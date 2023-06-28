Neuro-AI Convergence, NBIC, And a “New Global Order” Embodying Asymmetry in Ethics

Note & Op-Ed | Ramola D | 28 June 2023

From the startling opener noting that neuroscientists simply don’t know “how mind occurs in the brain” to much of this surprising conversation focused on nano-bio-info-cogno convergence (covered earlier here), this June 15, 2023 radio podcast discussion at the US Army “Mad Scientist” Convergence Podcast featuring Dr. James Giordano and Dr. James Canton, offers up quite some food for concern for all:

449. One Brain Chip, Please! Neuro-AI with two of the Maddest Scientists

https://madsciblog.tradoc.army.mil/449-one-brain-chip-please-neuro-ai-with-two-of-the-maddest-scientists/

Dr. James Giordano is the Chief of Neuroethics and a Professor of Neurology and Biochemistry at Georgetown University, primarily a “neuroscientist by trade, by profession,” as he avers on this podcast, curiously now also introducing himself as an adjunct professor of Psychiatry at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, which suggests that this military neuroscientist is scrambling to corral the dubious fields of Psychiatry, “Behavioral Health,” and Mental Health into Weaponized Neuroscience, or perhaps just gain the credentials to preside over both–to unravel why, we must listen to this podcast.

Dr. James Canton is the author of several books aiming at techno-futures, a former Apple exec, with affiliations ranging from the National Science Foundation to the National Science and Technology Council, Stanford, Wharton, the U.S. Army and Naval War Colleges, the Joint Special Operations University, the Singularity University at NASA, who, curiously, appears to have functioned as a management consultant and advisor not merely to the US Government–White House, Departments of State, Defense–but also Health and Human Services–on various subjects including especially on nanotechnology.

While both of these military/managing men, one presented (on the “Mad Sci blog” as a “hard science” expert, the other as a “soft science” visionary, present a complex view of an intended future within the framework of national security and defense, the actual content of their references in terms of takeover of the human mind, brain, body, agency must be questioned: Is it really possible that demolishing human–in this case American–individuality, independence, autonomy, uniqueness, creativity, intelligence can contribute to keeping our country safe from our “adversaries” or “competitors”? (One would think “National Security” inheres in platforming and promoting American brilliance, not seeking to disappear it.)

Neuro-AI Convergence

Neuro AI seeks the convergence of Neuroscience with Artificial Intelligence, which is discussed here as necessary for advancement in the sciences and military. Ways of bringing sciences together, we’re told include nano-bio-info-cogno, which seems to be pretty much everything Mil-Intel Mad Science has dreamed up including nanotechnology, synthetic biology, powerful database systems, cognitive processing underlying the creation of AI, and a seeking to bring the worlds of Cogno: Artificial Intelligence, Neuroscience, the BRAIN Initiative, Robotics, Bio: The study of Life, Biology, Medicine, Genetics, putatively also “Behavioral Health” and Psychiatry, Info: Supercomputing, Big Data, Telecom, Nano: Nanobiosensors, Nanobioelectronics, Nanomedicine et al together under one management umbrella, all of it wanting sadly to head Humanity and Life in the direction of full-on brain implantation and Borg’ing into a cerebral Internet, body, brain, and behavior to be continually manipulated. This kind of merging of man with machine is insistently posited as the future of both warfare and society, with much predicated on its intended successes in numerous fields of endeavor.

Dr. Giordano talks about implications for Public Health and Safety, BioMedicine, Performance Optimization and “making people better,” mentioning National Security, military and Intelligence goals in securing “multi-domain” security (Air, Space, Cyber, et al) while also alluding to Global Biosecurity and a Global Bio Economy. The US he concedes has a modest lead in the field over its adversaries and competitors, but more needs to be done, Dr. Canton also notes, to connect and link the fields of AI and Neuroscience. “We’ve invented this technology, we haven’t converged and linked it.” “Performance Optimization” enters the conversation, with Dr. Giordano hastening to surface (in presumptive Orwellian wise) how “making people better” via the Brain Sciences could contribute to the good–the problem there of course is the eternal one of fox guarding the henhouse which he surely knows by now is The primary problem with his dual-stance neuromilitaryscience/neuroethics discourse: Where are the voices of the writers, the journalists, the scholars, the ethical biologists and physicists, the true healers, the working professionals and citizenry alluded to here as the “people”, the mothers, the fathers, the children in this debate?

