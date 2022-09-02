Bombshell: Thermal Imaging and Microscopy from Dr. Felipe Reitz Show Terrifying Blood Clots in Vaccinated | Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea calls on All Doctors to Immediately Stop Administering the COVID Shots

Video Repost/Links and Note | Ramola D | September 2, 2022

A recent interview posted on August 22, 2022 between a physician/researcher and medical diagnostics expert reveals terrifying new images in the blood of COVID-vaccinated people, both through microscopy and infra-red thermographic imaging of extensive blood clots clogging veins and capillaries, rouleaux of blood cells, fungoid infections overwhelming neutrophils, red blood cells stripped of hemoglobin, clusters of graphene nanoparticles clogging blood vessels, and shards of nano graphene hydroxide “razorblades” all over the vascular system.

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea Dr. Felipe Reitz

This information comes on top of numerous discoveries made worldwide by teams of researchers, scientists, physicians, pathologists finding huge amounts of nanographene and other metallic substances in the vaccine vials and blood of the vaccinated, as well as finding self-assembling structures and long stringy blood clots in the blood of the vaccinated and the deceased-post-COVID-vaccine.

Deaths post-vaccine continue to mount, as a simple look at just the CDC VAERS database–only one of numerous databases now recording post-COVID-vaccine deaths–shows.

The fact that the COVID shots have still not been stopped continues to be of enormous alarm to an awakened and educated populace–which includes this writer–and necessitates continued coverage on this subject; thankfully, it seems thousands of doctors are waking up to this medical catastrophe and sounding the alarm for an immediate halt. (Thousands more however are holding on to their jobs by supporting the false Big Harma narrative which Google et al also support of a supposed “medical consensus” encouraging the shots.)

Screenshot, Dr. Ana & Dr. Felipe Reitz, Video Link below/ Fungal Infections, Fibrin threads, Stacked proteins, Blood Rouleaux, and long blood clots found in blood of the vaccinated

In the video posted below — a must-watch for everyone worldwide and especially for all doctors, pharmacists, nurses pushing the profiteering-and-transhumanizing COVID vaccine on people while these doctors report it is not really a vaccine (but an experimental gene-therapy injection) which as many know is causing hundreds of thousands of deaths–Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PHD, Author of Light Medicine: A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit, and Longevity (www.ammedicalmd.com, https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com), interviews Felipe Reitz, Biologist, Inventor, Medical Researcher in Brazil regarding his findings in C-19 injected people.

Below the video Dr. Ana Maria Mihaelcea notes that the thermal imaging reveals “extensive asymptomatic blood clotting in the entire vascular system” while the live blood images show Graphene Oxide nanoparticles “and other blood abnormalities.”

Their discussion through the presentation of the images by Dr. Reitz raises numerous causes for alarm.

While some of the evidence in the blood of the vaccinated — of hemoglobin-depleted red blood cells, the blood rouleaux’ing, and clusters of nanographene overwhelming neutrophils, a sign of increased acidity and decreased immune function — seems to match with reported symptoms they say of coughing, shortness of breath, inability to breathe, itching, weakness, fatigue, there are other signs from thermo imaging including the formation of blood clots in long fibrous strands, the nano razor blades, and areas of increased heat or redness which do not seem to register with symptoms.

Meaning there are many alarming things going on inside the blood of the vaccinated very often, including the formation of long stringy clots not giving immediate sign of alarm then leading to sudden death as witnessed in the sudden deaths of athletes around the world or sudden deaths of just anyone who’s been vaccinated.

“The blood stops going to the brain,” Dr. Reitz notes when clots clog the veins and capillaries, and when hemoglobin is depleted, stripping red blood cells of the ability to absorb and exchange oxygen.



















Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea makes an impassioned plea at the end of the video to doctors to wake up and recognize that these conditions of extreme clotting are related to the vaccines, and to do their due diligence and lose their jobs rather than do their patients the extreme harm of administering the highly poisonous vaccines or injections.

“It has been so challenging to get a broader picture,” says Dr. Mihalcea as she thanks Dr. Reitz for exposing these images to the world and offering a diagnostic tool which doctors should not ignore. “I was beyond shocked” when first seeing the images. “”It’s unbelievable,” they both agree. Dr. Reitz describes how people learn of this yet return to their doctors who keep recommending the shots.

