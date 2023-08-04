“Pandemic Preparedness” and the Defense-Health Infrastructure Behind it

Report & Thoughts | Ramola D | August 4th, 2023

With the launch of the Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy by the US Department of State a few days ago, last year’s launch of the ASPR (Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response) as a separate division of HHS, and the announcement of launch of the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response by the White House last week, all tied in with pre-scheduled changes to the Pandemic Treaty and earlier International Health Agreement changes, it seems the stage is still being set for continued build-up of industry and stricture, the intent totalitarian, the method all-encompassing.

Looking back over the past couple years particularly at the news from the DoD’s Joint Project Manager for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Medical/Defense (whose focus in many of these articles seems to be on the care of Military Service members unfortunately being labeled “warfighters”), it appears steady progress has been made in expanding the outreach of Defense to Health, awarding DoD contracts to large medical labs and device manufacturers, bringing the healthcare industry and Defense branches together, as well as bringing Defense right into the halls of Health and Human Services as this DoD-HHS MOU from 2021 illustrates.

Efforts at the WHO, EC, WEF meanwhile coincide with this expansion and plausible spiraling in of the proverbial revolving door: “Global Health Security” Versus AI-Run Digital Health: Does the WHO, European Commission’s Partnership Respect Human Rights or Aim for Cerebral Internet Cyborgism?

National Stock Numbers, a key cataloging intrinsic to these efforts, assigned it seems through established Defense protocols has expanded into the realm of vaccines and treatments when “COVID-19” came into our midst.

“The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense’s (JPEO-CBRND) Joint Project Manager for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Medical (JPM CBRN Medical) played a critical role in facilitating the assignment of National Stock Numbers (NSNs) to four medical countermeasures (MCMs) – developed under partnerships between manufacturers, the JPM CBRN Medical, and other U.S. government agencies – that protect our nation’s service members. NSNs are an essential part of the national logistics supply chain used in managing, moving, storing, and disposing of material. Assigning NSNs is a step forward in delivering these products to deployed forces, allowing the MCMs to be prepositioned in strategic locations around the globe and ensuring timely access to the products in regions where warfighters encounter unique threats.

The four products include:

• JYNNEOS™ smallpox vaccine (NSN 6505-01-684-4091)

• Tecovirimat (TPOXX®) smallpox treatment (NSN 6505-01-684-9538)

• Heptavalent Botulism Anti-Toxin (HBAT®) (NSN 6505-01-684-9483) • EVZIO® naloxone autoinjector (NSN 6505-01-684-9014)” —-National Stock Numbers Assigned to Critical Medical Countermeasures for the Warfighter > JPEO-CBRND > News (osd.mil)

Now it appears more of these expected pandemics are on the horizon, as this news release from the Office of the Secretary of Defense from September 2022 suggests, listing NSNs both for COVID-19 “countermeasures” and non-COVID-19 countermeasures, which latter means a long list of other diseases/viruses have already procured top billing as diseases-to-come:

The COVID countermeasures:

“Of the 28 JPM CBRN Medical-sponsored NSNs assigned in recent years, 14 were for items specifically targeting COVID-19, and valuable during the global pandemic: Remdesivir (NSN 6505-01-688-2270)

Seracare Life Sciences SARS-CoV-2 Reference (ECM) Material Kit (NSN 6550-01-687-8878)

BioFire Defense Coronavirus Test Kit (NSN 6550-01-687-2996)

BioFire Defense Coronavirus Detection Kit (NSN 6550-01-687-3020)

BioFire Defense Coronavirus Test ECM Kit (NSN 6550-01-687-8878)

Abbott Laboratories Coronavirus Test Kit (NSN 6550-01-687-8122)

Cepheid Coronavirus Test Kit (NSN 6550-01-688-2739)

OLUMIANT® (baricitinib) (NSN 6505-01-688-4626)

HUMIRA® (adalimumab) (NSN 6505-01-691-4533)

Young Innovations Nasopharyngeal Swab (NSN 6515-01-691-2298)

Pfizer COVID vaccine (tozinameran) (NSN 6505-01-692-4172)

