“Global Health Security” Versus AI-Run Digital Health: Does the WHO, European Commission’s Partnership Respect Human Rights or Aim for Cerebral Internet Cyborgism?

Note and Op-Ed | Ramola D | 6th June, 2023

While the WHO and European Commission’s sad little partnership to run a “global health security” digital health initiative predicated entirely on certification to promote COVID-19 fallacies and lies is utterly transparent in its intent–no-one can travel (“global mobility”) or work except by kowtowing to the absurdity of nasal swabs, interminable COVID tests, painfully useless face-masks, and harmful untested experimental “vaccines” to quell viruses which have not been proved to exist–what’s really at stake is what’s not being said.

We must remember all corporations, even global and worldwide, are only private corporations and each of us must exercise personal discernment and continue to make private health choices as we read this information–while also working quietly within our own families, neighborhoods, cities, counties, to inform our local officials and help save each of their as well as our own children from the incredibly invasive implications of such ventures as this.

Yesterday’s news:

https://www.who.int/news/item/05-06-2023-the-european-commission-and-who-launch-landmark-digital-health-initiative-to-strengthen-global-health-security

Digital Health, AI, Innovative Tech, Synthetic Biology

“Digital Health” has become a catch-all word here for way too much — many scientists, investigative analysts, whistleblowers, and podcasters have in recent times been taking apart the very serious implications for all humanity in permitting the use of the highly deleterious nanotechnologies, neurotechnologies, surveillance and monitoring “emerging technologies,” “innovative technologies” and historic sweep of human and animal studies in brain functioning, neurology, cognitive processing, language modeling which inform Artificial Intelligence (AI) and make “digital health” “telemedicine” and other forms of remote-access health monitoring happen, subjects often explored here.

While Artificial Intelligence and the concept of IP theft examined briefly here continue to be discussed in the US Congress, some of the harms and the call for a moratorium on its development were recently aired at this earlier May 2023 hearing (to be further reported on by this writer):

https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/committee-activity/hearings/oversight-of-ai-rules-for-artificial-intelligence

The intersection of nanotechnology, neurotechnology, and synthetic biology has been examined in recent times by such scientists and researchers as Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, Dr. Robert Young, Celeste Solum.

Hydrogel and Graphene Oxide Used For Neuron Stimulation ( AKA Mind Control) Via Injection Or Inhalation | Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea

Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins Graphene, Aluminium, Cadmium Selenide, Stainless Steel, LNP-GO Capsids, Parasites, Other Toxins Variously in 4 COVID Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson

Synthetic Biology webinar with Celeste Solum

Virology Fraud versus Natural Health

The fallacies of virology versus the intuitive healing and natural health approaches to living in tune with Nature, our human bodies and our planet as well as the ways in which AI, 5G, nanotech and neurotech converge have been often discussed at my channel including with Dr. Tom Cowan, Dr. Andy Kaufman, Dr. Robert Young, Dr. John Reizer, Dr. Amandha Vollmer, Dr. Zara Anne Bourgeois, Dr. Beverly Rubik.

Report 284 | Dr. Tom Cowan Exposes Virus/Infection Fallacies, & Describes True Health & Healing

REPORT 283: DR. JOHN REIZER ON PANDEMIC-THEORY, PLANNED DISEASE, MEDICAL FALLACIES, TRUE HEALTH

Report 279: Panel on Terrain: Hidden Science: Greater Cause of Disease Not Germs but Terrain with Dr. Andy Kaufman and Dr. Robert Young

REPORT 276: DR. BEVERLY RUBIK ON WIRELESS AND 5G HARMS TO BIOFIELDS, BLOOD, LIFE/COVID-5G CONNECTION

NEWSBREAK 128 | DR. ANDY KAUFMAN AND DR. AMANDHA VOLLMER EXPOSE COVID TEST FRAUD, BRAIN/AI/5G AGENDA

Report #162: Zara Anne Bourgeois, Homeopath:Vaccine Risks/Harms, Natural Remedies, Immunity, Healing