Weaponized Neurotechnology to Affect Behavior

Addressing the notion of Convergence, Dr. Giordano states his particular focus is “the intersection of the Brain Sciences and those technologies that are going to be vital for not only Public Health and Bio Medicine but also for key aspects of lifestyle, which would then include things like Performance Optimization, but of course what you can do in terms of rendering Good, making people better, there’s a flip side to that coin, you can also make people Worse, and of course, what’s good for me may not be good for you–which then brings us to the whole stage of how the Brain Sciences are being leveraged multi-nationally for a variety of nationalistic Goods–economically, biomedically, technologically, socially, of course militarily, and on the Intelligence front.”

Brain sciences he goes on to say must include the social sciences, humanities, or “soft sciences” while Dr. Canton calls for the NeuroAI, NeuroSci and NeuroCog communities to talk to each other, all of which requires further research for further reportage, but the rising implication here of using neuroscience and other technologies–putatively nanotechnology, imaging, scanning, facial recognition AI, remote sensing technologies, gene-editing technologies, EMF technologies utilizing wifi, telecom, telemetry to affect lifestyle, daily life, and effect a paternalistic hold on people’s “performance” at work or play–being, in this writer’s view, along the same spectrum as the DEW Bio-Behavioral Research contracts inflicting physical damage on people reported often here earlier, is unmistakeable. Are military energy technologies slated for dual-use now being intended or used (in hard-to-believe tech-transfer of historic CIA MK ULTRA neuro control tech) for “behavioral health” purposes? And it turns out, indeed they are, as many modern technologies, “emerging” or “innovative”, being introduced into doctors’ offices and psychiatry treatments suggest: Military Brain Technologies Revealed: Therapy or Weaponry? (Please also see the documents and notice of contracts in Public Disclosure of Anti-Personnel DEWS and Neuroweapons… and US and NATO Weapons-Testing for more.)

Delineating five key domains within the Neuro-AI Convergence envisioned comprising Chips and Hardware, Software, Cloud Platforms and Satellites, Systems like Tele-Robotics, Decision Support Systems, Decision Analysis, and Wearables meaning BCI-AI (brain computer interfaces and supercomputer AI), Dr. Giordano ruminates on challenges ahead regarding “how these five…are going to be yoked to the human system, the biological organism” and suggests looking to “other species as proxies, biomimetic systems, hierarchical systems”. Neuro Cognitive science, he says cannot be done “without actuating Big Data and Machine Learning” (meaning artificial neural networks) — which is ominous in itself, given the military’s disclosures on Neuro Cognitive Weapons in recent times: Is it possible that human brains and human intelligence, in this dystopian view, are being prepped for downgrading, degrading, occluding and harm through techno Artificial Intelligence overlays?

The domain of wearables he notes includes implantables, injectables, nano levels of chemicals, with migration to key areas (an echo of intelligent targeting bioweapons there), real-time remote sensing (via nanobiosensors presumably) “real time reading from the living brain and writing into the living brain”, all of which he now confirms is part of a “global bio economy” with “peer competitors” and its own train of implications for National Security, Military, and Intelligence.