Dr. Mihalcea especially acknowledges Dr. Reitz for helping bring forward this information “to potentially a new diagnostic mode which other doctors and health practitioners can use — first of all they need to get out of denial…it’s like look, since the injections were rolled out — when the sudden death syndrome started, the myocarditis, and the people dropping dead–Stop denying this! and start looking at this! and remember your oath as a doctor and take care of the people–stop the shots, it doesn’t matter if you lose your job: you cannot do this to people, and you will be held accountable and be prosecuted. And if you know about this and you continue to give the shots, you deserve to be prosecuted.”

Dr. Felipe Reitz says he hopes to examine the blood of the vaccinated and will continue his diagnostic work, and offers his email as a means to contact him to help share the word: freitz72@gmail.com

Unvaccinated Blood Also Showing Blood Clots Through Vaccine Shedding

At her Substack posts covering the vaccine catastrophe, Dr. Mihaelcea reports also that she is an expert in chelation and has been helping her unvaccinated patients recover from vaccine shedding through chelation and Vitamin C therapy after discovering numerous blood clots in their blood via D-Dimer tests, which Dr. Charles Hoffe and Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi early reported were good tests to determine the presence of nano and micro bloodclots.

“I tested a blood marker for micro clotting, called a D-Dimer, and it was elevated in an alarming amount of my unvaccinated patients who were concerned about vaccine shedding. I successfully reversed the elevated D-Dimers with Vitamin C infusion (Dose 20.000mg), intravenous Glutathione and the peptide Epithalon. In my practice, the Vitamin C infusions are more effective in reversing D-Dimer elevation faster than Chelation, even though I use both. It takes an average of 4 infusions. Sometimes, when people are re-exposed or have a particularly high D-Dimer, it may take longer.

Vaccine Shedding Theorized Earlier

Dr. Philippe van Welbergen has revealed that the nanoparticles found in the vials are causing alarming self-assembling structures to form inside the blood of the vaccinated, while graphene is being found inside the blood of the unvaccinated as well, suggesting vaccine shedding, covered by Daily Expose UK here:

Doctors discover Graphene is being transmitted from the COVID Vaccinated to the Unvaccinated, destroying Blood Cells & causing Blood Clots

Detox Advice and Chelation from Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea

The following detox advice and information for all vaccinated and unvaccinated to consider comes from Dr. Mihalcea’s Substack:

Finally, C19 Injection Poisonous Metal Nanoparticle Ingredient Discussions Are Exploding | And with Truth, comes Hope

“These are exciting times. When we have the courage to question everything, that we think we know and have been told, we will find answers and solutions. We can detox people from metal nanostructures.

EDTA Chelation can take care of all of those listed metals, it also binds to Graphene. High dose Vitamin C infusions also work as a Chelator and have excellent electrical regenerating effects. If we understand that metal poisons interfere with electrical cellular processes, using high electron donors like ascorbic acid can regenerate and detoxify the problem.

Glutathione, NAC, DMG, Zeolite. Nutritional support to enhance immune function and reduce inflammation with Nitric Oxide supplements ( Neo 40 Professional in my testing is best), Vitamin D3 +K to reach a blood level greater than 75 and less than 100. Blood thinning supplements like Plasmanex, Nattokinase or Lumbrokinase. Reversal of immune system aging with low dose twice a week Ivermectin 0.2mg/kg and Hydroxychloroquine 200mg 3 times a week. Giving high level electrons bypassing mitochondrial dysfunction and increasing cellular oxygen delivery between 37-70% with Methylene Blue. Anti-inflammatory supplements like Thymoquinone (bioactive extract from Black Cumin Seed Oil), Curcumin, ECGC, Resveratrol, polyphenols, Skutellaria, Baicalein, redox molecules. When we lower inflammation we increase electricity. Peptides that help reverse the accelerated inflammatory aging cascade like GHK Copper and Epithalon.

Combine that with organic nutrition, juicing, turning your TV and Wifi off, loving your life, connecting spiritually to your divine essence, refusing to buy into life shortening fear and depression. Go out in nature, let the wind caress your hair, hug a tree that has lived for hundreds of years, listed to a brook in the forest, and the birds sing. Believe in life, not in death.

Nature provides so many possibilities of healing. We certainly need more research and more answers. But in the meantime, we can start healing the injured.

There is hope.”–Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea

