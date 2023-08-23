Billions and Millions: Moderna and NIH Make Deals Behind the Scenes as New Variants Steal In

Note & Op-ed | Ramola D | August 23rd, 2023

As a new round of (false-claim) Corona Panic starts up again in America, with whispers of Eris going around, variantly decimating millions to come, and Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel makes the Massachusetts Billionaire list again (like Moderna in general, and Pfizer, et al, having made billions already off COVID or the vaccine or both), and fixations aim to begin on masking, sheathing, desisting from breathing, it may be a good reminder to all to stay focused on the real story: the Exposing of the Harms of these vaccines, which appears to have swung into new rounds of wheelspinning this year as much as the last and the one/s before.

At the March 22, 2023 hearing held by the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pension, Senators Bernie Sanders, Rand Paul and others questioned Stephane Bancel on COVID vaccine hikes (to $130 a dose), airing the concept of Conflict of Interest and surfacing the industry downplaying and disappearing of heart disease findings in adolescents post-vaccine.

A hearing requiring its own further dissection, this one shows Senators questioning the overnight billionaire with some intelligence.

Chair Senator Sanders’ opener starts with a taxpayer focus on the price hike reported widely earlier in corporate media: “We are looking at an unprecedented level of corporate greed and that is certainly true with Moderna today–according to a recent survey, 37 percent of the American people could not afford the prescription drugs their doctors prescribed, got that–over one-third of the American people can’t fill their prescription drugs that the doctors prescribe, meanwhile 10 major pharmaceutical companies made over a hundred billion dollars in profit in 2021, a hundred and thirty seven percent increase from the previous yield in these same corporations; the 50 top Executives made over 1.9 billion dollars in total compensation in 2021 and are in line to receive billions more in Golden parachutes once they leave their companies. In other words all over this country, in Vermont and in every state represented here, people are getting sicker and in some cases dying because they cannot afford the outrageous cost of prescription drugs while these companies make huge profits and the executives become billionaires.”

Persisting in his pleas to M. Bancel to consider lowering the price of an upcoming booster, Chair Senator Sanders was nevertheless rebuffed by prior allegiances to profiteering.

CDC’s OpenVAERS Data

In this context therefore it is interesting to note that mention of the overall numbers of CDC-reported (and other-reported: MHRA, UK’s Yellow Card scheme, et al) deaths and disabilities from the vaccine, often covered here over the past couple years, still marked at Open VAERS (although seen to diminish across the last two years as, no doubt, the vaccine too began to change its profile) was carefully skirted.

Earlier explorations by this writer of the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines have included a conversation with Rutgers University’s Dr. Shobha Swaminathan, a Principal Investigator on clinical trials for Moderna, who spoke then of further phases of clinical trials to come and suggested the CDC (not researchers) be questioned on VAERS reports of the deaths and injuries post-COVID-vaccine, something surely every journalist should be working on with diligence.

Report 270: Moderna Trials Principal Investigator at Rutgers, Dr. Shobha Swaminathan Endorses COVID Vaccine Safety while Numerous Physicians Prof. Peter McCullough, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Dr. Jessica Rose, Dr. Elizabeth Eads Cite Vaccine Dangers & Urge Against Vaccinating Children

The DARPA-NIH-Moderna Nexus

Unwittingly revealing more than he probably wished to, Stephane Bancel admitted to handing NIH $400 million essentially, it appears, to help bring in the next wave of pseudo pandemics (via novel variants or known “viruses”), as Senator Rand Paul questioned him closely on the dangers of the COVID vaccine in relation to its particular harms in the realm of myocarditis for young adolescent males in the age range 16 to 24.

This handover was widely noted at the time, and reported by Moderna in its quarterly financial report although it is perhaps less clear what the purpose is behind it. The reminder of the interplay between NIH and Moderna in the development of the mRNA vaccine, ownership of the patent for which has been in much dispute made for a cornerstone moment. Senator Paul’s remarks as also Senator Sanders’ examination of the subject from both ends, NIH and Moderna, invite every American parent watching to investigate further.

