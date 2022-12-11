Alex Crosbie Exposes the Story of the Century: Unlawful and Unethical AI-Driven Neurowarfare and Cognitive Warfare Being Conducted in Whistleblower Retaliation on the World’s Pre-Eminent Journalist Exposing MK ULTRA, DEW, and Neurotech Classified Mil/Intel Crimes

Report from emails to many re. Ramola D | Alex Crosbie| December 11, 2022

From: Alex Crosbie

Sent: Friday 9 December 2022 02:31

Dear All,

For almost a decade Ramola’s Investigative journalism has focused on the cutting edge of a class of crime and its associated systems, weapons, technologies, perpetrated against civilians under various guises and for various pretexts. This is generally known as targeting crime which includes the use of Directed Energy Weapons, Neuroweapons, Electromagnetic Weapons.

Her pioneering and ground-breaking work will one day be given the plaudits and recognition it fully deserves. It is currently recognised by many experts in the field for its brilliance.

Notwithstanding, I would like to focus in this email on public disclosures made in recent years in the so-called “mainstream” media pertaining to this class of crime and its associated class of weaponry/technology. Many seem to place great stock on so-called “mainstream” coverage or “official publications”, which to a certain extent I understand, so I think it might be useful in the current circumstances to focus a bit on this aspect. Ramola’s work will one day be recognised as “mainstream”.

Please bear in mind that this mainstream disclosure remains relatively limited for a variety of reason, primarily as a cover up of government entities ongoing perpetration of these crimes. It is the tip of the iceberg. Ramola has extensively covered the actual “iceberg” in her work. Nevertheless, this disclosure is indicative of the reality of the existence and use of sophisticated directed energy weapons and neuroweapon systems, with which Ramola is currently being intensely attacked with. It is widely documented that government entities have experimented non-consensually on test subjects for many decades.

This mainstream disclosure relates to Havana Syndrome, NATOs Cognitive Warfare, the UNs proposed ban on “CyberTorture”, and various technological publications relating to Neurotechnologies, brain computer interfaces, and Artificial Intelligence in the context of the 4th Industrial Revolution ,which we are on the cusp of. I also refer to what Dr. James Giordano refers to as a new age of warfare where quite literally he states that “the brain is the current and future battlefield”

“Havana Syndrome” has been covered on all the mainstream media stations, newspapers etc. as remote (short, medium or long range) “directed pulsed microwave radio frequency” attacks on hundreds of US diplomatic staff around the world for almost half a decade.

Many of the published/reported bioeffects of the Havana Syndrome attacks, have also been inflicted on Ramola. These include neural stimulation, neural manipulation, neural interfacing, nervous system stimulation/interfacing, continuous tracking capability, synthetic sound transmission, use of directed energy systems to interface with (similar to brain computer interface) a targets central and peripheral nervous systems and provide a “connection/interface” between a target and a neurotechnological system, which typically include various levels of AI. (See also various commercially available BCI tech with machine learning systems openly available on the internet)

https://www.polygraph.info/a/fact-check-havana-syndrome-russia-lies/31405194.html

https://www.newswise.com/articles/new-study-finds-distinctive-neurological-pattern-in-injured-havana-embassy-staff

https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/what-is-havana-syndrome-symptoms-causes.html

Bioeffects can vary depending on the specific technology used, the intensity of exposure and the duration of exposure. None of the diplomatic staff were treated as mental patients, despite an attempt to cover up the attacks



The above bioeffects have also been publicly disclosed and discussed by the leading and prominent US Neuroscientist, Neuroweapons expert, Dr. James Giordano. :

Dr. Giordano, and other experts, have also acknowledged that Havana Syndrome class weapons have been developed by over 12 countries for many decades, and also that civilians have been targeted with these kinds of weapons

He has publicly disclosed many details of weaponized neurotechnologies including brain computer interfaces, neural interfaces, AI. Indeed, he has stated that “the brain is the current and future battlefield” such is the power, importance and relevance of weaponized Neurotechnologies, which also include directed energy systems such as Havana Syndrome.

Brief introduction by Giordano :

He has also acknowledged the use of such weapons/technologies on civilians for many decades.

In fact as far back as the 1950s, MKUltra was testing similar systems on non-consenting test subjects. Brief Introduction :

Further, NATO have publicly disclosed an entire hybrid form of warfare called “Cognitive Warfare” which they openly say is designed to target individual civilians and civilian populations. It specifically incorporates propaganda, psychological operations, weaponized neuroscience and neuroweapons, including directed energy systems, in integrated systems designed to “change the cognition of a target”. The reality is that these systems and technologies have been used for decades against activists, whistle-blowers, journalists and civilians :

The UN proposed a ban on “CyberTorture” which are systems of psychological torture designed by governments to bypass the physical bans on Torture. These systems include abuse of surveillance, personal data, and also specifically state weaponised neuroscience and neuroweapons.

https://www.theguardian.com/law/2020/feb/21/un-rapporteur-warns-of-rise-of-cybertorture-to-bypass-physical-ban

As far back as 1999 the EU Parliament proposed a convention to introduce a ban on this class of weaponry . Extract and link below :

https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/A-4-1999-0005_EN.html

The reality is that Ramola is not suffering from a mental illness. She is being subjected to very intense attacks, and bioeffects associated with the class of weapons / technologies briefly examined in this email, which she has herself written on in far greater detail, and backed with sourced references, victim and whistle-blower testimony.

