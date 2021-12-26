Mik Anderson | Intracorporal NanoNetwork, Brief Summary

Repost of PDF with Note and Links | Ramola D | Dec 26, 2021

Re-posting a document posted online by Mik Anderson, the scientific researcher at Corona2Inspect, who has been comparing the data found in extant scientific literature with the images and video of vibrating quantum dots, carbon nanotubes, flouroscent nanoribbons, capsids, and other findings in the vaccines by different researchers, particularly by Dr. Pablo Campra, and finding evidence of nano-robotics: self-assembling nano-routers, nano-sensors, plasmonic antennas, and nano-circuits related to the possible building of nano-networks in the human body to overlay and displace human neural networks, permitting remote-access neurostimulation, neuromodulation, and neurocontrol: the grotesque dream of the Transhumanists seeking to hybridize humans via bioengineering, nano-robotics, and synthetic biology into digitized beings linkable in an Internet of Bio Nano Things and Internet of Things, for eventual linkage to a AI-run Global Brain Net and Internet of Bodies.

Image: Screenshot/Intracorporal Nanonetwork: A Brief Summary, by Mik Anderson

This is an ongoing process of investigation and discovery which will be more extensively addressed by this writer shortly–earlier addressed here in Red Alert! Graphene Oxide Found in Pfizer/AstraZeneca Vaccines–Used in Biosensors and Neural Interfaces–Could Be the Secret Link to Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno (NBIC) Human-Machine Convergence for AI Singularity & Full Spectrum Brain/Bio Control Intended by Anti-Human Transhumanists, Globalists, Governments and in Damning Evidence of Self-Assembling Wireless Nanosensor Networks using Graphene Quantum Dots, Nanorouters, Nanoantennas Found by Dr. Pablo Campra in 4 COVID Vaccines Revealed by Researcher Mik Anderson/Corona2Inspect.

La Quinta Columna has been addressing these discoveries in various videos lately, including this one on Dec 22, 2021: La Quinta Columna: The Origin of COVID-19 and the Final Objective concluding that graphene in vaccines (both COVID vaccines and in previously-administered flu, meningitis, and other vaccines) giving rise to self-assembling nano-networks, and the thrombi induced by this foreign invasion leads to the symptoms wrongfully being attributed to COVID, a hypothesis they have earlier discussed.

The replacement of human neural networks with nanotechnology using nano energy harvesters called nano rectennas is discussed in Mik Anderson‘s latest article:

Found evidence that would confirm the theory of nano-networks centered in the human body: nano-rectenas/Corona2Inspect/December 16, 2021

Celeste Solum, an extraordinary scientific researcher and reporter as well as FEMA whistleblower, recently interviewed here on Newsbreak 139/Dec 23, 2021 where she has revealed that Graphene Hydrogel is now in everything and enters the human body through many means including aerosols, water, and food, has been covering many aspects of this non-consented-to human nano-neural transformation, essentially what she terms accurately is NANO BIOLOGICAL TERRORISM, at her website and videos, including these:

Why I hate human petrifaction 2.0 from nano entities/Nov 5, 2021

10 Secret Things You Didn’t Know About NANO ENTITIES/October 28, 2021

Invading Legion of Hydrogel & Quantum Dots Robotic Devils Revealed/August 28, 2021

Techno Burqa’fing the Human for Extinction/August 6, 2020

INTRACORPORAL NANONETWORK: A Brief Summary/Mik Anderson

This summarizing document by Mik Anderson is very helpful in explaining the many different aspects of nano-networks and how the transhumanizing and nano-robotizing objectives are being achieved, without humanity’s consent, and like Celeste Solum’s articles, offer a heads-up and warning intelligence to all that we need to get informed, stay informed, and begin speaking openly against such rampant biological takeover by megalomaniacs:

