Children Excessively Harmed | The COVID Vaccines MUST Be Halted

Ramola D | November 15, 2022
This is an ongoing story which needs continuous frontline coverage, and many worldwide are beginning to address this publicly but those running the vaccine horror show have not budged–to the rest of us, this is beyond outrageous: Why haven’t the vaccines been halted? Especially for the children!
Dr. Jessica Rose addresses the issue of more and more vaccines disguised as boosters
–and this is just about what is being done to the immune system with the continuous efflux of spike proteins into the system (never mind the graphene is the implication perhaps: and this is because many Board-licensed and in-the-public-eye doctors are refusing to publicly address the findings of graphene and numerous other metallic and parasite components of the mRNA vaccines under spectroscopes and optical and electron microscopes–which they absolutely need to!):
Dr. Robert Malone explains how children are being affected by more and more vaccinations in a War Room video posted by The Vigilant Fox:
“These Are Stunning Numbers’: 1 in 4 Children Unable to Perform Daily Activities After 3 COVID Inoculations
Dr. Robert Malone: (http://malonemd.substack.com/) “And this is from 4362 participants who completed the survey between December 9, 2021 and August 21, 2022.”
Interestingly, in the recent publications and exposure by a new public figure on the media circuit who appears to be an establishment scientist from a pointedly named University–Professor David Hughes of Lincoln University–of what has been found in the vaccines by “at least 26 researchers/research teams in 16 different countries across five continents using spectroscopic and microscopic analysis”–26 being the number Z of recent Regulation Z-exposure fame–which Dr. Robert Young, one of those 26, an expert whose work propelled this subject to the fore acknowledges here, there appears to be a slow turning of the tide–and a curious consent to exposing “Deep State criminality” a primary feature of this media site since its inception in 2014:
What is In the So-called COVID-19 “VAXXXines”? Part 1: Evidence of a Global Crime Against Humanity!/David A. Hughes Ph.d, published at Dr. Robert Young’s blog
Vaccines are killing children, giving children heart attacks, damaging their hearts, being found dead in their beds–Why are they still on the market, asks Vaccine Safety Research Foundation in this video which highlights the incredibly deceitful ads glorifying child-use-in-experimental-trials by Pfizer, New York Presbyterian, Columbia University, and Weill Cornell Medicine–heart of the Luciferian Venetian Crown 33 Club permitting these vaccines to remain on the market:
“Still making a profit while pretending to pay attention to harms to children” seems to be the motto of the very dark deceitful P-Harma Brigade from the netherworld.
There are many many many reports, videos, articles published currently on what is happening to the children–including the rather major story of the Argentinian child used as a poster boy for the vaccines now dead from the vaccines–and I will aim to add to this post, going forward, but please start focusing intensively on saving the children now–hope for the common future of humanity–all else being discovered about the vaccine links back to this center.
Sara Haboubi 🦖Old Fashioned Dinosaur Woman on Twitter: “The world is a sick and twisted place. That little boy didn’t make the decision – his parents and the medical staff did. Horrific. RIP” / Twitter
Mohammed Khan on Twitter: “Argentina’s poster boy for vaccinations has “died suddenly”. RIP, little one. https://t.co/CbTxNGj2to” / Twitter
Santino died, the boy who starred in a vaccination campaign: they denounce abandonment of the hospital (detailzero.com)
Children’s Health Defense/Child Vaccine Injuries UK/Dr. Mike Yeadon reminds us the entire Pandemic was a lie, and our children must be primary:
“If I Perish Attempting To Avert This It will be fine. It’s About My Children And Grandchildren”
Dr. Henry Ealy reminds us the CDC is in Harma’s pocket: Meet the 15 CDC Members Who Voted to Add Deadly COVID Shots to Kids’ Vaccine Schedule – America Out Loud
And here’s the list, from the CDC ACIP page online: ACIP Membership Roster | CDC–Writing to them to let them know what you think about their actions here may be a great idea:
- Lynn Bahta, RN, MPH, CPH
- Beth P. Bell, MD, MPH
- Oliver Brooks, MD, FAAP
- Wilbur H. Chen, MD, MS, FIDSA, FACP
- Sybil Cineas, MD, FAAP, FACP
- Matthew F. Daley, MD
- Camille N. Kotton, MD, FIDSA, FAST
- James Loehr, MD, FAAFP
- Grace M. Lee, MD, MPH
- Sarah S. Long, MD
- Veronica V. McNally, J.D.
- Katherine A. Poehling, MD, MPH
- Pablo J. Sanchez, M.D.
- Nirav D. Shah, MD, JD
- Helen Keipp Talbot, MD, MPH
