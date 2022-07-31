Wayne Allyn Root: My List of Studies & Government Data from Around the World Proving the COVID Vaccine is Dangerous and Deadly, and the Worst Healthcare Disaster in World History

Repost of Wayne’s report with permission, original at Root for America | Ramola D | July 31, 2022
My List of Studies & Government Data from Around the World Proving the Covid Vaccine is Dangerous and Deadly, and the Worst Heathcare Disaster in World History
by Wayne Allyn Root
Two remarkable things happened last week.
First, I wrote a column about my own personal Covid vaccine death and disease cluster. I wrote about my wedding November 21, 2021 to the beautiful Cindy Parker Root. We’re still in our honeymoon year- that was only eight months ago. But a strange and tragic thing has happened since that date. 33 people that my bride Cindy and I know have either died suddenly, or suffered severe disabling health issues.
Even more remarkable, I did my research and found out all 33 were vaccinated. Yet since that same date eight months ago, not one person I know who is unvaccinated has either died or gotten seriously ill. Quite a case study. Quite a damning cluster of death and disease for one group- the vaccinated.
I hate to be harsh, but if you see that story and don’t believe something is very wrong…don’t suspect the Covid vaccine is a killer…don’t demand an investigation…don’t demand questions be asked…or still trust anything the government, Biden, Dr. Fauci, the FDA, CDC or your own doctor says about the Covid vaccine…you’re a brain-dead sheep.
The second remarkable thing that happened last week, is I was a guest on The Brannon Howse Show on Mike Lindell TV, where I told this remarkable story. I also mentioned that over the past few months I have compiled the most detailed and comprehensive list of credible medical studies and government data from around the globe proving the Covid vaccine is a dangerous and deadly disaster. And I offered to share it with anyone who emailed me.
The biggest companies and retailers in America have always said that each letter, or email from a viewer, listener, fan, or consumer, actually represents thousands of people. Because very few people ever get off their couch to take action. That one person who does write you, is doing what thousands wanted to do, but were too busy, lazy, or jaded to get off the couch and do.
At this point, I realized a couple of interesting things. First, I have one heck of a story that Americans want and need to hear.
Second, Mike Lindell has been mocked and slandered by the liberal media, but it turns out he is a hero to average everyday Americans. Based on my incredible, over-the-top response, Mike Lindell TV has an audience of millions of Americans on his streaming TV network. And the mainstream media hasn’t got a clue.
Third, the mainstream media and social media have banned, or censored all the government data and studies from across the globe that prove the Covid vaccine is dangerous, deadly, and without-a-doubt, the worst disaster in the history of healthcare. And the American people are clamoring to finally hear the raw truth.
I hope you appreciate my thousands of hours of research to review and choose these studies and reams of data. It’s all factual. It’s all out there for anyone and everyone to see. But I don’t believe anyone has ever compiled it, categorized it, and put it in one place for the whole world to see.
I’m not an inventor, or creator, or adventurer. I haven’t ever discovered cures for disease. I know my role. I’m a conservative talk show host. I’m Paul Revere updated for the 21st century. My job is to spread the news, loudly, from the highest mountaintops. Except I’ve updated Paul Revere’s warning from “The British are coming. The British are coming” to…
“The vaccine is a killer. The vaccine is a killer.”
TO START, SOME KEY DATA AND STUDIES
This has been “the greatest manipulation of science in world history.” It’s ALWAYS been a “pandemic of the vaccinated.” FACT: Anyone who received four doses of Covid vaccine or more is 100x more likely to be hospitalized than the unvaccinated:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/it-was-a-never-a-pandemic-of-the-unvaccinated-and-official-public-health-data-prove-it/
Review these charts from a MD proving (with facts) that vaccinated people are sick…and getting sicker and sicker:
https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/must-see-lets-compare-the-vaccinated?s=r
UK government data shows children who are vaxxed are 4,423% more likely to die from any cause, and 13,633% more likely to die from Covid. These are our CHILDREN:
https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/shocking-uk-government-admits-covid
Here’s FACTUAL news on life insurance payouts from Lincoln National- they paid out 3x more in death policies in 2021 than 2020. Non-Covid deaths exploded in first year of vaccine:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-06-20-death-claims-6billion-people-dying-covid-vaccines.html
Factual numbers from multiple life insurance companies:
https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/yet-another-life-insurance-ceo-reveals
Not only are deaths up by 40% since the Covid vaccine (according to life insurance executives), but disabilities are up dramatically too:
https://amidwesterndoctor.substack.com/p/all-evidence-suggests-the-covid-vaccines?s=r
As of June 2022, this detailed survey from Steve Kirsch shows over 871,000 dead in U.S. directly from Covid vaccine, with 5 million disabled and unable to work…16 million hospitalized…and 30 million vaccine injured. 90% of Americans who died from Covid had at least one vaccine:
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/latest-survey-shows-the-covid-vaccines
Brilliant MD and pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole outlining in detail the dramatic increase in cancer after Covid vaccination:
What happens when billions of people around globe have heart problems, strokes and cancer from the Covid vaxx?
