Wayne Allyn Root: My List of Studies & Government Data from Around the World Proving the COVID Vaccine is Dangerous and Deadly, and the Worst Healthcare Disaster in World History

Repost of Wayne's report with permission, original at Root for America

My List of Studies & Government Data from Around the World Proving the Covid Vaccine is Dangerous and Deadly, and the Worst Heathcare Disaster in World History

by Wayne Allyn Root

Two remarkable things happened last week.

First, I wrote a column about my own personal Covid vaccine death and disease cluster. I wrote about my wedding November 21, 2021 to the beautiful Cindy Parker Root. We’re still in our honeymoon year- that was only eight months ago. But a strange and tragic thing has happened since that date. 33 people that my bride Cindy and I know have either died suddenly, or suffered severe disabling health issues.

33. That is a remarkable number. That is an unimaginable number. That is an impossible number. That is a one-in-a-billion number.

Even more remarkable, I did my research and found out all 33 were vaccinated. Yet since that same date eight months ago, not one person I know who is unvaccinated has either died or gotten seriously ill. Quite a case study. Quite a damning cluster of death and disease for one group- the vaccinated.

I hate to be harsh, but if you see that story and don’t believe something is very wrong…don’t suspect the Covid vaccine is a killer…don’t demand an investigation…don’t demand questions be asked…or still trust anything the government, Biden, Dr. Fauci, the FDA, CDC or your own doctor says about the Covid vaccine…you’re a brain-dead sheep.

The second remarkable thing that happened last week, is I was a guest on The Brannon Howse Show on Mike Lindell TV, where I told this remarkable story. I also mentioned that over the past few months I have compiled the most detailed and comprehensive list of credible medical studies and government data from around the globe proving the Covid vaccine is a dangerous and deadly disaster. And I offered to share it with anyone who emailed me.

 
I expected to get anywhere from 20 to 50 requests. And I was prepared to sit down at my computer and email my list to each of them. Instead, I received thousands of requests from the viewers on Mike Lindell TV. THOUSANDS. I’ve lost count because they are still coming in one week later. But suffice to say, I’ve been both a host and nonstop guest on TV and radio for almost forty years and never in my life have I ever seen a response like this.

The biggest companies and retailers in America have always said that each letter, or email from a viewer, listener, fan, or consumer, actually represents thousands of people. Because very few people ever get off their couch to take action. That one person who does write you, is doing what thousands wanted to do, but were too busy, lazy, or jaded to get off the couch and do.

At this point, I realized a couple of interesting things. First, I have one heck of a story that Americans want and need to hear.

Second, Mike Lindell has been mocked and slandered by the liberal media, but it turns out he is a hero to average everyday Americans. Based on my incredible, over-the-top response, Mike Lindell TV has an audience of millions of Americans on his streaming TV network. And the mainstream media hasn’t got a clue. 

Third, the mainstream media and social media have banned, or censored all the government data and studies from across the globe that prove the Covid vaccine is dangerous, deadly, and without-a-doubt, the worst disaster in the history of healthcare. And the American people are clamoring to finally hear the raw truth.

So, rather than continue to sit in front of my computer for hours a day sending out my list one-by-one, to thousands of wonderful Americans who want to hear the truth, I’ve decided to just release the entire list right now, right here, for all the world to see.

I hope you appreciate my thousands of hours of research to review and choose these studies and reams of data. It’s all factual. It’s all out there for anyone and everyone to see. But I don’t believe anyone has ever compiled it, categorized it, and put it in one place for the whole world to see.

I’m not an inventor, or creator, or adventurer. I haven’t ever discovered cures for disease. I know my role. I’m a conservative talk show host. I’m Paul Revere updated for the 21st century. My job is to spread the news, loudly, from the highest mountaintops. Except I’ve updated Paul Revere’s warning from “The British are coming. The British are coming” to…

“The vaccine is a killer. The vaccine is a killer.”

