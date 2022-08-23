New Zealand Rises to Rally Against Government Tyranny | NZ MP Dr. Gaurav Sharma & Journalist Anna Fifield Expose Jacinda Ardern’s MO of Manipulating Information to Disinform and Disempower Citizens | Sir Russell Coutts Joins Protest

Report | Ramola D | August 23, 2022

Thousands of New Zealanders rallied with signs and chants outside Parliament in Wellington today, protesting the endless and excessive mandates and restrictions issuing forth from the New Zealand government: mask mandates, vaccination rules, quarantine rules and lockdowns which have painfully affected lives around the country.

The People against Jacinda Ardern and her tyrannical regime❤️💪🏻 You wont see this in the MSM “news” outlet. pic.twitter.com/TXXTRizdPH — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) August 23, 2022

The rally was organized by Freedoms and Rights Coalition — Telegram LInk: https://t.me/TFRCHawkesBay; Website: https://www.tfrc.org.nz/





















Airlines scrambled to cut people off from getting to Wellington:

Meanwhile recent New Zealand news exposes Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s government of running an Orwellian Disinformation and Restriction operation reminiscent of Brave New World and 1984, says Dr. Gaurav Sharma, an MP suspended currently for his apparently forthright and candid views revealing that the “Transparency” winners in New Zealand are in fact Transparency losers.

Journalist and Editor Anna Fifield speaks openly of government arrogance in shutting journalists down from doing their jobs and cutting off access to the so-called experts behind the Jacinda Ardern policies of everyday tyranny served with a mask. Sir Russell Coutts, famous New Zealand yachtsman describes why he has dropped support for government restrictions, pointing out that ridiculous rules like forcing people to wear a mask in restaurants while walking to the restrooms and forcing schoolchildren to suffocate inside masks warrant his protest.

Dr Gaurav Sharma claims dystopian levels of manipulation from the Government/Newstalk/August 19, 2022

When did our public service get so arrogant? | Anna Fifield, Stuff.co.nz/Feb 5, 2022

Post in Telegram: https://t.me/EyesOpenNewZealand/427

New Zealand has been excessively despotic and idiotic in its restrictions, as the whole world has noticed. This clip from the UK is from January 2022:

Source: https://t.me/NZLibertyMovement/1441

Meanwhile the NZDSOS New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out With Science have informed the New Zealand police and government of increasing deaths from the COVID vaccines, and advised parents to do their research before giving their children this death-producing vaccine.

