German Scientists Report Toxic Metallic Matter Found Via Microscopy & Spectroscopy in All COVID Vaccines; Rouleaux, Foreign Objects, Micro Clots in Blood of the Vaccinated; Call for Immediate Halt to the Vaccines

Report | Ramola D | August 25, 2022

A team of German and Austrian scientists, researchers, and journalists has published a report summarizing their findings succeeding much research on the contents of the vaccines and the effects in the blood of the vaccinated, finding the same alarming metallic toxins, foreign objects, and blood clots reported by other scientists such as the La Quinta Columna researchers, the Scientists’ Club, Dr. Andreas Kelcker, Dr. Andreas Noack, Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Robert Young and others (much reported here: Toxins Found in COVID Vaccines, Masks, Swabs and in numerous podcasts at Ramola D Reports video channels).

All screenshot images here are from the report, posted below in PDF as well.

In a press release dated July 5, 2022, they call for an immediate halt to the vaccines which continue to produce deaths and disability worldwide in the tune of hundreds of thousands, possibly, at this point, millions, in what many see clearly is a genocide or democide in action.

Using a number of technical tools, “Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM), Energy Dispersive X-ray Spectroscopy (EDX), Mass Spectroscopy (MS), Inductively Coupled Plasma Analysis (ICP), Bright Field

Microscopy (BFM), Dark Field Microscopy (DFM) and Live Blood Image Diagnostics, as well as analysis of images using Artificial Intelligence,” they report finding undeclared toxic elements in all vaccines they examined, mostly metallic, of different size, of complex structure similar to what they have also found in the blood of the vaccinated people they studied as well as a correlation between the stability of the lipid nanoparticles and increase in incidence of adverse reactions to the vaccine. They discount the interpretation of these inclusions as random contamination from the vaccine manufacturing process.

“We Ask That the COVID-19 Vaccination Programs Be Discontinued Immediately”

Noting that their analyses of the vaccines are supported and cross-validated by similar results found by other researchers, they call for an investigation into the possible causal links between the vaccines and fatalities and issue an unequivocal call for a halt:

“In order to avert a direct and imminent danger to human life and public safety, we ask that the COVID-19 vaccination programmes be discontinued immediately.”

This July 5 press release and report was recently reported by The Epoch Times here and has brought renewed attention to the pressing subject of the toxic vaccines now known to be causing huge numbers of deaths and injuries worldwide: Public Health Holocaust: Worldwide, the Vaccinated Are Suddenly Dying | Six Canadian Doctors Dead | Eleven Italians Dead at the Beach | 818 Athletes Dead, 1225 Cardiac Arrests | Children & Babies Are Dying

Commenting on the fact that public prosecutors and governments have not intervened to halt the vaccines they note that no other vaccines have produced the number of injuries these have:

“The fact that this experiment continues to be carried out with no sign of being stopped; the fact that there has been an unprecedented number of adverse reactions and injuries from these so-called vaccines; the fact that national statistics around the World demonstrate an unmistakeable excess mortality in the wake of the respective vaccination programmes; the fact that no public prosecutor’s office has yet intervened in this matter, although the deadly effects of these programmes are already obvious; the fact that critics of the programmes have been publicly defamed, ostracised and economically ruined – all of this makes us shudder. This is why, contrary to the customary practice in science, we have decided to protect ourselves by remaining anonymous as authors of this report.” –Foreword, Summary of Preliminary Findings, Working Group for COVID Vaccine Analysis

All Four Major Vaccine Brands Were Examined

The following vaccine brands were examined:

 AstraZeneca

 BioNTech/Pfizer

 Moderna

 Johnson & Johnson

 Lubecavax

 Influspit Tera

Metallic Toxins Found in AstraZeneca, BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna

The primarily metallic elements found in vials from AstraZeneca, BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna belong, they report, in the following categories:

 Alkali metals: caesium (Cs), potassium (K),

 Alkaline earth metals: calcium (Ca), barium (Ba),

 transition metals: cobalt (Co), iron (Fe), chromium (Cr), titanium (Ti),

 Rare earth metals: cerium (Ce), gadolinium (Gd),

 Mining group/metal: aluminium (Al),

 Carbon group: silicon (Si) (partly support material/slide),

 Oxygen group: sulphur (S)

“Among the metallic particles that were detected are cobalt (Co), iron (Fe), chromium (Cr), titanium (Ti)), rare earth metals such as cerium (Ce) and gadolinium (Gd), barium (Ba), caesium (Cs), aluminium (Al), but also silicon (Si), sulphur (S), potassium (K) and calcium (Ca). The size of the particles varied from 1 μm to 100 μm.”