I’d love to say, “Here it is. Enjoy.” But these revelations are anything but enjoyable. This is pure tragedy and mass murder, mixed with fraud and cover-up. I think the right words to introduce this list might be, “Read ‘em and weep.”

TO START, SOME KEY DATA AND STUDIES

This has been “the greatest manipulation of science in world history.” It’s ALWAYS been a “pandemic of the vaccinated.” FACT: Anyone who received four doses of Covid vaccine or more is 100x more likely to be hospitalized than the unvaccinated:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/it-was-a-never-a-pandemic-of-the-unvaccinated-and-official-public-health-data-prove-it/

Review these charts from a MD proving (with facts) that vaccinated people are sick…and getting sicker and sicker:

https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/must-see-lets-compare-the-vaccinated?s=r

UK government data shows children who are vaxxed are 4,423% more likely to die from any cause, and  13,633% more likely to die from Covid. These are our CHILDREN:

https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/shocking-uk-government-admits-covid

Here’s FACTUAL news on life insurance payouts from Lincoln National- they paid out 3x more in death policies in 2021 than 2020. Non-Covid deaths exploded in first year of vaccine:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-06-20-death-claims-6billion-people-dying-covid-vaccines.html

Factual numbers from multiple life insurance companies:

https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/yet-another-life-insurance-ceo-reveals

Not only are deaths up by 40% since the Covid vaccine (according to life insurance executives), but disabilities are up dramatically too:

https://amidwesterndoctor.substack.com/p/all-evidence-suggests-the-covid-vaccines?s=r

As of June 2022, this detailed survey from Steve Kirsch shows over 871,000 dead in U.S. directly from Covid vaccine, with 5 million disabled and unable to work…16 million hospitalized…and 30 million vaccine injured. 90% of Americans who died from Covid had at least one vaccine:

https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/latest-survey-shows-the-covid-vaccines

Brilliant MD and pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole outlining in detail the dramatic increase in cancer after Covid vaccination:

Dr. Ryan Cole Reveals Even More Covid-19 Jab Adverse Reactions That Are Killing Americans

What happens when billions of people around globe have heart problems, strokes and cancer from the Covid vaxx?

https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/the-global-vaccine-nightmare-has

The triple and quadruple vaxxed make up 91% of Covid deaths in UK in the year 2022:

UK Government confirms the Triple / Quadruple Vaccinated account for 91% of all COVID Deaths since the beginning of 2022

And 92% of Covid deaths in Canada in June 2022:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-22-vaccinated-population-92percent-covid-deaths-in-canada.html

The Vaccine doesn’t even work- vaccinated people are actually contagious LONGER than the unvaxxed:

New England Journal of Medicine: Unvaccinated COVID Patients Are Contagious for LESS Time Than those Vaxed or Boosted.

The vaccine doesn’t even work- it wears off quickly:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/vaccine-induced-immune-response-to-omicron-wanes-substantially-federally-backed-study_4616112.html?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily

EVERYONE SHOULD SIT DOWN AND READ EVERY WORD OF THIS FIRST-HAND ACCOUNT BY A HOSPITAL ICU NURSE ON THE FRONT LINES OF SEEING VACCINE INJURIES AND DEATH:

https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/nursing-reports-from-the-front-lines?s=r

HAVE YOU EVER SEEN YOUNG DOCTORS DROPPING DEAD LIKE FLIES BEFORE IN WORLD HISTORY? FIVE YOUNG DOCTORS DIED SUDDENLY IN JULY IN CANADA:

https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-triathlete-27-becomes-5th-gta-doctor-to-die-in-july

Finally, an international study concludes the unvaccinated were never a threat to spread Covid and were never a burden on the healthcare system. They managed to treat Covid successfully with Ivermectin plus vitamins:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/new-study-unvaccinated-wrongly-maligned_4572171.html?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily&

WHY WOULD ANYONE BELIEVE ANYTHING GOVERNMENT SAYS? IT’S ALL ABOUT THE FRAUD AND COVERUP, STUPID.

