Further Examination of Banking Fraud in the UK: Are We Closer Worldwide to Routing Corruption At Its Core?

Video Reports, Neelu Berry Chaudhari & Lee Cant, 26th July 2023, 31st July 2023 | Posted here August 5th, 2023

Neelu Berry Chaudhari, pharmacist whistleblower and science journalist reporting on much corruption in the UK along with Lee Cant, retired auditor and accountant from London–interviewed here recently–continue their investigations of government, judicial system, and banking corruption in the UK (subjects often covered here including with Michelle Young on the Saturday News Panels series from 2020-2021), unearthing much as they speak with Ex-Police Crime Commissioner from Thames Valley, London, Anthony Stansfeld, as well as with Andy Agathangelou, Founder of the Transparency Task Force, whose international meeting online addressing the Great Insolvency Scam was covered here.

A remarkable set of conversations which highlight the true ills plaguing humanity and the efforts by deeply engaged and thoughtful professionals in science, banking, financial services, journalism, and law enforcement to bring powerful new change to our world, these two conversations are a must-listen, must-share set of candid panels and talks for private dissemination worldwide. Especially vital for all to hear are the suggestions from these panelists and presenters on how to address entrenched banking fraud in the absence of ethical backbone within the courts, banks, regulatory authorities in financial services and law in Britain, and the importance of raising to prominence the often-muffled voices of our whistleblowers.

Neelu Chaudhari’s focus as well on anti-terrorism laws to rout out corruption and terrorism in courts and governments, sadly what we are dealing with now worldwide (conversations returned to here earlier) as Edward Ellis’s and others’ work to bring Equity Law forward in the Mass Corruption Remedy Process to address hundreds of corruption cases equitably comes to fruition–is vital to follow.

Two statements from Thames Valley Police Crime Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld on major banking fraud and high-level fraud, published earlier, along with earlier coverage on the Transparency Task Force highlighting reports from whistleblower and activist for mothers’ rights, Michelle Young, are also linked below.

1 of 2 | IS UK GOVERNMENT STILL A PUPPET OF JAILED TERRORIST BANKSTERS? with Ex-PCC ANTHONY STANSFELD | Neelu Berry Chaudhari and Lee Cant with Ex-PCC Anthony Stansfeld and Founder, TTF, Andy Agathangelou | 26th July 2023

2 of 2: IS UK GOVERNMENT STILL A PUPPET OF JAILED TERRORIST BANKSTERS? with Ex-PCC ANTHONY STANSFELD | Neelu Berry Chaudhari and Lee Cant with Ex-PCC Anthony Stansfeld | 31 July, 2023

Links and Notes from Neelu Berry Chaudhari:

Brief Notes on Major Banking Frauds overlooked by UK Fraud Agencies. PCC Anthony Stansfeld 2013-2021.

High Level Fraud. Anthony Stansfield, Ex-Police Crime Commissioner, Thames Valley Police gives Witness Evidence that Fraudulent Trading by UK Banks is still Money laundering £200 billion every year despite almost 50 year jail sentences of HBOS Lloyds bankers and £45 million fines by FCA.

RELATED

Newsbreak 161 | July 2, 2023 | Edward Ellis, Equity Lawyer, Wrongfully Held in Prison Shines a Light on 100s of Cases in the UK | Please Sign the Petition For His Immediate Release

Edward Ellis, Equity Lawyer, Imprisoned Without Cause, Denied Appeals in “Inversion of Justice System”: Whistleblower Pharmacist Neelu Berry Chaudhari and London CPA Lee Cant Alert World to his Work for Humanity

Michelle Young and the Transparency Task Force Expose the UK’s Great Insolvency Scam

News Panel 23: Whistleblowing on Financial Crimes: Lloyd’s of London & High Level Fraud

UK Parliament Notified of Massive Insolvency Fraud Indicative of Malfeasance by Judges, Barristers, Banks, Courts, Law Firms Using Fraudulent Court Documents, Fabricated Debt, Repeated Violations of Statutory Law and Human Rights

UK Mothers Across Socio-Economic Lines Reveal the Crimes, Corruption, and Fraud Rampant in UK Family Courts and Bankruptcy Courts Which Unlawfully Asset-Strip and Defraud Women & Kidnap, Foster, Traffick, and Disappear Their Children and Babies