https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/the-global-vaccine-nightmare-has
The triple and quadruple vaxxed make up 91% of Covid deaths in UK in the year 2022:
And 92% of Covid deaths in Canada in June 2022:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-22-vaccinated-population-92percent-covid-deaths-in-canada.html
The Vaccine doesn’t even work- vaccinated people are actually contagious LONGER than the unvaxxed:
The vaccine doesn’t even work- it wears off quickly:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/vaccine-induced-immune-response-to-omicron-wanes-substantially-federally-backed-study_4616112.html?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily
EVERYONE SHOULD SIT DOWN AND READ EVERY WORD OF THIS FIRST-HAND ACCOUNT BY A HOSPITAL ICU NURSE ON THE FRONT LINES OF SEEING VACCINE INJURIES AND DEATH:
https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/nursing-reports-from-the-front-lines?s=r
HAVE YOU EVER SEEN YOUNG DOCTORS DROPPING DEAD LIKE FLIES BEFORE IN WORLD HISTORY? FIVE YOUNG DOCTORS DIED SUDDENLY IN JULY IN CANADA:
https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-triathlete-27-becomes-5th-gta-doctor-to-die-in-july
Finally, an international study concludes the unvaccinated were never a threat to spread Covid and were never a burden on the healthcare system. They managed to treat Covid successfully with Ivermectin plus vitamins:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/new-study-unvaccinated-wrongly-maligned_4572171.html?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily&
WHY WOULD ANYONE BELIEVE ANYTHING GOVERNMENT SAYS? IT’S ALL ABOUT THE FRAUD AND COVERUP, STUPID.
These are the lies, fraud and Nazi/Soviet-level propaganda being used by CDC and FDA to recommend vaccination of children. They are literally making up data that does not exist, and purposely ignoring data that disagrees with their evil plan:
https://www.commonsense.news/p/us-public-health-agencies-arent-following
The CDC coordinated with social media companies to censor anyone talking about vaccine injuries or deaths:
https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/how-the-cdc-coordinated-with-big-tech-to-censor-americans/
Dr. Birx admits she doesn’t know if government was lying, or “guessing” about Covid vaccine data. How does that make you feel?
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/asked-if-government-was-lying-or-guessing-about-covid-vax-data-birx
Can you Imagine? Top FDA officials resigned because they didn’t feel booster was necessary, yet government mandated it, based on pressure from Big Pharma:
Here’s why CDC and FDA had to slander HCQ and Ivermectin- because trillions of dollars were on the line:
THE CDC JUST GOT CAUGHT IN A MASSIVE SCAM. WHY ARE 50,000+ SUDDEN ADULT DEATH AND CANCER DEATHS MISSING FROM CDC DATA SINCE 2021?
https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/why-is-the-cdc-hiding-excess-death
DID VACCINE COMPANIES COVER UP DEATHS AND INJURIES FROM TRIALS?
DRUMROLL PLEASE- the CDC, FDA and drug companies knew from day one the vaccine did not work. 85% of participants in vaccine trials got Covid:
The early trial death rate was an unimaginable 3.7%:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-26-pfizer-vaccine-trial-deaths-fda-approved-anyway.html
Pfizer also knew the vaccine caused massive deaths of unborn babies during pregnancy:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-24-shock-pfizer-tried-to-hide-data-showing-its-covid-vax-caused-massive-increase-in-miscarriages-stillborn-babies.html
Pfizer knew babies died and covered it up. Here’s the data:
https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/dear-friends-sorry-to-announce-a?s=r
Shocking Pfizer study data: 82% of vaccinated pregnant women had miscarriages:
https://jdrucker.substack.com/p/shocking-pfizer-study-data-reveals?s=r
No wonder Big Pharma wanted results of Covid vaccine trials buried for 75 years:
This is the equivalent of Hunter Biden laptop for vaccines. OMG. Over 1,300 adverse side effects from Pfizer vaxx. No wonder vaccine companies wanted records of trials kept secret for 75 years! https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/2022/03/04/pfizer-drops-deadly-side-effects-document-bomb-on-vaccine-consumers/
Did Moderna know their vaccine made people sick and that the illness would repeat again and again?
