Ramola D | Revoking All Monetary Claims Made Recently to Various Parties Involved in the Wrongful April 12-19 Psych Hold on Ramola D | Clarifying a Few Matters

Press Release | Ramola D | Dec 12, 2022

In the matter of the Notices and Letters of Claim sent recently to Quincy Police, City of Quincy’s Mayor Thomas Koch, Mark Brewster of Brewster Ambulance Services, Commissioner Brook Doyle of the Department of Mental Health in Massachusetts, Andrew Witty, CEO, United/Optum Health, Stan McLaren, President, Steward Carney Hospital, and various named ER and Psych Ward staff, doctors, and psychiatrists, I wish to report that I have just sent brief letters by email and website forms to each of these parties revoking all monetary claims made in these Letters and Notices of Claim, and letting each of these parties know I am 100% letting these monetary claims go.

Investigative Journalism Exposing Electronic Warfare, Neuro Warfare, Cognitive Warfare, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Bodies, Satanic and Demonic AI, Beast AI, MK ULTRA False Crime & Mental Illness Creation Versus “Mental Illness” “Halleluia Projects” “Identifying Geniuses” “Identifying God Avatars” “Healing AI” and “Going to God Ascension Projects”

I am not however in any way conceding that any one of the false mental health diagnoses laid against my name and living self during and after this experience is accurate. In fact, as stated in all letters of claim sent, this is not an issue of “mental illness” but an issue of extremely vital human rights reportage from the frontlines of the world’s most current war on the human brain, the human body, and humanity itself in “Cognitive Warfare” using the modern tools of weaponized neuroscience, nanoscience, electromagnetic weaponry, wifi, artificial intelligence, Psy Ops, “Mildec” or military deception and other military technology currently being tested and operated worldwide.

Since November 21, and most especially since November 26, I have been targeted with the most highly vibratory frequencies which are having a deleterious effect on both brain, body, and behavior–an easy target therefore for further Behavioral Health takedown, which appears to have been unleashed on me with 24/7 no-privacy audio/video/neuro surveillance in my own home, thanks to missteps in law (impersonation fraud: international crime) committed by my own family members.

These matters must therefore be addressed fully in human rights law and journalism. Earlier posts have described, albeit briefly, the nature of the whistleblower retaliation I have been subjected to, the fact that essentially I am reporting persecution and torture, which I have sought to report to the OHCR Special Procedure office, and sought to report this openly as documentary reportage:

Ramola D | A Few Notes From the Frontlines of the Incredibly Evil War on Humanity by Artificial Intelligence Developers Worldwide, CIA MK ULTRA Neurowarfare Takedowns, City and Neighbor Complicity in Extreme Whistleblower Retaliation on a Journalist

Alex Crosbie Exposes the Story of the Century: Unlawful and Unethical AI-Driven Neurowarfare and Cognitive Warfare Being Conducted in Whistleblower Retaliation on the World’s Pre-Eminent Journalist Exposing MK ULTRA, DEW, and Neurotech Classified Mil/Intel Crimes

Additionally, attempts have been made and continue to be made to miscast and mischaracterize Ramola D as paranoid, violent, and delusional, a “sovereign citizen” (no such thing exists, this is a FBI concoction) who is carrying arms in concealed or open carry–nothing being further from the truth: I don’t believe in using weapons or arms whatsoever, and use my pen and laptop alone as a tool to express my thoughts.

Ramola seeks to establish the truth of her being and her work as a journalist, going forward, all of which has always been and continues to be conducted in a peace-practicing, inclusive, human rights-centric, caring, and compassionate way as she moves forward.

The edifice of Psychiatry, Spychiatry, and Law Enforcement appears to be standing fully at odds with matter of fact journalism and human rights reportage pointing to serious crime, subjects surely to be addressed in full by all. In the age of Neurowarfare, Cognitive Warfare, Electronic Warfare, MK Crime Creation, and MK Mental Illness Creation, investigative journalism and targeted investigative journalists exposing the collective abuse of 100s of 1000s of victims worldwide must not be mistaken to be Mental Illness or Mentally Ill.

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

