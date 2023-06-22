Mr. Edward Ellis, Equity Lawyer Leading Mass corruption Remedy Process in UK Unlawfully Custodially Sentenced: Dr. Julia Spivack Writes Back

Report | Ramola D | June 22, 2023

In a series of letters addressing the unlawful imprisonment and withholding of needed medical treatment which Mr. Edward Ellis has endured at Pentonville Prison since early May, 2023, Dr. Julia Spivack, an osteopath and whistleblower on pharmaceutical corruption and crime has recently been addressing various Government leaders and lawyers in the UK, writing directly to His Majesty the King Charles III, as well as King’s Bench judge The Honorable Mr. Justice Kerr, Rishi Sunak the British Prime MInister, Suella Braverman the Home Secretary, the Prison Governor Ian Blakeman, and others, in powerful support of those innocent citizens seeking remedy from lifelong harm inflicted by the UK judicial system.

Thankfully, His Majesty’s Court and Tribunal Service has begun to write back, heralding an obvious change on the horizon for one and all–even if such has to involve appeal to a higher court.

Ironic then is the fact that Mr. Edward Ellis, working on behalf of His Majesty King Charles and the Rule of Law, has been denied access to appeal forms and use of the law library in order to fashion an appeal to the Supreme Court, which, as Dr. Spivack remarks in her note back to the HMCTS Litigation Team’s Mr. Iram Shakil, a “Customer Investigations Officer (Litigation),” puts the Court and Justice Kerr “in contempt of his own remit” essentially “invalidat(ing) any jurisdiction he may claim to have in respect of Mr. Ellis or indeed anyone else.”

–Excerpt, Email from Dr. Julia Spivack to the Litigation Team, Courts and Tribunals, HMCTS,

June 19, 2023

Dr. Spivack’s email dated June 19, 2023 (PDF below) seeks Mr. Edward Ellis’s release, requiring termination of the unlawful custodial sentence conferred by an apparently recalcitrant judicial body unclear as to the core import of the Equity Monarchy Trusts–which Mr. Edward Ellis and Neelu Berry Chaudhari (also a whistleblower on pharmaceutical and hospital corruption and crime, incidentally also an aunt to Rishi Sunak) have previously discussed at Reports and Newsbreaks at this writer’s channels, first discussed here earlier.

The Equity Monarch Trusts, as Edward has often explained on podcasts, offers an ethical court of remedy affiliated with the reigning monarch, earlier Queen Elizabeth the IInd, currently her son King Charles IIIrd.

Custodial sentencing is acknowledged by the UK’s Sentencing Council to be “reserved for the most serious offences and…imposed when the offence committed is ‘so serious that neither a fine alone nor a community sentence can be justified for the offence'”. This as we all know in Edward Ellis’s case is patently absurd. As Dr. Spivack notes in her email of June 19 to the Litigation Team, Courts and Tribunals, HMCTS, Mr. Ellis has committed no crime.

In fact, as we know from all correspondence he has provided from inside the prison, in addition to his decades of toil on the Mass Corruption Remedy Process exposing the failures of the UK court system, Mr. Ellis has been working hard on behalf of others also falsely imprisoned while being denied proper life-saving medical treatment needed for his chronic end-stage kidney problem.

In brilliant insight calling attention to Justice Kerr’s contempt of his own remit and invalidation of his “contempt” judgment, Dr. Spivack reminds the HMCTS litigation team that dismissal of victims of corruption today is akin to historic elimination practices in both recent times in the UK against osteopaths and against Jews in Nazi Germany, and promises a new day for justice in International Criminal Court.

–Excerpt, Email from Dr. Julia Spivack to Customer Investigation Team, HMCTS), June 19, 2023

Email Correspondence, Litigation Team, HMCTS and Dr.Spivack:

Fraudulent Conviction, Malicious Neglect, Gross Human Rights Abuses

It is not clear in fact why Mr. Ellis has been arrested and detained in Pentonville Prison, which occurred on the 3 May 2023 at the Royal Courts of Justice, Dr. Spivack reports.

Arrests appear to have been frivolous and on false grounds. An earlier “offence” in fact for which Mr. Ellis had been arrested, Dr. Spivack notes in a letter to Home Secretary Suella Braverman on 26 May, 2023 (letter 1 posted below), comprised accidental contact with a court staff-member while at an appeals hearing on 17 March for another osteopath, whereupon Mr. Ellis was arrested for “Assault by Beating” yet another fabricated crime leveled at a whistleblower and true advocate for the people.

That letter details Dr. Julia Spivack’s significant rebuttal to the false judgment against Mr. Ellis, noting the fraudulence of the conviction, malicious neglect of his medical condition, and gross human rights abuses he has been subjected to in prison.

Of particular interest is the fact that the false judgment leveled against Mr. Ellis has sought to dismiss the Mass Corruption Remedy Process under the aegis of the Equity Monarchy Trusts as an “apparently internally consistent belief system in corruption” which has attracted recruits and adherents (phrasing which relates to historical ideas pulled directly from “behavioral health”-fixated paradigms in psychology, DSM psychiatry, used punitively against people in unlawful CIA MK ULTRA programs, and, shockingly, being recycled today into AI-run human resource management) when in fact most of us know, objectively speaking, corruption in the judicial system (or any other aspect of government) is a fact.

Dr. Spivack’s rebuttal to this profound misrepresentation using her own corruption case to support the authenticity of victim-reportage Mr. Ellis has collected is powerful and exemplary, and must be read in full by all: while personal, it rebuts presumption and deploys thoughtfulness in countering false claims by so-called authority figures who often try to discredit victim-reportage through crafted appeal to misdirective contrivance in fiction, not fact.