The Trials by Pfizer indicate this is MASS MURDER- in particular the results for pregnant women, babies and breast feeding babies:
https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/dear-friends-sorry-to-announce-a?s=r
More Pfizer trial results:
https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/exclusive-investigation-of-confidential
How did Big Pharma get away with the Covid vaccine trial fraud? The FDA and federal government were in on the scam:
President of giant Big Pharma company purchased fake vaccine passport. Why? What does he know that you don’t?
https://www.planet-today.com/2022/06/president-of-european-pharmaceutical.html
THE VAERS REPORT- “THE GOLD STANDARD” OF VACCINE REPORTING FOR DECADES
Latest VAERS Report as of 7/22/22– over 29,000 dead from vaccine, over 246,000 serious injuries, and over 1,300,000 injuries/adverse effects- including over 12,000 vaccine injuries among 5 to 11 yr olds and over 32,000 for 12 to 17 year olds:
Over 20% of 27,000 deaths and 1.2 million adverse events from Covid vaccine are cardiac related:
The REAL number of vaccine deaths is potentially 500K+ say researchers from Columbia U:
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/31/study-400k-dead-americans-due-to-covid-vaccines/
https://scientific.news/2021-12-27-study-400000-people-america-died-covid-vaccines.html
The actual study:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/355581860_COVID_vaccination_and_age-stratified_all-cause_mortality_risk
Another DETAILED study showing over 500,000 dead in USA from vaccine:
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/jackpot-over-500000-killed-by-the?s=r
Here is a power point DETAILED look at the dramatic increase in non-Covid deaths after the introduction of the Covid vaccine:
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1ivTgWKDAbi0LWBAu8Yfqmr9kF8LKo4kcZe5MUg-L9zE/edit#slide=id.g132992303a3_498_237
DEVASTATING AND DAMNING VACCINE STUDIES SHOW DEATH AND CRIPPLING INJURIES
Stroke risk increases among vaccinated by over 11,000%:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-05-03-covid-jabs-increase-stroke-risk-11361percent.html
Alabama deaths skyrocketing among under 65 crowd- actually higher since vaccine than over 65. How is this possible?
https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/life-years-lost-and-covid-vaccine?s=r
Government data (ie FACTS) from UK, Australia, New Zealand prove the more you are vaccinated, the weaker your immune system becomes, and the more likely you are to get Covid, or die of Covid.
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/just-for-the-record-the-more-you?s=r
Triple jabbed are 500% more likely to get Covid than unvaccinated:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-26-triple-injected-500percent-more-likely-catch-covid.html
145 country study proves deaths go up sharply after vaccines:
1000+ scientific studies reporting the deaths and injuries from Covid vaccines:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/over-1000-scientific-studies-referencing-injuries-deaths-covid-vaccines/5767703
Deaths up dramatically say life insurance companies: https://thelibertydaily.com/bombshell-report-insurance-companies-increase-u-s-mortality-expectations-by-300000-due-to-covid-and-indirect-covid-aka-the-jabs/
Adverse effects from vaccines getting worse in first two months of 2022:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-22-vaers-records-overwhelming-adverse-events-from-vaccines.html
UK government numbers show 9 of 10 Covid deaths are vaxxed, and 80% of them are triple vaxxed:
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/01/russia-distraction-uk-gov-revealed-triple-vaccinated-account-9-in-10-covid-deaths/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-04-fully-vaccinated-account-90-percent-covid-deaths.html
And the UK government just confirmed those numbers are real:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-10-triple-vaccinated-accounts-for-majority-covid-deaths.html
Why aren’t the U.S. numbers the same as UK? Its all RIGGED:
https://naturalnews.com/2021-10-03-cdc-hospitals-fully-vaccinated-deaths-unvaccinated.html
84% increase in death among Millennials (young, fit Americans) in first year of Covid vaccine:
https://pharmaceuticalfraud.com/2022-04-21-millennials-experience-record-84-excess-mortality-vaccine-mandates.html
30% of pilots should not be allowed to fly because of heart issues after vaccination:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-24-vaccinated-pilots-would-fail-health-screenings.html
40% of vaccinated suffering adverse side effects?
MIT study shows major increase in heart problems after Covid vaxx:
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/mit-study-finds-covid-vaccines-significantly-associated-jump-emergency
Horrible news for young adults who get vaccinated:
Study shows athlete deaths up an incredible 1700% since vaccine:
https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/study-finds-athlete-deaths-are-1700?s=r
Studies link vaccine with Prion disease:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/studies-link-incurable-prion-disease-with-covid-19-vaccine_4511204.html?utm_source=top5noe&utm_campaign=breaking-2022-06-11-one&utm_medium=email&est=bNxoo8UMYKUX1jk2giEave4zFt8elyVM3h7OsuQjHhhDPUjJzK6PmPFDiqqHpt5OEkXgczdV
Massive increase in shingles:
https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/monkeypox-us-gov-data-proves-covid
There are many severe reactions to Covid vaccine- as many as 30% of Americans who got jab are sick (as of now):
Vaccines cause declining sperm counts in males:
DOES COVID JAB CAUSE A FORM OF AIDS (CALLED VAIDS- VACCINE ACQUIRED IMMUNE DEFICIENCY)?
UK studies proving your immune system is badly damaged by Covid vaccine (and each booster you receive makes it progressively worse):
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-13-uk-data-shows-vaccines-damaging-immune-systems.html
Medical experts believe millions could get VAIDS (autoimmune disease like AIDS) from vaccines:
Numbers from Canada show AIDS-like results from Covid vaccines:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-22-government-data-triple-vaccinated-covid-aids-die.html
https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/panic-in-trudeaus-canada-as-official?s=r
Government numbers show AIDS among the vaccinated in multiple countries:
And maybe even worse- Prion disease that effects brain cells and is almost always fatal:
Boosted Americans twice as likely to get Covid because of weakened immune system:
https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/cbs-cdc-shows-deathvax-boosted-americans?s=r
We are proven correct- the Covid vaccine DOES in fact weaken immune system:
The vaccine increases risk of illness:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/vaccination-increases-risk-of-covid-19-but-infection-without-vaccination-gives-immunity-study_4544042.html?utm_source=newsnoe&utm_campaign=breaking-2022-06-21-2&utm_medium=email&est=dg40wpMoDIvHEWA8FhnDle0ar3gh5tcVbjFny5P9Ao6%2BnsB%2BQQiR7T%2FF2gomRJ8%3D
The Covid vaccine damages and destroys the immune system:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9167431/
MILITARY DEATHS AND INJURIES ARE DEVASTATING
Government is involved in massive coverup of military deaths and injuries:
https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/military-doctors-cant-trust-dod-medical-database-after-covid-vax
Killing our brave US military heroes- cancer has exploded 300% since vaccine:
Not just cancer but all kinds of vaccine injuries, plus miscarriages are proven in military stats:
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-whistleblowers-share-dod-medical-data-that-blows-vaccine-safety-debate-wide-open
ISRAEL…
Over 66% of Israelis who are fully vaxxed report suffering adverse side effects from vaccines:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-04-fully-vaccinated-israelis-suffering-adverse-reactions.html
Israel is most vaccinated nation in world, yet they just set WORLD RECORD for Covid cases:
https://www.breitbart.com/middle-east/2022/01/23/quadruple-vaxed-israel-breaks-world-record-in-coronavirus-cases/
But it’s not just Covid cases in Israel that are setting records, serious cases/hospitalizations are at an all-time high in most vaccinated nation.
https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-695149
Despite all the vaccines, Israel has highest death count per capita in world…
“Vaccine has NO significance regarding severe illness…” 80% of serious Covid cases are fully vaccinated says Israeli hospital director:
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/321674
Massive increase of heart attacks and heart inflammation in young people after vaccination:
Israeli study shows vaccinated more likely to be hospitalized with Covid:
Israeli study showing natural immunity 13x better than vaccines:
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/ends-debate-israeli-study-shows-natural-immunity-13x-more-effective-vaccines-stopping
Scientists finding extra large and strange looking blood clots in bodies of dead:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-06-12-blood-clots-microscopy-suddenly-died.html
STUDIES FROM AROUND THE WORLD:
The most vaccinated country on earth New Zealand also has the highest percentage of Covid in summer of 2022. Gee, that vaxx works great, huh?