Victims of these attacks, and the bioeffects of these technologies are not helped with psychiatric medication; in fact quite the opposite is true. They always report a worsening of their conditions. This is because their “conditions” are caused by weapons/technologies and are not organic. This entire class of crime is covered up by the psychiatric establishment.

The use of such medications are now widely accepted as being dangerous and toxic in the scientific mainstream.

Psychiatry itself is becoming widely recognised as a pseudoscience by mainstream world renowned psychiatrists and neuroscientists, with many of its central tenets collapsing.

Further details of the foregoing can be provided on request.

Regards,

Alex Crosbie

*****

From: Alex Crosbie

Sent: Friday 9 December 2022 03:21



Addendum 1 to Previous Email: Dr. Len Ber; Civilian with Official Havana Syndrome diagnosis

Dr. Len Ber is a naturalised American citizen who has been diagnosed with Havana Syndrome by Dr. Hoffer (who also examined/diagnosed US Diplomatic staff targets) at the University of Miami.

Increasingly, civilians are obtaining Havana Syndrome diagnoses based on stringent neurotechnological diagnostical testing. Many of the US diplomats were attacked on US soil.

Dr. Ber also reports a range of bioeffects very similar to what Ramola is being subjected to (and which also extend beyond some of the bioeffects reported in some mainstream coverage) . These include directed energy stimulation and manipulation of central and peripheral nervous system, bidirectional neural interface bioeffects including AI generated synthetic telepathy, audio/visual transmission. (Note: These bioeffects are all achieved remotely, at range via directed energy or radio frequency based systems)

Dr. James Giordano has openly lectured on current neuroweapon capability to “read and write to the brain, in real time, remotely”

https://lenbermd.substack.com/p/neuroweapons-on-the-road-to-awareness?r=1e0zvz

Ramola has repeatedly requested that she be afforded similar Neurotechnological Tests and associated scans by military neuroscientists (familiar with Havana Syndrome, Directed Energy/Neuroweapon Systems)

Regards,

Alex Crosbie

****

(Addendum 2 seems to be missing)

From: Alex Crosbie <alexcrosbie@hotmail.com>

Sent: Friday, December 9, 2022 3:57:38 AM



Addendum 3 to Previous Email: US Department of Veterans Affairs

The US Department of Veterans Affairs have recently published a memo to its members advising that various forms of directed energy systems have been used for decades to “harm people” . See below links.

Please be advised that directed energy systems can achieve a wide variety of bioeffects beyond simple thermal or suchlike effects, per Giordano et al.

These include interfacing systems for neuroweapons/AI, bidirectional neural interfaces, neuroweapon delivery systems, neural/central and peripheral nervous system stimulation, “coupling” with central nervous systems etc as outlined in prior emails.

Sophisticated DE systems have built in target acquisition, tracking , radar components, and can operate at short, medium or long ranges.

https://www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/directed_energy.asp

****

From: Alex Crosbie <alexcrosbie@hotmail.com>

Sent: Friday, December 9, 2022 4:17:33 AM

Addendum 4 to Previous Mails : Havana Syndrome Act, Senator Shaheen, Fmr National Defence Adviser Olivia Troy, Dr. Nick Begich.

Havana Syndrome Act passed to compensate victims of directed pulsed microwave radio frequency attacks :

The HAVANA Act, which I’m proud to have worked on with @SenatorCollins to expand access to treatment for U.S. personnel & loved ones injured by directed energy attacks, will soon be signed into law. Victims of these injuries must be heard, believed & treated. — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) October 7, 2021

Fmr Defence Adviser Olivia Troy calls for Havana Syndrome attack investigations expanded to civilian attacks :

See attached screenshot from 60 Minutes Program Report

Dr. Nick Begich Brief Video on Electromagnetic Neuroweapon Development :

****

Addendum 5 to Previous Emails: US Blue Leaks, Stasi Zersetzung and Clarification Note :

Clarification Note : error in Addendum numbering: there is no Addendum 2

Ramola, like many targets has also reported psychological organized harassment perpetrated by civilians , neighbours etc.

This is a common feature of targeted harassment, in context of a surveillance state apparatus massively expanded during the war on terror, much of it privatized with unaccountable civilian networks as covered in the Blue Leaks Data Leaks published in mainstream newspapers :

https://www.austinchronicle.com/news/2020-07-24/apds-secret-informants-eyeing-neighbors-for-suspicious-activity-leaked-documents-reveal/

Recent Historical precedents include East German Stasi and US COINTELPRO programs. Homeland security was based on Stasi systems. Former head of Stasi Marcus Wolfe was an important consultant to US Homeland security.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9665947/Stasis-despicable-torture.html

Present day targeting incorporates many Stasi tactics, in particular their Zersetzung tactics , a form of psychological warfare, but also expanded to incorporated prescripted specific tactics disseminated to civilians to aid and supplement the use of neuroweapons such as reinforcing or planting themes, ideas, threats etc.

Again, per previous email NATOs Cognitive Warfare hybrid warfare doctrine specifically designed to target individual civilians and populations includes all of the above tactics

Regards,

Alex Crosbie

****