These are the lies, fraud and Nazi/Soviet-level propaganda being used by CDC and FDA to recommend vaccination of children. They are literally making up data that does not exist, and purposely ignoring data that disagrees with their evil plan:

https://www.commonsense.news/p/us-public-health-agencies-arent-following

The CDC coordinated with social media companies to censor anyone talking about vaccine injuries or deaths:

https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/how-the-cdc-coordinated-with-big-tech-to-censor-americans/

Dr. Birx admits she doesn’t know if government was lying, or “guessing” about Covid vaccine data. How does that make you feel?

https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/asked-if-government-was-lying-or-guessing-about-covid-vax-data-birx

Can you Imagine? Top FDA officials resigned because they didn’t feel booster was necessary, yet government mandated it, based on pressure from Big Pharma:

Judicial Watch: FDA Records Show Top FDA Officials Concerned About Biden Administration Vaccine Booster Timelines That “Make No Sense”

Here’s why CDC and FDA had to slander HCQ and Ivermectin- because trillions of dollars were on the line:

We Know Why The Public Health Industrial Complex Had to Discredit Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin

THE CDC JUST GOT CAUGHT IN A MASSIVE SCAM. WHY ARE 50,000+ SUDDEN ADULT DEATH AND CANCER DEATHS MISSING FROM CDC DATA SINCE 2021?

https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/why-is-the-cdc-hiding-excess-death

DID VACCINE COMPANIES COVER UP DEATHS AND INJURIES FROM TRIALS?

DRUMROLL PLEASE- the CDC, FDA and drug companies knew from day one the vaccine did not work. 85% of participants in vaccine trials got Covid:

CDC Whistleblower: “Vaccines Never Meant to Stop Covid-19”

The early trial death rate was an unimaginable 3.7%:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-26-pfizer-vaccine-trial-deaths-fda-approved-anyway.html

Pfizer also knew the vaccine caused massive deaths of unborn babies during pregnancy:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-24-shock-pfizer-tried-to-hide-data-showing-its-covid-vax-caused-massive-increase-in-miscarriages-stillborn-babies.html

Pfizer knew babies died and covered it up. Here’s the data:

https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/dear-friends-sorry-to-announce-a?s=r

Shocking Pfizer study data: 82% of vaccinated pregnant women had miscarriages:

https://jdrucker.substack.com/p/shocking-pfizer-study-data-reveals?s=r

No wonder Big Pharma wanted results of Covid vaccine trials buried for 75 years:

This is the equivalent of Hunter Biden laptop for vaccines. OMG. Over 1,300 adverse side effects from Pfizer vaxx. No wonder vaccine companies wanted records of trials kept secret for 75 years! https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/2022/03/04/pfizer-drops-deadly-side-effects-document-bomb-on-vaccine-consumers/

Did Moderna know their vaccine made people sick and that the illness would repeat again and again?

Did Moderna Trial Data Predict ‘Pandemic of the Vaccinated?’

The Trials by Pfizer indicate this is MASS MURDER- in particular the results for pregnant women, babies and breast feeding babies:

https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/dear-friends-sorry-to-announce-a?s=r

More Pfizer trial results:

https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/exclusive-investigation-of-confidential

How did Big Pharma get away with the Covid vaccine trial fraud? The FDA and federal government were in on the scam:

Whisteblower’s Lawyer: Pfizer Got Away With Vaccine Fraud Because Government Was Co-Conspirator

President of giant Big Pharma company purchased fake vaccine passport. Why? What does he know that you don’t?

https://www.planet-today.com/2022/06/president-of-european-pharmaceutical.html

THE VAERS REPORT- “THE GOLD STANDARD” OF VACCINE REPORTING FOR DECADES

Latest VAERS Report as of 7/22/22– over 29,000 dead from vaccine, over 246,000 serious injuries, and over 1,300,000 injuries/adverse effects- including over 12,000 vaccine injuries among 5 to 11 yr olds and over 32,000 for 12 to 17 year olds:

29,635 Deaths After COVID Vaccines Reported to VAERS, as CDC Adds Novavax to the Mix

Over 20% of 27,000 deaths and 1.2 million adverse events from Covid vaccine are cardiac related:

Cardiac Disorders Account for 20% of 1.2 Million Injuries Reported After COVID Vaccines, VAERS Data Show

The REAL number of vaccine deaths is potentially 500K+ say researchers from Columbia U:

https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/31/study-400k-dead-americans-due-to-covid-vaccines/

https://scientific.news/2021-12-27-study-400000-people-america-died-covid-vaccines.html

The actual study:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/355581860_COVID_vaccination_and_age-stratified_all-cause_mortality_risk

Another DETAILED study showing over 500,000 dead in USA from vaccine:

https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/jackpot-over-500000-killed-by-the?s=r

Here is a power point DETAILED look at the dramatic increase in non-Covid deaths after the introduction of the Covid vaccine:

https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1ivTgWKDAbi0LWBAu8Yfqmr9kF8LKo4kcZe5MUg-L9zE/edit#slide=id.g132992303a3_498_237

DEVASTATING AND DAMNING VACCINE STUDIES SHOW DEATH AND CRIPPLING INJURIES

Stroke risk increases among vaccinated by over 11,000%:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-05-03-covid-jabs-increase-stroke-risk-11361percent.html

Alabama deaths skyrocketing among under 65 crowd- actually higher since vaccine than over 65. How is this possible?

https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/life-years-lost-and-covid-vaccine?s=r


Government data (ie FACTS) from UK, Australia, New Zealand prove the more you are vaccinated, the weaker your immune system becomes, and the more likely you are to get Covid, or die of Covid.

https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/just-for-the-record-the-more-you?s=r

Triple jabbed are 500% more likely to get Covid than unvaccinated:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-26-triple-injected-500percent-more-likely-catch-covid.html

145 country study proves deaths go up sharply after vaccines:

Massive 145-Country Study Shows Sharp INCREASE of Transmission and DEATH After Introduction of COVID Vaccines

1000+ scientific studies reporting the deaths and injuries from Covid vaccines:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/over-1000-scientific-studies-referencing-injuries-deaths-covid-vaccines/5767703

Deaths up dramatically say life insurance companies: https://thelibertydaily.com/bombshell-report-insurance-companies-increase-u-s-mortality-expectations-by-300000-due-to-covid-and-indirect-covid-aka-the-jabs/

Adverse effects from vaccines getting worse in first two months of 2022:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-22-vaers-records-overwhelming-adverse-events-from-vaccines.html

UK government numbers show 9 of 10 Covid deaths are vaxxed, and 80% of them are triple vaxxed:

https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/01/russia-distraction-uk-gov-revealed-triple-vaccinated-account-9-in-10-covid-deaths/

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-04-fully-vaccinated-account-90-percent-covid-deaths.html

And the UK government just confirmed those numbers are real:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-10-triple-vaccinated-accounts-for-majority-covid-deaths.html

Why aren’t the U.S. numbers the same as UK? Its all RIGGED:

https://naturalnews.com/2021-10-03-cdc-hospitals-fully-vaccinated-deaths-unvaccinated.html

84% increase in death among Millennials (young, fit Americans) in first year of Covid vaccine:

https://pharmaceuticalfraud.com/2022-04-21-millennials-experience-record-84-excess-mortality-vaccine-mandates.html

30% of pilots should not be allowed to fly because of heart issues after vaccination:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-24-vaccinated-pilots-would-fail-health-screenings.html

40% of vaccinated suffering adverse side effects?

