Plans for Preparedness or “Pandemics”? A Brief Look at the “Global Health Security” Industry

Report & Op-ed | Ramola D | August 8th, 2023

Strategic plans now exist to plan for “public health emergencies” both in the USA and worldwide, as many recent disclosures from the US Health and Human Services department reveal.

2022-2026 ASPR Strategic Plan at ASPR

Why exactly health becomes “public health” and how exactly “emergencies” have suddenly come to the fore remain eternal mysteries to some of us–they must continually be questioned.

Clinical trials and Medical Counter Measures have become a growing industry now in many parts of the world, and bolster the growing infrastructure of “global health security” and “pandemic preparedness” drawn into being by the WEF, WHO, and leading Western and Eastern governments and militaries, as surfaced here.

An industry which manufactures tests, vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics is an industry which seeks to entrench itself, which means one has to continually question such new outbreaks as mentioned now in Africa and elsewhere.

National Stockpile Numbers point to such expansion of industry while the Strategic National Stockpile in the US connecting with corporations globally to increase MCM manufacture can only point to further stratification of supply chains and warehouses, factories and laboratories, auguring an extraordinary return of Empire.

Quite apart from the implications of further gene modification and cyborgizing through mRNA and nanobioelectronic inclusions in future vaccines and tests (speculations based on findings in the COVID-19 vaccines and tests noted here and in the reports of other astute journalists and physicians worldwide) which is essentially the pointer to transhumanism-by-stealth, it is interesting to note the order and intensity by which these planned pandemics aim to infect our lives–Ebola, Sudan, Marburg mentioned here in this April press release from ASPR (the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, now bristling with Offices to ensure planning, industry, and research, all questionable).

Pointing as well to planned pandemics and the intended corralling of the world’s populations into an inevitable communism-by-consent, we are looking now at a sophisticated build-up of resources which all of us who care about the personal private health of our families and ourselves, the freedom to choose natural and holistic healthcare remedies, and the freedom to exist within our own national borders and sovereignties would do well to learn more about, speak more about, and act to divert toward humanity’s best interests.

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

