY Vaccine: German Video Reveals Self-Assembling Specks and Crystalline Networks Forming
Guest Appearance | InfoWars with Dr. Andy Kaufman |Back to School Tyranny and Do the World’s Governments Have Proof the Virus Even Exists? | Sep 8, 2021
Guest Appearance | The Richie Allen Show
Guest Appearance | Hardline with James Grundvig | AMP, June 15, 2021
Copyright Notice | Ramola D
Subscribe to Ramola D Reports at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Lbry, Live528
New Journalism Plan | Call for Crowdfunding
Ramola D Reports Links: Websites, Social Media, Patreon
New Media Site in Process
Exclusive Reportage on Counter-Terrorism “Manufactured-Target” Targeting & Gross Human Rights Violations in Amoral Human Experimentation Crimes by Intelligence Agencies, Law (Lie) Enforcement, & US/NATO Military Divisions: Off-the-Charts Torture & Abuse of “Targeted Individuals”
Counter-Terrorism Mil/Intel/LE Crimes
Public Disclosure of Anti-Personnel DEWs and Neuroweapons (Non-Lethal/Limited Effect Wpns, EMF Spectrum Wpns) Being Used, Covertly but Definitively, Illegitimately, and Inhumanely, by US, UK, All Govts Worldwide on People
No Waivers of Informed Consent, PERIOD: The Public Reports Ongoing Non-Consensual Experimentation and Demands the Common Rule Protect Citizens, Not Covert Activities
Washington’s Blog: The American Public Informs President Obama’s Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues About Ongoing Non-Consensual Human Experimentation in the USA Today
Open Season on Targets: Blacklisted Individuals, Extreme Abuse in Targeting, Secretive Lab-Rat Exploitation, & Massive Establishment Cover-Up
How Secret Policing With Deadly “Non-Lethal” EMF/Scalar/Sonic Neuroweaponry Has Been Installed Domestically Inside the US, & Globally
Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower Reports Ongoing Crimes of Persecution in USA Against Political Targets By FBI, Police, Federal Judges
Geral Sosbee: Collapse of Constitutional Government of The United States of America & The Responsibility For The Collapse (FBI/CIA/DOD); Call for New Nuremberg Trial
Ramola D Reports | Report # 106: CIA and FBI Whistleblowers Barbara Hartwell And Geral Sosbee Discuss The Truth About Surveillance Abuses
Exploring The FBI’s “Consensual Monitoring” and the CIA’s “Concealed Monitoring”: One-Party Consent to Electronic Recordings and Non-Consensual Two-Way Radio Implant Communications?
“No Morals, No Scruples”: Barbara Hartwell on CIA’s Mission of Psychological Warfare, Propaganda, Illegal Domestic Covert Operations, and Extreme High-Tech Retaliation Against Whistleblowers
In 2015, Covert Non-Consensual RFID/MEMS (Microchip) Implants Are a Reality Everyone Should Know About
Is the US Department of Justice Secretly Permitting Local Law Enforcement & the Military to Assault American Citizens Using Covert Directed-Energy “Non-Lethal” Weapons?
The “Neutralizing” of US Dissent With Neuroweaponry: Open Letter to Journalists and Human Rights Advocates and Organizations in the USA and Worldwide
White House Notified of FISA Abuse, Patriot Act, & DOD/CIA CrimesOnce Again, A Memo to President Trump: Massive Surveillance State Abuses | Treason on the Ground, in the USA: Public-Private Partners in Targeted Killing of Americans | 26 June 2019
Memorandum to President Donald J. Trump on Domestic US Torture Programs Running Under Cover of Surveillance | 25 January 2017
Ramola D | Newsflash Radio: They’ve Gone Too Far OR Black Ops Revealed
Media Crimes in Concealing Counter-Terrorism & Surveillance Torture & Abuse with Anti-Personnel DEWs, AI/Neurotech, Stasi Lie-Enforcement & Community MonitoringCover-Stories on DEWS from Russia while US Govt batters Americans in USA with DEWs, Neurotech from Celltowers, Drones, Planes, Satellites, Neighbors, Portable Devices on a Daily Basis
Failure-To-Report-Crime & False-Reality-Construct | #Media POPPCon | 60 Minutes/CBS/Sep 1, 2019: “Targeted Americans: Brain trauma suffered by U.S. diplomats abroad could be work of hostile foreign government”
Failure-To-Report-Crime | The Chicago Sun-Times Debacle: Neil Steinberg, Ella Free, David LaPorte, Ph.D, and the Ruthless Tearing-Down of All Reporting Unethical US Mil/Intel/Medical Experiments and Political Persecution Operations with Neuro/Bio/Energy Weapons as Delusional, Paranoid Schizophrenics Enjoying a “Mass Delusion”
United States of PsyOps: Call Them Paranoid. Call Them Delusional."
Robert Duncan, Regarding 6/10 NYT Article on Gang-Stalking & Targeted Individuals: “When Weapons Are “Field Tested” They Need To Be Very Secretive”
Fusion Center Treason | Flyer for Public Education
Global Non Lethal Weapons Testing Mental Illness Program | Public Notice
- Techno Crime Fighters Forums
Founded by Dr. Paul Marko and Mindy Urken, Techno began at Pineconeutopia and ran from March 17, 2017 to July 26, 2018. Archives at Ramola D Reports.
The End of Techno Crime Fighters Forum: The Real Backstory
Report & Joint Statement on How Techno Crime Fighters Forum Ended: Correction of Dr. Katherine Horton's False Narrative Changing Facts
A Note on Techno Crime Fighters Forum/March 16, 2021
Seeing the Light: From Activist to Illuminator/March 18, 2021
Swans Against Slander
COINTELPRO Smear Campaigns & Sabotage: Karen Melton Stewart & “Dr.” Katherine Horton Exposed | Infiltration & Disinfo RacketsCOINTELPRO Karen Stewart & Her Narrative of Cyberstalking, Jan 24, 2022
Public Notice re. Ex-NSA Karen Melton Stewart, Dec 28, 2020
Standing Notice Regarding Dr. Katherine Horton’s JTRIG Slander Campaign Against Ramola D, Dec 13, 2018/Updated Jan 3, 2021
Dr. Katherine Horton’s Lies, Libel, Slander, and Smears Page Targeting Ramola D: https://stop007.org/home/black-list/ramola-dharmaraj/June 25, 2021
Notes on Past & Present TI Activism to Expose Fusion Center Excesses, Evils, & Crimes/May 24, 2021 | Email Evidence Published by Galina Kurdina
False Claims and Lies by Ex-NSA Karen Stewart Re. Ramola D Fully Exposed; Further Facts on “Dr.” Katherine Horton’s Lies and Attacks Revealed/Jan 20, 2021 | Email Evidence Published
Secret Slander: “Dr.” Katherine Horton’s 2020 Sabotage & Defamation of Ramola D & Barbara Hartwell as She Lied to NSA Whistleblowers Bill Binney & Kirk Wiebe Exposed/Jan 2, 2021 | Email Evidence Published
Protection Rackets & Containment Operations: Libel, Slander, False-Narratives, False-Reality-Constructs, Smear Campaigns & Serious Defamation | July 23, 2020
Join Angela Davis