Earlier Coverage

As many know, Mr. Edward Ellis has been working, now for over 19 years, it seems, to bring forward the numerous cases of harm highly productive and civic-minded citizens, activists, whistleblowers in the UK have reported, many suffering egregious loss of job, career, profession, health or tragic confiscation of their homes, children, property, all experiencing censorship, judicial injustice, or whistleblower retaliation of some kind–including, often, Mental Health Frauds involving false and forced psychiatric evaluations or false imprisonment to discredit their witness. Mr. Ellis has earlier stated that this persecution of whistleblowers especially calls attention to the state of dictatorship in the UK, whose entrenchment can be traced to the falling into disuse of the Equity Monarchy Trusts which he has now revived.

Some earlier coverage here:

Mr. Edward Ellis, Equity Lawyer, Reports the Launch of a Mass Corruption Remedy Process in the United Kingdom and Calls for Principled Independents and Empowered Citizens to Step Forward

Transcript of Newsbreak 47: Mass Corruption Remedy Process in UK at Breakthrough Moment, with Edward Ellis and Neelu Berry

Newsbreak 74: Whistleblower Update with Edward Ellis and Neelu Berry Chaudhari | Corruption Proven

BREAKING: Mass Corruption Remedy Process in UK at Breakthrough Moment, Citizen Input Needed | Mr. Edward Ellis Informs the Privy Council President, Mr. Jacob Rees Mogg

Common law or equity governance, Mr. Ellis has taught us all, offers a route for citizens to recognize the power of their natural rights and human rights, express grievances not merely in courts but through private process of correspondence and communication, persisting in thus publicizing such notice of harm in order to prove abuse of powers and unfitness of those elected and appointed who have engaged in harm and judicial misconduct, and thus paving the way to positive change and redressal of all grievance. Citizen leaders could help in collecting cases and evidence in order to speak thus for all harmed–what Edward Ellis has indeed done, along with others who have assisted in the Mass Corruption Remedy Process, such as Dr. Julia Spivack, Neelu Berry Chaudhari, Anthony Badaloo, Andrew Devine, some of whose work has been covered at my channels.

Dr. Julia Spivack Details Crimes Against Humanity and Seeks Redress for All

Dr. Spivack’s letter of 9 June, 2023 (letter 2 posted below) to the Prison Governor Ian Blakeman, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Justice Kerr of the High Court, King’s Bench, further details her own case and that of others’, advocating for Mr. Ellis’s release and seeking compensation for damages to all.

Notably, Dr. Spivack mentions her own work in collecting corruption cases among medical profession authorities, and her own pharma whistleblowing on drug side-effects and subsequent whistleblower retaliation corruption she endured, which included the false mental health labeling fraud which has been visited on numerous activists, journalists, whistleblowers, and victims to discredit their reportage, a subject previously covered and of evolving interest at this site. This letter is the one responded to by Her Majesty’s Court and Tribunal Service (Email Correspondence in PDF above).

Letters to the King

Of particular note are Dr. Spivack’s earlier letters to the King which draw attention to Mr. Ellis’s work for the Equity Monarchy Trusts managed, she notes, through the Royal Commission and reminding the King of his coronation oaths to the people according to the statutes of God and Natural Justice. Her letter of 5 May written just before the day of the Coronation of King Charles on 6 May is below.

This story will be updated as information comes in. Letters and notes from Mr. Edward Ellis can be found on the Equity Governance site and will be posted here as time permits. [Corrections if any will be made on a rolling basis.]

It must be remembered that the work Mr. Ellis and Dr. Spivack and numerous writers, citizen journalists, private investigators working to support the Mass Corruption Remedy Process in the UK are doing is extraordinarily noble, and seeks to redress historic wrongs across all classes of people, in all professions, all walks of life. Sometimes it takes the candor and persistence of writers and public speakers to remind those in power where their true value lies, and one can only hope these direct communications succeed in moving this entire Corruption Remedy Process in the UK forward sooner, rather than later.

RELATED

The Edward Ellis Files

Equity Governance UK (External site)

Constitution of the UK, More on Equity Law, Other UK Historic Acts/Peacekeepers (External site)

Mr. Edward Ellis, Equity Lawyer, Reports the Launch of a Mass Corruption Remedy Process in the United Kingdom and Calls for Principled Independents and Empowered Citizens to Step Forward

Transcript of Newsbreak 47: Mass Corruption Remedy Process in UK at Breakthrough Moment, with Edward Ellis and Neelu Berry

Newsbreak 74: Whistleblower Update with Edward Ellis and Neelu Berry Chaudhari | Corruption Proven

BREAKING: Mass Corruption Remedy Process in UK at Breakthrough Moment, Citizen Input Needed | Mr. Edward Ellis Informs the Privy Council President, Mr. Jacob Rees Mogg

Redbridge Council Cites “Personal Care” Exemption in Refusing to Explain Aggressive & Fraudulent Sectioning Attempts on Mr. Edward Ellis, Equity Lawyer

Egregious Sectioning and Kidnap Attempts on Equity Lawyer Edward Ellis As the Completing Mass Corruption Remedy Process Exposes Pervasive Crime & Corruption in UK Courts, Police Departments, and Hospitals

Ramola D Reports/NewsBreak 30: Wave of Mental Health Frauds in UK, New Zealand | Queen’s Hospital Fraudulently Reports Edward Ellis as Absconded Dialysis Patient

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

