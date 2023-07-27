Freedom of Information Act Request Response: Memorandum of Understanding Between Departments of Defense and Health and Human Services Regarding Acquisition Support

Report | Ramola D | July 25, 2023

Received, only recently, from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of Defense and HHS regarding Acquisition Support (letter and memo posted below) referenced and reported here earlier (links below). This Memo was signed on May 20, 2021 by the Deputy Secretaries of Defense (Kathleen Hicks) and Health and Human Services (Andrea Palm) as announced by both Defense and Health at various Defense and Health sites online including here at the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense on May 26, 2021.

Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy, Air Force in Presidential Executive Office

The Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy, OPPR, intended then was reported as launched a few days ago with a new Director named yesterday, Paul Friedrichs, an Air Force Major General to lead what is referred to as a new permanent office within the Executive Office of the President.

“Specifically, OPPR will oversee efforts to develop, manufacture, and procure the next generation of medical countermeasures, including leveraging emerging technologies and working with HHS on next generation vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 and other public health threats.”–FACT SHEET: White House Launches Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy

(Medical countermeasures, emerging technologies, and treatments mentioned here being of especial interest, to be further addressed shortly.)

DoD-HHS MOU 2021

Earlier coverage here on this memo

Millions in COVID-19 Test Contracts & Pandemic Plans Signal Escalating Build-Up of Testing, Vaccine, Pandemic Industry in Treasonous DARPA/WEF Hybridizing Humans Agenda: Reject The Tests & Vaccines Both | January 10, 2022

News Report 6 | Millions in Tests While DARPA/White House Plans Point to Endless Pandemics and A Clear Hybridizing Humans Agenda | January 23, 2022

From Pandemic to Permanence: How DOD and DHHS are Maneuvring to Instal Future Pandemic Controls while Painfully Testing & Vaccinating All US School Children for COVID, Despite PCR-Testing Failure and Deaths & Disability Caused by the Experimental Gene-Based Vaccines | June 7, 2021

Memorandum of Understanding Between the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services Regarding DoD Acquisition Support | MOU Number 042021

Letter from Department of Health and Human Services Regarding June 18, 2021 FOIA Request

While there is much to examine further in this Memo, it is clear from the verbiage announcing it (examined in closer detail here) and within it that the agreement made here between Defense and Health to install a permanent assisted-acquisition funding pipeline for HHS [the Defense Assisted Acquisition Cell (DA2)] not merely relates to a massive “pandemic preparedness response,” defeating COVID-19 and preparing for future public health emergencies, but also to significant build-up of infrastructure and industry essentially engaging in technology-transfer from Defense to Health, situating the military inside the Department of Health and Human Services, and facilitating insider communications between the two with dedicated personnel, workspace, and other resources on an ongoing basis, obviously a subject to keep a close journalistic eye on, as we move forward.

Of especial interest to this writer and putatively to all audiences focused on human rights, true ethics, and necessary change to preserve our common humanity are the extending interagency connections and intentions to use COVID-19 measures to establish a sweeping procurement of what are termed “health resources” such as “diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines, personal protective equipment, drugs. biological products, medical devices, materials, facilities, health supplies, services and equipment required to diagnose, mitigate, or prevent the impairment of, improve, treat. cure, or restore the physical or mental health conditions of the population.”

The great dangers here of concealing a plethora of questionable and harmful “medical devices,” “diagnostics,” and “therapeutics” et al which might include “dual-use technologies” within preparedness intentions or harm mitigation intentions or physical disease prevention intentions or physical or mental health restoration intentions cannot be stressed enough. What has been reported to date regarding vaccine content and the dangers of nanotechnology in masks and tests points to the attempted cyborgism of humanity, something one hopes the military just as much as health and human services professionals with intellect and awareness are working currently to stop.

More coverage to follow.

Nanobioelectronics and brain and nervous system control via nanotechnology inclusions in vaccines, nasal swabs, and masks, a subject to be further examined, have been extensively covered here earlier, with early coverage including Red Alert! Graphene Oxide Found in Pfizer/AstraZeneca Vaccines–Used in Biosensors and Neural Interfaces–Could Be the Secret Link to Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno (NBIC) Human-Machine Convergence for AI Singularity & Full Spectrum Brain/Bio Control Intended by Anti-Human Transhumanists, Globalists, Governments and Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins Graphene, Aluminium, Cadmium Selenide, Stainless Steel, LNP-GO Capsids, Parasites, Other Toxins Variously in 4 COVID Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson.