https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/highest-percentage-of-vaccinated
Covid-19 deaths in UK in Spring of 2022 are 94% vaccinated, and 90% of those are triple vaccinated:
https://www.europereloaded.com/whilst-you-were-distracted-by-boris-resigning-the-uk-gov-quietly-published-a-report-confirming-the-vaccinated-account-for-94-of-all-covid-19-deaths-since-april/
93% of Covid deaths in Canada during same period were vaxxed:
The number of Covid vaccine severe side effects is 40X higher than we thought.
Over 180,000 UK citizens died in past year within 60 days after getting Covid vaccine:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-05-22-70k-died-within-28-days-of-covid-vaccination.html
Why is heart disease exploding all over the world only since the vaccines?
How does anyone at CDC explain why more Americans DIED in 2021 with vaccines, than 2020 without them?
Internal hospital data conforms huge increase in deaths and injuries from vaccines:
https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/internal-hospital-data-confirm-a/comments
The athletes are dying at rate 500% higher than in past year:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-26-sudden-cardiac-deaths-fifa-increased-500-percent-2021.html
FIFA (pro soccer in EU) deaths are up five fold since 2021:
Study confirms risk of heart problems after vaccination for young men:
Scotland government data confirms massive heart problems among young people after Covid vaccination:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-22-scotland-cardiovascular-incidents-surge-after-covid-vaccines.html
The death rate is 21x higher than all vaccines combined in history- according to German statistics. Is that “normal?”
German government data showing that Covid vaccines destroy immune system of everyone who is jabbed.
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/02/german-gov-data-suggests-fully-vaccinated-developing-ade/
UK government stats say vaccinated dying at rate 286% higher than unvaxxed:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-12-uk-government-vaccinated-dying-286-percent-higher-unvaccinated.html
UK government stats show vaccinated make up 80% of recent Covid deaths:
UK government data shows triple vaccinated getting Covid at much higher rate than unvaccinated:
Scotland numbers show vaxxed are getting sick, hospitalized and dying at far higher rate than unvaxxed. And that’s with numbers rigged:
In Canada its clearly the vaccinated who are dying. Isn’t this a “Pandemic of the Vaccinated”?
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-18-almost-70-percent-covid-deaths-canada-vaxxed.html
In June 2022 in Canada 90% of deaths over the past month are vaccinated, 4 out of 5 are triple vaccinated:
The jig is up. Canadian government counts anyone who is vaccinated and sick, hospitalized or dying as “unvaccinated”
The Jig is up in Germany too. “Pandemic of Unvaccinated” is proven to all be based on fraud.
Surge in deaths in USA among 18 to 49 yr olds (working age- mandated to vaccinate):
Deaths up by up to 65% across USA in 18 to 49 yr olds in 2021. Why?
Deaths up by 40% says life insurance exec, over 100K per month in excess deaths:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-03-life-insurance-companies-sound-death-alert-warnings-over-excess-deaths-covid.html
https://www.thecentersquare.com/indiana/indiana-life-insurance-ceo-says-deaths-are-up-40-among-people-ages-18-64/article_71473b12-6b1e-11ec-8641-5b2c06725e2c.html
UK/Wales official government stats showing deaths are 3x higher than normal among working-age citizens:
Male teen deaths up 53% since vaccine in UK:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-18-male-teen-deaths-skyrocketed-53percent-covid-vaccination.html
We are killing the young children:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-04-british-children-likely-to-die-after-covid-shot.html
UK study shows risk of heart disease doubles with vaccine:
Denmark, 90% of those infected with Covid are vaccinated, only 8.5% unvaxxed. You are 50% safer if you’re unvaxxed:
https://igorchudov.substack.com/p/denmark-no-vax-is-protective-vax
In USA, CDC says 80% of Omicron Covid Cases Found in Fully Vaxxed:
Shocking Oxford Study- 1 in every 100 vaxxed citizens admitted to hospital or died with heart problems:
The nurses know what’s happening:
The airline pilots know what’s happening:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-06-pilot-dropping-flies-crushing-chest-pains-vaccines.html
Two New Studies Provide Evidence Vaccines Cause More Illness Than They Prevent:
https://www.oom2.com/t78106-pandemic-of-the-vaccinated-two-studies-show-new-evidence-that-covid-19-vaccines-cause-more-illness-than-they-prevent#162300
Pathologists doing autopsies find 14 of 15 heart attack deaths were directly from Covid vaccine:
Ivermectin Can Prevent 68% of Covid Deaths:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-10-twitter-genocide-censorship-ivermectin-prevent-covid-deaths.html
US govt KNEW Ivermectin kills Covid- just as I’ve reported to my fans & listeners for almost 2 years. They badmouthed, slandered & banned it while Americans died.