Moderna COVID vaccine (mRNA-1273) (NSN 6505-01-692-5287)

TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib) (NSN 6505-01-692-3286)

Accuviral Nasopharyngeal Sample Collection Kit (NSN 6550-01-691-2786) —Joint Project Manager for CBRN Medical National Stock Number Sponsorship Supports Access to Critical Medical Countermeasures > JPEO-CBRND > News (osd.mil)

The Non-COVID countermeasures surely to be averted:

“The JPM CBRN Medical’s core program efforts are dedicated to the development and acquisition of safe, effective, and innovative medical solutions to combat chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats. While supporting the U.S. whole-of-government response to the COVID-19 crisis, the JPM CBRN Medical team has concurrently continued to deliver traditional CBRN MCMs [Medical Counter Measures] to the warfighter. Since the onset of the pandemic, the JPM CBRN Medical has also sponsored 14 NSNs unrelated to COVID-19: TPOXX® (tecovirimat) (NSN 6505-01-684-9538)

JYNNEOS (smallpox vaccine) (NSN 6505-01-684-4091)

TEMBEXA® (brincidofovir) (NSN 6505-01-696-1752)

INMAZEB® (Ebola treatment) (NSN 6505-01-693-8769)

ERVEBO® (Ebola vaccine) (NSN 6505-01-694-6755)

FIRDAPSE® (amifampridine) (NSN 6505-01-693-4057),

Heptavalent Botulism Anti-Toxin (HBAT) (NSN 6505-01-684-9483)

Ruzurgi (botulinum neurotoxin treatment) (NSN 6505-01-686-6357)

EVZIO (naloxone autoinjector) (NSN 6505-01-684-9014)

Bag Valve Mask with Filter (BVM-F) (6515-01-690-7226)

Omadacycline (anthrax treatment) (6505-01-685-8977/8964/8990/9011)

Raxibacumab (anthrax treatment) (NSN 6505-01-686-9526)

Ribavirin (Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever treatment) (NSN 6505-01-686-2538)

XOFLUZA® (baloxavir marboxil) (NSN 6505-01-693-3211) Smallpox, Ebola, and botulism, to name a few, may not be on the average U.S. citizen’s list of pressing concerns, but they are still diseases of interest from a world-view threat perspective.” —Joint Project Manager for CBRN Medical National Stock Number Sponsorship Supports Access to Critical Medical Countermeasures > JPEO-CBRND > News (osd.mil)

A number of diseases in fact are anticipated in other strategy documents such as the September 2021 White House American Pandemic Preparedness: Transforming our Capabilities (version linked here with my highlights), with its demarcations of what we all hope the new DoD is now working hard to prevent, given the older one’s inexplicably colonizing slide into Health and Human Services.

This confusion of weaponized technologies with healthcare services today with the advent of “innovative” “Defense-enabling” “novel” technologies linked to telecom’s stretch into higher and higher frequencies and a military substructure inclusive of ultra-wideband radar, GWEN (ground wave emergency network), low-frequency radio waves at neuronal/cellular ranges has led to a state of ongoing subjugating of humanity, as often discussed here, a situation which can only be curbed and regulated from here on out, not permitted to run free into further unethical mayhem.

For yet another look at how advanced computer science, electrical engineering, electronics, and nanotechnology have led to invasive device-use of every type in healthcare, this compilation offers much information: Fully Integrated Biochip Platforms for Advanced Healthcare/Sandro Carrara, Andrea Cavallini, 2012

In examining this landscape, I can only reiterate that we each need to step forward today to correct the presumptive edicts of authoritarian Medicine, and work instead to bring forward our own views on healthcare, our own varied home-remedies and each of our ancient traditions to ensure true health for ourselves.

Further: A vital aspect to emphasize is that each of these contractors and industry-entrenched multinationals is only a private corporation; as private Americans and citizens ourselves, none of us needs to think of ourselves as anything other than singular, individual, unique, able to think and speak for ourselves and our families, able to say No to invasive treatments we don’t wish to use. The more of us who speak, the more apparent should it become that tyranny in camouflage (syringe in hand) cannot hold.