This is information from the military-intelligence world which every person on the planet needs to be aware of and needs to track, question and speak out about. But there is more, and that relates to the “Human Performance Optimization” mentioned earlier. Dr. Canton, asserting that AI and Neuro AI systems are going to supersede human intelligence in decision-making and data analysis soon enough (a point of contention with many I would imagine given that we don’t have NeuroAI playing chess with either yet), suggests a seeming need to enforce in the average human being this belief-in-the-unproven-yet-intended (forcing humans to roll over and cave to NeuroAI takeover?) via human augmentation with brain technology: “You either enhance the human to understand that–Rapid Decisionmaking, Rapid Deployment, Rapid Analysis–and we can do that, there are lots of ways that are non-invasive–Neuralink and other companies are playing with ways to do that–but that same technology could be hacked and used against us–so there are much broader much bigger social ethical issues here, I am confident we can navigate this properly…”

The implication being also that top “adversary” countries like Russia and China are engaged in the same “race” to the fore, requiring constant vigilance and padding of budgets, an old story from the military on every score, while Ethics of course remains an exclusive stronghold of the West, much waffling about ancient cultures, traditional cultures and so on gilding the conversation on China–with some surface attention paid to the obvious history we are familiar with of Communism in those parts. “That’s not to advocate an authoritarian US,” assures Dr. Giordano, as he meanders through thickets of a “whole of Government approach” needing to “conjoin whole of nation approaches” then fixes his sights on “bipartisan Unity” being essential to ensure the US remains competitive with a “definite strategic plan” and unchanging posture given that our adversaries had gotten ahead by way of a “triple helix” of conjoined sectors–Government, research, commercial.

Ethics remains, if only in cosmetic cover, a topic for discussion, with “asymmetry in ethics” of course skewed only in favor of the US, still seen in this rose-colored light as Leader in Virtue (of whatever dubious means): “We provide a Global Security,” explains Dr. Canton, as he looks to a “War for the Future” while longing for a “Future that is not a War but is a negotiation, is a collaboration, is an understanding…” yet grumbles about our need for an “Innovation Detente to not go hot” given that China is racing ahead supposedly cramming into 20 years our 200 of sci-tech: “Our thesis is NeuroAI convergence is important…We need to move up our game. We invented ChatGpt, We invented Mapping the Human Genome… we don’t stop innovating we raise the bar…” (This is either before or after he mentioned Sam Altman and Einstein in the same breath–on the other hand, is he talking about the Military inventing these things or the frontmen for same…?)

Either way, there’s that tiny question of Disclosure which now seems to be pouring out of the Mad Science Podcast as also from a ton of documents and videos from various branches of Military and US Gov–which suggests really, given the sweep of Global ventures mentioned, historically speaking, the Worldwide Internet itself may have heralded our plunge into what Dr. Giordano calls a “New Global Order” for which Ethics itself must be twisted out of itself to fit. Pondering this spiky notion of traditional Ethics to “keep our honor clean” Dr. Giordano offers the alternative (more pleasing no doubt to those apologists for AI, being perhaps less endowed in the human department themselves) to simply fudge it, phrasing this offer in genteel puzzlement: “Do we stoop to conquer and do we compromise what may be longstanding Western ethics or do we engage a more dialectical approach to ethical realities where we Revise certain Ethical Principles or perhaps Renew some others anew so as to create a New Global Order that may be far more Co-operatively Competitive that honors if you will Certain Moral Precepts not only those of our own but that of others in an immediate way–but that Speaks to the Future?”

Now both these speakers calling for a future subjugation of the human brain and human intelligence as we know it seem to have a touching faith in (Invasive asserted as Non-Invasive) Science and Technology leading the way to a better tomorrow filled with power for the wealthy and the warmongering–“fertile landscape of opportunities”–“some of these AI companies make 2-3 million dollars a day with a commitment of a billion dollars” “there’s money, there’s innovation” (but we do need “better world collaboration…for our survival and way of life”) yet the corralling of humans into Human Performance Optimization through nano-bio-info-cogno, the use of AI to downgrade human intelligence, the casual recourse to brain chips and vibrational energy technologies to affect brains are not “innovations” and forward-moving sci-tech to marvel at and make one’s own: as nations, as nationals, as citizens, as Americans, as humans with intelligence and soul who value our own and our children’s unique and perfect lives and brains, we can do a lot better. We each need to stand up and question every part of what is going on in these spaces, we need to know that basic, extant Ethics and Human Rights by our side make it rather simple really to just say No. And keep saying No.

