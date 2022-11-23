Bombshell: Dr. Mike Yeadon, Former Pfizer Scientist, Deep-Sixes COVID Vaccine at World Council for Health’s 66th Assembly: Reject Genetic Vaccines, Reject Digital ID, Reject Digital Currencies to Prevent Human Enslavement

Note & Links | Ramola D | Nov 23, 2022
Riveting testimonial and urgent advice from Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Pfizer scientist in the Respiratory and Allergies unit at the World Council for Health’s 66th General Assembly to wholesale reject the genetic vaccines, reject all attempts by governments and central banks to roll out digital IDs and digital currencies, and recognize the great harms to all humanity, present and future if we do not refuse these first steps to digital enslavement.
Red Voice Media and Vigilant Fox cover Dr. Yeadon’s confessions about the vaccine here:
The whole World Council video can be found here (video link below) and is a must-watch for everyone, worldwide, especially those unsure about the meaning of digital IDs and digital currencies–some of us know they are a surefire way to take everyone’s rights away at blinding speed, since the intention is to link these to a social credit scheme where Communist “handlers” can define what you can eat and when, who you can speak to, and what you can say, matters Dr. Yeadon addresses with “If they tell you you can’t buy meat and eggs without a digital ID, forget the meat and eggs and Refuse the Digital ID because it will lead to only worse infringements on your rights”:
“There is no Public Emergency,” he stresses, “governments are doing this for their own ends.”
“This is not just about money – although money is involved; it can’t be about just control but more control – movement across every threshold and every transaction you do will be controlled.” The matter is urgent, he emphasizes, powerful urgency you can hear in his voice. “Many of the players you see—Gates and so on—have an interest in desizing the human population…many of these very old families have a vision of taking people in the direction of totalitarianism, transhumanism, depopulation—they have planted people in governments, media toward this end.”
World Council for Health’s coverage is here:
Dr Mike Yeadon: Why the Depopulation Agenda is Real (worldcouncilforhealth.org)
Please share this video and information widely!