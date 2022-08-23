Miles W Mathis | “Looks Like Anne Heche Faked Her Death”

Repost from MilesWMathis.com, with Note | Ramola D | August 23, 2022

Re-posting here an extensive and detailed analysis of several of the events reported surrounding Anne Heche’s supposed death in a fiery car crash–which has been reported by EnVolve to be a murder related to her expose of child trafficking and pedophilia in Hollywood, re-posted here yesterday–suggesting the entire event was a Hollywood production designed to take world attention off current real mayhem related to the vaccine deaths–increasing everyday–the WEF/WHO totalitarianism et al.

Image, Screenshot: Looks Like Anne Heche Faked Her Death, Miles Mathis

We know Hollywood and the giant edifice of mainstream media owned by manic billionaires runs fake news productions all the time, so who knows.

Reminder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation donations to major media outlets/posted at Twitter yesterday:

“But why? Why fake any of this? Hard to say, but I am free to speculate. Maybe someone had a big

insurance policy on Heche. Maybe Heche was retiring from acting and going deeper into the CIA.

Maybe she bought a private island like River Phoenix and didn’t want anyone looking for her there.

Ellen Degeneres just ended her talk show two months ago, you know. Just a coincidence? But

whatever the underlying reason is, the Phoenician directors saw it as a chance to use this event to steal

headlines for a couple of weeks, keeping your eyes off more important things. This is the premier use

of the news, as we have seen: misdirection. They need several big faked events each month, to keep

you gossiping about unimportant garbage like this instead of planning the revolution. These salacious

Hollywood events help keep your eyes off the vaccine genocide and other recent crimes against

humanity, so they will always be useful to people like Fauci, Gates, and all the rest. No doubt Pfizer

underwrote this theater, to take some heat off them. Plus, the fact that it was Anne Heche plays into the

new Woman-are-Pigs script, which is now competing with the Men-are-Pigs program for top billing.

Anything to split the sexes.”

–Miles W Mathis: http://mileswmathis.com/heche.pdf

I feel obliged to post this interesting and compelling analysis since I posted the other one yesterday — maybe next time I’ll just wait till the dust settles and stick to posting science and tech news!

Like this writer I do not quite follow the reasoning behind what I like others initially thought was an occultist staged Luciferian ritual sacrifice — if this writer’s analysis is correct, it suggests that a “staged Luciferian ritual sacrifice to shut down exposes of child trafficking by filmmakers” is in itself being used as a trope for a fake-news Hollywood production, a layer of deceit which is mind-boggling, but which casts into doubt then the whole notion of filmed exposes of child trafficking — for which certain well-known musicians and film stars and documentary filmmakers have indeed been killed, as we know; perhaps then this whole thing is a minimizing of same? I don’t know, it might just be being used to key into an extant trope and bundle the whole into the “conspiracy theory” basket to discredit anyone looking at the sudden deaths of people exposing pedophilia and child abuse crimes and finding Luciferian/Satanist footprints–which latter also has been proved to be true in the examination of high-level child abuse/pedophilia crimes, as exposed by insider whistleblowers like Ronald Barnard and the Ghislaine Maxwell/Jeffrey Epstein revelations. Perhaps also a means to further or re-occultize the no-longer-hidden-hand of the occultists–who are feeling the heat as the entire world awakens to the deathly dark actions of the globalist transhumanist Satanist set, exposed now to be still working hard to keep their “bland and neutral” cover of MSM going.

So, Was Anne Heche’s Death Staged as a 2022 Pilgrim Society Union Jack Production?

Anne Heche apparently has some interesting ancestral connections to the earls and barons who colonized America and ran the fake-independence of the USA production back in the day, around 1776 — (see all of the history unearthed by Anna von Reitz and Michael McKibben and co. over at Americans for Innovation and the Gabriels at American Intelligence Media to see how the British Empire never lost the colonies but by a series of frauds and betrayals grabbed the reins of power and continue to run America today–a key mechanism of their Trojan takeover being The Pilgrim Society (which led to all the other nutty societies of overreaching secret-keepers and oath-takers we know of today, CFR, Club of Rome et al) — and this writer and historian unearths those connections.

Several other interesting analyses and exposes of recent news events at this website here which like many others turn out to be false flags to divert our attention.

Thanks to SagCast45 on Twitter who alerted me to this information.

Looks like Anne Heche Faked her Death https://t.co/9S2bBN5KH8 — Sagcast45 (@sagcast452) August 22, 2022

–Ramola D

Read the Anne Heche story analysis at Miles Mathis’s website or below–posting it here in case it disappears offline, but with full credit and many thanks to the author:

