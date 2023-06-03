Healing Our Human Bodies and the World with Water

Note & Links | Ramola D | June 3, 2023

Water heals and restores us, water soothes and invigorates. Water is powerful yet gentle as it seeps and flows over rock into earth, water insistently restores our cells from the inside out when we need it to.

The healing power of water is a huge subject, which has come into focus recently with awareness rising of the health of our people and planet in peril. Several doctors and naturopaths I have interviewed over the last few years have shared their expertise with healing remedies including water on my reports and newsbreaks, highlighting the importance of the simple–water, exercise, sunshine, clay, nutrition, vitamins, minerals in healing and detoxing the human body from numerous pollutants, in diseases like cancer, brain diseases, vaccine damage.

The power of Water and Alkalinity in Healing Tissue and Cell, Blood and Brain

The pH of water and restoring the alkalinity of our tissues and cells with healthful living has been especially highlighted by the well-known scientist, nutritionist, naturopath Dr. Robert Young, author of several books including the groundbreaking The Ph Miracle: Balance Your Diet, Reclaim Your Health (by Dr. Young and Shelley Redford Young) in several interviews including this one:

Newsbreak 136 | Life-Saving Information: Dr. Young Discusses Vaccine Damage and Powerful Detox Protocols

Dr. Young has listed some of the numerous other interviews and panels he has done here, including one with Dr. Ariyana Love, nutritionist and naturopath, covering various Solutions to Pollution where he speaks about the importance of the pH of water bathing our tissues and combating the harms of radiation damage to human bodies.

Water as Sentient, Listening, Aware, Expressive, Communicative, Therapeutic

The ways in which water responds to human thought and emotion and speaks to us in its own language of geometry and more has been explored by Dr. Masaru Emotu and those who have studied and sought to replicate and extend his work.

Michiko Hayashi, Director of the Emoto Peace Project, describes Dr. Emoto’s work and talks about how water has extraordinary receptive power to expressed intention and feeling, and how water responds powerfully to emotion, in ways that can be scientifically observed.

WAVES OF LIGHT-EPISODE 1: MICHIKO HAYASHI, EMOTO PEACE PROJECT, ON THE POWER OF WATER

Veda Austin, author of The Secret Intelligence of Water studies the language of water, seeking to document the language of water, sharing her findings and extraordinary photographs of crystal formations in frozen water called hydroglyphs here:

WAVES OF LIGHT-EPISODE 4: VEDA AUSTIN ON THE CONSCIOUSNESS OF WATER, THE POWER OF INTENTION

For more Consciousness posts, please see the links and posts under Consciousness here.

For more on restoring your health with water and other natural solutions, please see the podcasts at the Ramola D Reports video channels and many of the articles and posts here.

These subjects and more to be covered here soon, please stay tuned.