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/hidden-military-documents-reveal-nih-intent-create-sars-cov-2-using-gain-function-research
It’s all about the money- $100,000 Covid bonuses for hospitals:
Denmark government numbers show higher Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths among vaccinated than unvaxxed:
“Significant” cases of neurological disorder:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/significant-cases-of-neurological-disorder-associated-with-the-astrazeneca-vaccine_4503326.html?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily
In Australia, overall non-Covid deaths are up 10% since vaccine:
In Canada 80% of those dying from Covid are fully vaccinated, 70% are triple vaxxed:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-06-18-deaths-covid-canada-fully-vaccinated.html
In Alberta, Canada the leading cause of death in 2021 is “unknown.” 2021 was the first year of the Covid vaccine- mandatory for all in Canada. Is “unknown death” a code word for Covid vaccine deaths?
https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/whats-the-leading-cause-of-death
SHINGLES…
If death doesn’t scare you, how about unimaginably painful shingles. Vaccine increases risk of shingles by almost 5,000%:
https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/monkeypox-us-gov-data-proves-covid
THE CHILDREN…
The children who are vaccinated now have a higher rate of Covid than unvaxxed children.
Death rate is 52x higher among vaxxed children vs. unvaxxed. But why worry, right?:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-05-10-vaccinated-children-higher-all-cause-death-rate.html
Up to 90% of pregnant women who were vaccinated lost their babies?
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/09/confidential-pfizer-docs-90percent-pregnancies-miscarried/
Shocking Pfizer study data: 82% of vaccinated pregnant women had miscarriages:
https://jdrucker.substack.com/p/shocking-pfizer-study-data-reveals?s=r
Death risk for babies when pregnant mothers are vaxxed:
Based on fetal deaths already recorded by VAERS, how many children under age 6 will die from Covid vaccine?
Data from CDC database shows 57% of all the baby deaths from vaccines in history, died from the Covid vaccine:
Pediatrician says data is irrefutable- Covid vaccines dangerous for children:
Covid vaccine is dangerous for kids, but to mention it could get you suspended, or banned from social media:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-covid-vaccine-dangerous-kids-big-tech
Studies show vaxxed children suffering from auto immune disease:
https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/scientists-discover-some-fully-vaccinated?s=r
Study shows vaxxed toddlers are more likely to get severely ill from Covid:
https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/new-vaccinated-toddlers-in-pfizers
Children 137 times more likely to die of Covid if vaccinated:
Neurological problems and unexplained deaths in children:
UK government data shows children who are vaxxed are 4,423% more likely to die from any cause, and 13,633% more likely to die from Covid. These are our CHILDREN:
https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/shocking-uk-government-admits-covid
JUSTIN BIEBER- THE NEW POSTER BOY FOR VACCINE INJURY:
Justin Bieber’s face is paralyzed and his young wife had a stroke:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10905347/Justin-Bieber-reveals-suffered-facial-paralysis-Ramsay-Hunt-syndrome.html
https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/just-in-justin-bieber-develops-deathvax?s=r
Not only have all these studies proven the vaccines make you sick, here is solid proof the unvaccinated are healthier!