The notion of Conflict of Interest takes on new meaning when billions are in play obviously.

When the Government (DoD) awards billions of dollars to a (gene-based) vaccine company annually to buy millions of doses of a vaccine and then accepts millions of dollars for a vaccine technique their own (NIH) scientists helped develop, then handing over said technique back to the company to do with as it wills, while the company avers the Government knows best as to how that money will be used, and clearly new “viruses” and vaccines are being planned, by both parties–in a long saga of “pandemic preparedness” to come–then who exactly is the “governor” here and who the “customer,” is it likely this pantomime will ever end?

A key to the immediate rollout of new vaccines for the next set of variants, modulated by category (of what kind precisely needing further investigation) is M. Bancel responding to Senator Sanders: “This is not the same product. We used to have ten doses in every vial. Now every vial will have a different dose.”

Given the intentions, openly published, both at this hearing and elsewhere, of mRNA technology’s applicability to other drug and cancer treatments to come, as well as other variants to come, the question of how these treatments are going to be personalized or use targeting modalities becomes of special interest.

Reminders from Defense and Health on Moderna’s rise

It becomes requisite to read between the lines really, when the manufacture of viruses and vaccines both spring from an immaculate melding of military and multinationals professing keen interest in the One Health of billions, and the Continuation of Government and Industry is found to be a long-scripted saga replaying itself in the halls of Congress–something some are only now waking to.

A cursory examination of Moderna contracts with the US Army and Defense over the past three years tells us a lot more about entrenched corporations and systems, about what we can expect to see mildly pull back in the next few years and what intends to stay.

Contracts For June 21, 2021 | Contracts for July 29, 2022

DoD Awards $1.74 Billion Agreement to Moderna, Inc. to Secure Over 65 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine for Fall Vaccinations | July 29, 2022

HHS and DOD Statements on FDA Authorization of Moderna Vaccine/December 18, 2020

Variants and Viruses, Biowarfare and Biosecurity

Billions for Boosters–Moderna & Pfizer Cash Out Big on Global Marketing Fraud, Fuelling Beta, Gamma, Delta Variants Amid Mask & Vaxx Mandates, Fantasy COVID Forever While American Children Die from Pfizer & Moderna Vaccines

Screenshots from the CDC Website:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/variant-classifications.html

Military laboratories working in the realm of biowarfare (to create “viruses”) and contractually with Moderna to create vaccines put some of this in plain sight. Brigadier General Michael Talley of the U.S. Army Medical Research And Development Command (USAMRDC) and Fort Detrick, Maryland offers this tidbit about Army scientists at USAMRDC and Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) at an Army medical conference:

“Their efforts have led to significant advancements in science and the development of medical countermeasures to protect and treat against infectious diseases. Today, as we move at top speed in the fight against COVID-19, the work being done by our scientists at both laboratories are yielding promising results.

“At USAMRIID (USAM Research Institute for Infectious Diseases), they’ve been safely replicating the virus to support countermeasure development. Meanwhile, the team at WRAIR has designed a unique COVID-19 vaccine candidate.” –Brigadier General Michael Talley, USAMRDC

Question Clinicians and Research Scientists Both

Two takeaways from this brief look at what Moderna’s up to in Massachusetts and DARPA ditto while folks at NIH and Washington DC dream of delivering new COVID vaccines to every child in every country worldwide (Pandemic Preparedness to the fore): the Government’s sailed into this mix with new fervor it’s clear, while “personalized” and “targeting” gene-based “therapeutics” are making their way into homes through the usual mandated or propagandized means–it’s up to parents to start saying No to vaccines more vociferously, and looking into what exactly is in these vaccines, which are clearly beginning to proliferate, not shut down.

Parents could start by interrogating their Primary Care Physicians and pediatricians, with some insistence. Medical professionals–and managers–must learn they cannot steamroll people into compliance–or ignore queries for information–without being held accountable for their words and actions.

***