Rheumatologist: 40% of my 3,000 vaxxed patients reported injury

MIT study shows major increase in heart problems after Covid vaxx:

https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/mit-study-finds-covid-vaccines-significantly-associated-jump-emergency

Horrible news for young adults who get vaccinated:

Fully Vaccinated Young Adults are 92% more likely to die than Unvaccinated Young Adults according to Office for National Statistics

Study shows athlete deaths up an incredible 1700% since vaccine:

https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/study-finds-athlete-deaths-are-1700?s=r

Studies link vaccine with Prion disease:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/studies-link-incurable-prion-disease-with-covid-19-vaccine_4511204.html?utm_source=top5noe&utm_campaign=breaking-2022-06-11-one&utm_medium=email&est=bNxoo8UMYKUX1jk2giEave4zFt8elyVM3h7OsuQjHhhDPUjJzK6PmPFDiqqHpt5OEkXgczdV

Massive increase in shingles:

https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/monkeypox-us-gov-data-proves-covid

There are many severe reactions to Covid vaccine- as many as 30% of Americans who got jab are sick (as of now):

CDC Insists ‘Severe Reactions’ to COVID Vaccines Are Rare, But New Survey Proves That Is an Absolute Lie

Vaccines cause declining sperm counts in males:

Alex Berenson: COVID Paper Shows Declining Sperm Counts as a Result of Vaccines

DOES COVID JAB CAUSE A FORM OF AIDS (CALLED VAIDS- VACCINE ACQUIRED IMMUNE DEFICIENCY)?

UK studies proving your immune system is badly damaged by Covid vaccine (and each booster you receive makes it progressively worse):

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-13-uk-data-shows-vaccines-damaging-immune-systems.html

Medical experts believe millions could get VAIDS (autoimmune disease like AIDS) from vaccines:

Millions get AIDS from Vax by Fall – Dr. Elizabeth Eads

Numbers from Canada show AIDS-like results from Covid vaccines:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-22-government-data-triple-vaccinated-covid-aids-die.html

https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/panic-in-trudeaus-canada-as-official?s=r

Government numbers show AIDS among the vaccinated in multiple countries:

U.S. Ruling Class Data: Fully “Vaccinated” Are Developing AIDS

And maybe even worse- Prion disease that effects brain cells and is almost always fatal:

Yet Another New Study Shows Covid Jabs Cause Incurable Prion Disease, But Media and Governments Continue to Ignore

Boosted Americans twice as likely to get Covid because of weakened immune system:

https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/cbs-cdc-shows-deathvax-boosted-americans?s=r

We are proven correct- the Covid vaccine DOES in fact weaken immune system:

“Conspiracy Theory” Confirmed: Covid Jabs INCREASE Risk of Infection According to New England Journal of Medicine

The vaccine increases risk of illness:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/vaccination-increases-risk-of-covid-19-but-infection-without-vaccination-gives-immunity-study_4544042.html?utm_source=newsnoe&utm_campaign=breaking-2022-06-21-2&utm_medium=email&est=dg40wpMoDIvHEWA8FhnDle0ar3gh5tcVbjFny5P9Ao6%2BnsB%2BQQiR7T%2FF2gomRJ8%3D

The Covid vaccine damages and destroys the immune system:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9167431/

MILITARY DEATHS AND INJURIES ARE DEVASTATING

Government is involved in massive coverup of military deaths and injuries:

https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/military-doctors-cant-trust-dod-medical-database-after-covid-vax

Killing our brave US military heroes- cancer has exploded 300% since vaccine:

Bombshell Cover-Up: Cancer Diagnoses in the Military Rose Over THREE-FOLD Since Jabs Were Introduced

Not just cancer but all kinds of vaccine injuries, plus miscarriages are proven in military stats:

https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-whistleblowers-share-dod-medical-data-that-blows-vaccine-safety-debate-wide-open

ISRAEL…

Over 66% of Israelis who are fully vaxxed report suffering adverse side effects from vaccines:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-04-fully-vaccinated-israelis-suffering-adverse-reactions.html

