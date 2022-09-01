Inside the Command Structure of the Alliance to Save the World

Video post from August 24, 2022 and links | Ramola D | September 1, 2022

Helpful news, from a private podcaster who is staying anonymous who suggests he is sharing reliable news from inside the Q movement–“opening an avenue for truth and disclosure”, which many suggest is not the fully infiltrated military intelligence movement it has been denounced to be–and here to share the facts about what is really going on in the world, the very dark side of a very parasitic and exploitative species which has been exploiting humans for centuries, which has unleashed extreme carnage on the world currently, and is working now to transhumanize, robotize, and destroy humanity.

Focus in this video is on world politics and hidden facts behind what we see through mainstream media, especially China and Xi Jinping, Russia and Putin, the truth about the Joe Biden actor we see succeeding the real one’s death in 2019 apparently, the role of Donald Trump and the efforts to take down the Deep State.

“We are dealing with worldwide trafficking networks many thousands of miles–many thousands of miles long and under the water and under the ocean and in the sediment and the bedrock, we are dealing with underwater bases, shipping ports all around the world dotting coastlines that are staffed to the gills with absolute mercenaries, murderers, and pedophiles, we are dealing with islands of absolute horror — The Sound of Freedom will shed a very big light on that — keep your eye out for that movie to come out, when that movie goes out you’ll know we are well into the Awakening.”

Aims of this movement he reports are to expose the cabal network, take down child trafficking, and change the world. Changes will be visible he says within the next 4 months, and September will see much happening.

We are going through a war which is not won yet, he suggests, although it’s headed that way. (Much more–please listen to the audio.)

For background information, see the posts on Q here:

David Sorensen of Stop World Control has been analyzing the Q phenomenon, the infiltrated Q Anon phenomenon and the real truth behind Q, the Alliance to save humanity, and what has been going on:

Q Archives – Stop World Control

Are entities within the US Military secretly fighting for world freedom?

Are you being tricked by Fake Q Anons?

FALL OF CABAL – Discover the criminal network that terrorizes humanity

MONOPOLY – Who Owns The World?

Jake Anderson, AntiMedia: Forget the New World Order, Here’s Who Really Runs the World

Preston James/Veterans Today: Mystery Solved — The Connection between NWO Globalism and the Criminal Underworld

Preston James/Veterans Today: Has the Globalist NWO Plan become a Titanic headed for an Iceberg?

Report 261| Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel on The Long British Empire & Bankers’ Hold Over America and the World–& How to End it

Anna von Reitz: From the Office of the Fiduciary Regarding World Bank Transition | New Financial System On the Way, Assets Being Returned to the People Worldwide, All Govt Corporations Bankrupt

Belinda McKenzie | Please All Help Push the Crazy Psychopathocracy Dominating Our World for Millennia to Its Finish!

The Truth About US Govt–USA 101: (5) Stillness in the Storm: Commentary on Beyond BRICS, Exposing the Rats–How the Cabal Maintains Their Power And What You Need To Do To Stop It – Un-Consent

Ian R. Crane | Population Cull via Vaccination

Make 2022 the Year to Wise Up and Stand Up: Reject Vaccine Mandates, Reject the Public Health Paradigm, Reject Germ-Creation in the Pandemics-Forever-Plan, Reject Nanobiosensors, Reject the Internet of Bio Nano Things, Reject the “Common Good,” Reject Media/Pharma/Govt Lies-for-Profit, Reject Digital Currencies, Reject Vaxx Passports & Biometric IDs, Reject COVID, Reclaim Your Sovereignty

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

