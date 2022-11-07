Anna von Reitz: “They’re Coming Back on the Land!”

Report & Links | Ramola D | November 7, 2022

In the last couple weeks in her webinars, interviews, and articles, Anna von Reitz has been sharing some rather interesting information in follow-up to her recent announcements about the American Government backing the US Dollar with gold, reported here earlier: Report 298 | Breaking News! Anna von Reitz Reports the American Government has Backed the US Dollar with Gold | Global Banking and Economic Collapse Averted | US and Australian Debt Paid Off.

These include:

the (British Territorial) US Government’s historic actions of Unlawful Conversion of your name and estate (all Americans as also all citizens worldwide, via the incorporating of names with Birth Certificates) and the need to provide remedy for it being hidden away in such a way as to be no remedy at all; the US Government’s actions in stealing everyone’s gold in 1933 (20,000 metric tonnes of gold collected from Americans) and again, the need to provide remedy acknowledged in a hidden way such that it has operated as no remedy at all; the Federal Reserve Board of Governors’ actions in requiring registration of privately-owned vehicles and trucks although they’re not commercial “motor vehicles” by definition, to gain a ownership interest, legalizing this illegality by providing a remedy for you to get private “Regulation Z” license plates–but again hiding this information so well it’s worked as no remedy at all, and the fact that everyone’s land assets and property in America has been claimed back by Anna’s prior claim made in 2014, paving the way for every American to reclaim their estate, with no statute of limitations on fraud ensuring that all Americans are owed the same equal reclaiming, since all have been defrauded in the same way, and finally, the latest apparently being that those who have perpetuated the fraud are now also “coming back on the land and soil jurisdiction” to become state nationals and reclaim their own land and property, But remember, there is no “National Debt”– it is offset by the “National Credit”: we’ve all been deceived for years.

Some of this information including the notion of legalizing theft by posting a remedy requiring the victim to take some obscure action hidden away in fine print in US Code (ahem!) was covered by Anna in Report 298 with historic context provided also in Report 292: Report 292 | Anna Von Reitz & Teri Kealoha Sahm | Update on American State Assemblies & the US Raj

Some of this information, especially the aspect of gold and silver being confiscated thence being followed by a supposed remedy nobody knows about, it’s been so well hidden, with links to relevant articles were posted in a thread on Twitter last week:

REVERSIONARY TRUST INTEREST TO RECLAIM YOUR NAME AND ESTATE:

Excerpt from “They Can’t Beat us–so Fraud Incoming!”

“By their own rules, whenever they do something illegal, they have to “legalize it” by publishing a remedy for it. If you don’t make use of the remedy, they can assume that you acquiesced to the situation and are voluntarily accepting it.

So, when they latched onto your Good Name and estate and unlawfully converted it into an infant decedent estate without your knowledge — a grossly illegal act, they had to publish remedy for it. That remedy is a one-liner lost in the immensity of Federal Title 12— 12 USC 95 (a), establishing a “reversionary trust interest” that you can in theory exercise, but they never gave a clue how.

They failed to publish which office or officer was responsible for restoring your estate to you and never established any process, never published any forms, never provided actual access to the remedy.

We have since found out by reading British Admiralty Law that the responsible officer is the Secretary of State. See the Naval Agency and Distribution Act of 1864, which once again proves malice aforethought on the part of the British Parliament.”

REMEDY FOR CONFISCATING YOUR FAMILY’S GOLD AND SILVER IN 1933:

Excerpt from “They Can’t Beat us–so Fraud Incoming!”

In 1933 they committed another grossly illegal act against us. They stole our gold, both public and privately held, “borrowed” it for an unstated period of time, and of course, they had to publish a remedy for that, too: HJR 192, Public Law 73-10, and 48 Stat.112. And again, they published the remedy to legalize their theft, and, again, they never provided access to it. No instructions, no office to address, no forms, no big publication in the newspapers — nothing.

REGULATION Z REMEDY TO AVOID REGISTRATION (HAND-OVER) OF YOUR CAR TO CROWN QUEEN & KING:

Excerpt from “They Can’t Beat us–so Fraud Incoming!”

Even when it came to “Administrative Law” — the “law” governing the internal operations of their corporations, they did the same thing. They committed illegal acts against us, published remedy to legalize their actions, and then blocked access to the remedy.

For example, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors insisted that everyone be made to register their privately owned trucks and automobiles as “Motor Vehicles” even though they aren’t Motor Vehicles by definition. They did this to obtain an “ownership interest” in our private property, allowing them to claim and use all our private cars and tracks as collateral they can borrow against, and giving them the right to seize and impound our cars and trucks, and also the ability to insist that everyone buy insurance for “their” vehicles. All this is as illegal as hell, so they had to legalize it by providing a remedy. That remedy is Regulation Z, which provides an exemption, first provided in the Federal Highway Safety Act of 1956. But, again, par for the course, if you ask the Department of Transportation or the Department of Motor Vehicles about this, you will get a Dumb Cow Stare and they will tell you they never heard of “Regulation Z” and you must be making it up just for fun.