The Great Need to Continuously Research, Monitor, and Challenge Invasive Science and Technology Research and Development

The great harms of turning our health over to large private corporations which have been working for decades to develop technologies harmful, surveillant, and pigeonholing of humans must be questioned, challenged, and stopped before they can take hold in our world. Where AI, 5G, impacting biofields and blood, nerves, cells, brains, and nervous systems has been headed, often under covers such as dual-use technologies which emphasize health while practicing harm in secret, needs to be widely known and continuously researched and questioned as pioneer scientists and researchers, activists and journalists Elana Freeland, Clifford Carnicom, Frances Leader, Dr. Salinas Flores have shown us.

REPORT 268 | ELANA FREELAND: THE AGE OF TRANSHUMANISM CALLS FORTH TRUE HUMAN CONSCIOUSNESS

PANEL 1 – CARNICOM DISCLOSURE PROJECT UPDATE 2021, TMT & RDR | DR. MADEJ, DR. MIKOVITS, DR. YOUNG

Worldwide Reveal of New, Destructive SynBio ”Cross-Domain Bacteria” Linked to Chem Trails, Morgellons, Now in Everyone’s Bodies “Transforming the Human Species”: The Carnicom Institute Disclosure Project Overview

REPORT 271: FRANCES LEADER: GREAT VIRUS/EMF DECEPTION, PHARAONIC FUTURE VS HUMAN ENERGY SYSTEMS, CHI

“Disruptive Technologies”, 4IR, Cerebral Internet

Closer focus on the “Cerebral Internet” exposed in films and books was highlighted here early with Dr. David Salinas Flores’s work, which has also converged with others’ exposing the nanotechnology underpinnings behind “disruptive technologies” and the much-touted but sadly lacking-in-EQ “Fourth Industrial Revolution” or 4IR (subjects further to be explored here).

Professor David Salinas Flores, MD | The Secret of “Person of Interest”: The Cerebral Internet

Dr. David Salinas Flores | The Fourth Industrial Revolution: The First Robotization of Africans

New FOIA Request Reveals Entire Pandemic Based on Scientific Fraud: CDC Concedes Inability to Locate Purified Isolate of SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 Virus or Delta Variant by Koch’s Postulates, Says Viruses can be Isolated “Only by Growth in Cell Culture”

CONFIRMED: COVID-19 Plandemic a Known, Live “Training and Simulation Exercise” under WHO, Treasonously Agreed to by 196 Countries

Scientific Fraud Must be Detected Early and Dismantled Early to Avert and End Cerebral Internet Cyborgism

The great harms of scientific fraud perpetrated by the COVID deception could have been stopped months and years ago if only the reportage of those meticulously working against tremendous odds to uncover the truth had been heeded. It is never too late however to do the right thing, to acknowledge all reporters of this endless trainwreck which “public health”/allopathic or medical managed healthcare systems has become, and move forward in more inclusive ways to bring healing, personal health freedom, and absolute neuro privacy and bodily autonomy to our world, free of the harms dreamed up by greedy private corporations and their elitist CEOs keen to tear down our hard-won rights and freedoms on the land in every part of the world.

Make 2022 the Year to Wise Up and Stand Up: Reject Vaccine Mandates, Reject the Public Health Paradigm, Reject Germ-Creation in the Pandemics-Forever-Plan, Reject Nanobiosensors, Reject the Internet of Bio Nano Things, Reject the “Common Good,” Reject Media/Pharma/Govt Lies-for-Profit, Reject Digital Currencies, Reject Vaxx Passports & Biometric IDs, Reject COVID, Reclaim Your Sovereignty

Cerebral Internet Cyborgism must be averted and ended altogether as an end-goal for science and technology research and development worldwide by each of us having the courage to stand up and speak up, sharing our knowledge and our thoughts, our dreams, our words for a better world ahead for us all, especially our children.

