Military Brain Technologies Revealed: Therapy or Weaponry?

Note & Op-ed | Ramola D | May 29, 2023

Posted today at the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, an interview with an alarmist title with a science journalist reviewing a number of military brain technologies mostly from DARPA revealing both putatively therapeutic and other uses of same. Most puzzling is the tone and allusive ways in which this information is presented, as if presuming consent for very dark technologies which most people unlawfully targeted with these have been reporting for years as profoundly invasive, and some yet to be fully exposed–including such technologies as synthetic telepathy, brain stimulation to amplify learning which seems to be using neural network mapping, and other such:

By Sara Goudarzi | May 29, 2023

https://thebulletin.org/2023/05/qa-how-darpa-hacked-a-science-writers-brain-and-turned-her-into-a-sharpshooter/

Like much that is being published these days and apparently over the years in certain forums, both in print and in podcasts, there is a lot of just such artfully artless presenting of neurotechnology information ongoing it seems, when the issues, unspoken and unremarked, are huge, with massive implications for all human neuro, cognitive, individual and collective freedom.