71 Nations to Come Back on the Land

The most interesting news of course is that 71 nations — those who showed up at the Common Wealth Games (not “Commonwealth”) in July 2022 which featured a rather astonishing display of a metallic bull running amuck among the populace but being stopped in its tracks by a woman bearing a crystal shard of light which supposedly fell from a star all within the context of a Tower of Babel (lots of symbolism and signaling there of Beasts and Babel and Lucifer, which Anna speaks of here: http://annavonreitz.com/sportsfans.pdf) and some bizarre Ba’al worship — are now “coming back onto the land.”

“They are going to join us. The 71 nations that “fell down and worshiped the bull” at the Common Wealth Games in July have also just announced that they are going to decouple from the Federal Reserve Note as the Reserve Currency, which means they are “unincorporating” and using actual money again.

Read that — all these bankrupt corporations are running back to shore in an effort to save their assets.

However, they’ve all committed unlawful acts, which voids their charters. So, all the governmental services corporations are slated for destruction. The True God destroys the Golden Calf (or the mechanical bull in their most recent version) in a repeat of the Biblical account.

From their perspective, it might be more apt to say that the True God destroys the Golden Goose, because the fiat monetary system allowed them to get something for nothing. Literally. And they could claim that it was all voluntary, so long as nobody objected.

So long as nobody knew what was going on, nobody could object. They’ve gotten away with this “inequitable trading practice” for over 160 years. This is literally getting something (a hamburger) for nothing (a piece of paper with no date set for repayment).

Just remember Joe’s Hamburger Shop: Joe’s burger pays for Igor’s debt.

Put in more general terms, all our goods and services, our “National Credit”, already paid off Igor’s “National Debt”. So there is no interest owed on any National Debt, and when you add the Grace Commission Report to the mix, you have proof of more mammoth fraud and embezzlement.””

Anna also spoke of this rather epochal change in world affairs in her October 31 webinar with Teri Kealoha Sahm, Washington State Assembly Co-ordinator, assuring she will further speak about this tonight at her November 7 webinar, and cautioning all American State Nationals already on the land (through declaring such, as described by California State Assembly co-coordinator Michelle Ford in Report 295) in every state to be aware of the repercussions:

“It will open eyes all over the planet regarding what does it mean – because we have them signaling they’re going to come back on the land jurisdiction right – this is what they’re telling us – and here we are, we are the good guys on the land jurisdiction already, we’re the genuine article – we’re the ones who’ve fought the good fight all along – and so suddenly they’re going to be in a sense suddenly invading our turf – and try to displace us so they can continue playing their games, as unincorporated entities.”

“Well we’re going to make sure that the entire world including their leadership knows that we’re onto ’em and that our claims are already established and in their world it’s First Come – First in Time First in Line has the stronger claim. And the way I set this up, our claim was established in their system in such a way that everything I claimed came back into my trust and when I die my will is already established – so there’s really no way they can overcome that prior claim. Because I’m First in Line First in Time and it’s in a trust they can’t reach – because its non-statutory.”

“So everything that I’ve claimed—and even those UCC claims—they’re looking at these UCC claims and going (saying) “That expired! That expired! That expired!” – Well, you’ll notice I’m a party to each and every one of those claims – and the moment those claims were instituted, what happened, they went into the collection of claims that are held in my trust – so it really doesn’t matter if it shows as expired in their system, what matters is that it’s in my trust already. Does that make sense?”

“A claim is a claim,” notes Teri, and Anna agrees, continuing “And it’s active at the time that it’s made and it automatically rolls over into a trust – and that trust, when I die we know what happens to that trust – so they gain nothing by killing me because that just puts the trust in action and absolutely. And the Irrevocanble will has been published on the public record – it’s published on the website.”

Teri confirms, looking up the reference on Anna’s web site to share: “Article 12. I’m Your Anchor Baby – wedge in the door, keeping your door open for you.”

“So the RATS ARE COMING HOME – the rats are coming home because they’re realizing that’s the only way they can save their BACON (not bankin’)! –but at the same time we’re already here and we have the prior claim.

And it’s sewn up – so you guys, think about the rats coming home. And think about how they will try to twist and turn and make it into a corporation. Forewarned is forearmed. Draw the Line! You came back to the land—good. You also came back to the Soil – when you come back to the land you can’t avoid coming back to the soil cos guess what the soil’s on top of the land – which means they have to obey what? THE LAW OF THE LAND. AND THE LAW OF THE SOIL.”

Which is “Public Law,” reminds Teri.

“It’s going to be tough for them that’s for sure. And if they carry on with all this worshipping the bull stuff – then we’ll have to make it clear that although our government makes no distinctions – we offer religious freedom to everybody – it’s not going to become a state religion. Cos we don’t have state religions, we don’t do theocracies and this will be news to a lot of people—we’ve never been a democracy either. A lot of us read the Bible and we want to do our best to have peace in the world we have to keep that steady line and live and let live, ok.”

For more information, please see Anna’s article in full:

Anna’s webinar tonight will be broadcast at 9 pm EST, and can be listened to here:

Options #3 & 4, Browser via the Georgia’s Assembly Private Server: These are direct private Broadcast Links provided and maintained courtesy of the Georgia Assembly. These servers operate well, but occasionally do have glitches that can easily be resolved by switching to the WebEx connection above (Primary Option). Enter one of the following links in your browser. Please note: These Links NEVER change and so can be saved for reuse every week. Option #3: Private Server Link 1 http://tasalive.statenationals.us/ Option #4: Private Server Link 2 The American States Assemblies – LIVE Stream!