https://joelshirschhorn.substack.com/p/important-new-survey-of-unvaccinated
MASKS DON’T WORK:
Extensive detailed PROOF that masks don’t work…and never worked during entire pandemic…
https://www.city-journal.org/the-failed-covid-policy-of-mask-mandates
Death rate is higher with more mask use:
New Study: Mask mandates increased Covid deaths:
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/scottmorefield/2022/06/05/new-study-mask-mandates-associated-with-increased-covid-death-rate-n2608241
Microplastics from masks found deep in lungs of the living:
Australia vs Singapore PROVES masks do not work:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11026577/Covid-Australia-Data-shows-mask-mandates-dont-work-New-Zealand-Singapore-pass-Australia.html
In Japan, Covid is way up, despite strict mask-wearing:
https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/new-japan-leading-in-mask-wearing
PART II:
And after ALL of that…
Whether the vaccines work or not (they clearly don’t)…
Whether they are killing and crippling people or not (they clearly are)…
Let’s put that aside for the moment…
The REAL story is…
We never needed the vaccines…
Ivermectin (or HCQ) plus mega doses of vitamins work effectively versus Covid.
And our own government and CDC denigrated, slandered and banned it.
Costing hundreds of thousands of lives in the USA alone.
Why? Because if any therapeutic (drug) works, drug companies cannot get emergency approval from the FDA for their experimental vaccines.
IVERMECTIN PROOF OF SUCCESS
92% reduction in death:
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/new-study-shows-ivermectin-can-reduce
92% reduction in deaths:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-27-ivermectin-reduces-covid-19-mortality-new-study.html
90% reduction in death:
365 studies:
More studies from around the world:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/more-good-news-on-ivermectin_4196934.html?utm_source=healthia&utm_campaign=health-2022-02-05&utm_medium=email&est=Bb37TLtInvb7rdD7IZPNED3fyQy3KKQJw%2F8yKm2SpET0M7cTf1qn3%2FJp4Nzy7po%3D
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2021/12/21/did_dismissals_of_safe_outpatient_drugs_cause_needless_covid_deaths_dissenting_doctors_say_yes_808045.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/large-peer-reviewed-research-study-proves-ivermectin-works
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/indias-ivermectin-blackout-secret-revealed
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-13-ivermectin-miracle-drug-save-millions-lives.html
https://www.wsj.com/articles/fda-ivermectin-covid-19-coronavirus-masks-anti-science-11627482393
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/double-blind-ivermectin-study-reveals-covid-19-patients-recover-more-quickly-have-reduce
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/indias-ivermectin-blackout
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/never-say-neigh-fda-lists-horse-drug-approved-covid-treatment
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-japanese-medical-association-chairman-tells-doctors-to-prescribe-ivermectin-for-covid/
https://populist.press/entire-state-is-covid-free-major-breakthrough-big-pharm-coverup/
The NFL treats players SECRETLY with Ivermectin:
Congressmen are secretly treated with Ivermectin…but not the American people?
And…
***The AMAZING story of how India literally killed Covid pandemic almost overnight with Ivermectin…
US govt KNEW Ivermectin kills Covid- just as I’ve reported to my fans & listeners for 2 years. They badmouthed, slandered & banned it, while Americans died.
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/hidden-military-documents-reveal-nih-intent-create-sars-cov-2-using-gain-function-research
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/myth-born-how-cdc-fda-media-wove-web-ivermectin-lies-outlives-truth
And…
Then there’s my (Wayne Allyn Root) PERSONAL story with Ivermectin…
And don’t forget Vitamin D3…
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-06-israeli-research-vaccines-serious-vitamin-d.html
In the end, it’s all about money: the politicians, bureaucrats, mainstream media and doctors are all bribed…
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/pfizer-unions-others-donated-618-mln-bidens-inaugural-2021-04-21/
***My DETAILED sum up of the entire Covid and Covid vaccine scam- written in May 2022:
FINALLY…
I wrote this column all the way back in December 2021. And STILL the mainstream media won’t publish one story about the massive tsunami of Covid vaccine deaths… https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/wayne-root-if-the-vaccine-is-so-great-why-are-so-many-people-dropping-dead-heart-attacks-skyrocket-children-suffer-heart-problems-soccer-players-dropping-on-fields-icus-overwhelmed-from-coast-to/
Wayne Allyn Root is a rarity: a New York-born, Jewish-Republican, street-fighter who took Jesus Christ as his savior 32 years ago. Wayne has been branded as the “conservative warrior” and “capitalist evangelist.” He is a successful CEO, national media personality, bestselling author, international business speaker, television producer, syndicated columnist and popular talk show host. He is the host of “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” syndicated nationally by the USA Radio Network. Wayne will soon announce he is host of two new conservative TV talk shows. For more information go to www.rootforamerica.com.