Included in the report is a medical discussion of how these metals act and interact in the body. Caesium and barium for instance can disrupt the role of potassium in cells while chromium produces toxic effects like nausea.

Poisonous Antimony Found in Moderna

One very striking finding is the discovery of antimony in the Moderna vaccine, and the notation that the kind of effects it produces such as nausea, vomiting, headache, ECG changes have all been noted post-vaccination.

Toxins Galore in All Vaccines: Anomalous Objects, Lipid Crystals





Crystalline Structures in Moderna





Pfizer Vaccines Uniformly Show Large Numbers of Unusual Objects: Not Impurities Therefore

Multiple Toxins in AstraZeneca Sample: Silver, Sulphur, Cobalt, Cerium, Gadalinum

Foreign Objects and Rouleaux in Blood







Correlation Between PEG Lipid Stability and Increased Vaccine Reactions

Videos Showing the Movement of Foreign Objects in the Vaccine and Blood of Vaccinated

Report: Summary of Preliminary Findings

Clear Changes and Worrying Signs in the Blood of the Vaccinated

Especially concerning, the scientists note, is the fact that distinct changes have been found in the blood of vaccinated people they looked at. Red blood cells are deformed, strange structures in spiral and rectangular shapes clog the blood–and could occlude or obstruct capillaries, stopping blood flow–cells rouleax into stagnation, and micro clots are visible.

“The blood from vaccinated patients (specifically those having had either the BioNTech/Pfizer or the Moderna vaccines) stands out mainly because of the following differences:

 Novel structures (Figures 3, 4 and 5) that we have previously only seen in the vaccines themselves directly (sealed vaccines were analysed, at least 3 batches with over 12 vials), e.g. rectangular and square crystal shapes, spirals, etc., these kinds of structures have never been found in human blood before. These structures were most frequently found in the Comirnaty vaccine from BioNTech/Pfizer

(size up to 25 μm, erythrocyte has approx. 7.5 μm diameter) (Figure 4, 2nd row left).

 There is a clear deformation of the cell membranes of erythrocytes, which we otherwise only encounter in chronically ill people and people with severe degenerative diseases (Figures 4, 2nd row left).

 Blood clots, lamellar structures that can occlude small vessels (size up to 40 μm), are also frequently seen. The blood viscosity (reduced flow capacity of the blood) in vaccinated people is significantly elevated. We normally only see this evidence in people who are at risk of stroke or thrombosis (Figures 4, 2nd row left).

 Observation of the decomposition process (blood from healthy people can live actively on the slide for days) shows a rapid progression, the blood sometimes only lives for a few hours.

 However, the decay processes of erythrocytes, so-called ghosts/erythrocyte shadows, can also be seen at the beginning, which we normally only see in patients with severe chronic inflammatory processes and chronically ill patients (Figures 2 to 5).

 What is striking is that one does not necessarily have to know whether the patient has been vaccinated or not. This can be recognised by the conspicuous changes in the patient’s blood. From our experience with numerous patients, we should like to report that there are clearly significant dissimilarities in the blood of vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The microscope does not lie.”

Traveling Terror: Blood to Lungs to Anywhere

The scientists also conclude that the persistence and mobility of the structures visible under the microscope suggest they could travel to anywhere in the body–and cause havoc anywhere.





“The images of the blood of vaccinated people are very worrying, particularly because no one knows to

where the body is transferring these structures. It is known from environmental medicine that heavy metals, for example, can enter the connective tissue and the brain. In the case of vaccines and the technology that they use, we are forced to conclude that these substances can spread throughout the whole organism.”

Dangers of the COVID Vaccine Addressed by Numerous Scientists and Researchers

Detox Everyday

Many doctors and naturopaths recommend detox protocols to use everyday for all who have taken the vaccine and who recognize the need to evict the metallic toxins and lipid capsids and all else. Some are listed here: How to Detox/Get Rid of the Nanotechnology From Chem Trails & Vaccines in Your Body & Cleanse Your Pineal Gland

Also see:

Newsbreak 136 | Life-Saving Information: Dr. Young Discusses Vaccine Damage and Powerful Detox Protocols

News Panel 21: Detox from the mRNA & Nanotech in COVID Vaccines, Neural Dust & Nanometallic Particulates from Aerosols/Chem Trails, Cleanse Your Pineal Gland with Clean Slate & Natural Remedies

Report 231 | News Panel 16 | Feb 7, 2021: Rejuvenation and Detox: Restoring Health & Vitality with Dr. Marina Carew