Israel is most vaccinated nation in world, yet they just set WORLD RECORD for Covid cases:

https://www.breitbart.com/middle-east/2022/01/23/quadruple-vaxed-israel-breaks-world-record-in-coronavirus-cases/

But it’s not just Covid cases in Israel that are setting records, serious cases/hospitalizations are at an all-time high in most vaccinated nation.

https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-695149

Despite all the vaccines, Israel has highest death count per capita in world…

Country with One of the Highest Vaccination Rates Has Highest Number of COVID Deaths Per Million People This Week –80% of Serious Cases are Fully Vaccinated

“Vaccine has NO significance regarding severe illness…” 80% of serious Covid cases are fully vaccinated says Israeli hospital director:

https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/321674

Massive increase of heart attacks and heart inflammation in young people after vaccination:

Study Finds More Than 25% Increase in Emergency Cardiovascular Events in 16–39 Age Group During COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout in Israel

Israeli study shows vaccinated more likely to be hospitalized with Covid:

New Israeli Study Finds Fully Vaccinated People are at “Greater Risk of Hospitalization” and 13 TIMES MORE LIKELY to Catch Covid-19 Than Those Who Have Recovered and Have Natural Immunity

Israeli study showing natural immunity 13x better than vaccines:

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/ends-debate-israeli-study-shows-natural-immunity-13x-more-effective-vaccines-stopping

Scientists finding extra large and strange looking blood clots in bodies of dead:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-06-12-blood-clots-microscopy-suddenly-died.html

STUDIES FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The most vaccinated country on earth New Zealand also has the highest percentage of Covid in summer of 2022. Gee, that vaxx works great, huh?

https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/highest-percentage-of-vaccinated

Covid-19 deaths in UK in Spring of 2022 are 94% vaccinated, and 90% of those are triple vaccinated:

https://www.europereloaded.com/whilst-you-were-distracted-by-boris-resigning-the-uk-gov-quietly-published-a-report-confirming-the-vaccinated-account-for-94-of-all-covid-19-deaths-since-april/

93% of Covid deaths in Canada during same period were vaxxed:

Whilst Trudeau had Covid-19 again, his Government revealed the Vaccinated account for 93% of COVID Deaths in Canada; 50% of which were Quadruple Jabbed

The number of Covid vaccine severe side effects is 40X higher than we thought.

German Study: Number of Those Suffering Severe Complications After Taking COVID Vaccine Is 40 Times Higher Than Previously Recorded

Over 180,000 UK citizens died in past year within 60 days after getting Covid vaccine:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-05-22-70k-died-within-28-days-of-covid-vaccination.html

Why is heart disease exploding all over the world only since the vaccines?

Weird?… Myocarditis Rates Up 31% in France, 75% in Germany for Some Reason?

How does anyone at CDC explain why more Americans DIED in 2021 with vaccines, than 2020 without them? 

It’s Official: Biden Now Leads Trump In The COVID Death Count

Internal hospital data conforms huge increase in deaths and injuries from vaccines:

https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/internal-hospital-data-confirm-a/comments

The athletes are dying at rate 500% higher than in past year:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-26-sudden-cardiac-deaths-fifa-increased-500-percent-2021.html

FIFA (pro soccer in EU) deaths are up five fold since 2021:

5-fold increase in sudden cardiac and unexplained deaths among FIFA athletes in 2021

Study confirms risk of heart problems after vaccination for young men:

Top American Medical Journal Study Confirms the Risk of Myocarditis and Pericarditis After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccines – Risks is Highest After Second Vaccine in Adolescent Males and Young Men

Scotland government data confirms massive heart problems among young people after Covid vaccination:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-22-scotland-cardiovascular-incidents-surge-after-covid-vaccines.html

The death rate is 21x higher than all vaccines combined in history- according to German statistics. Is that “normal?”

Covid Vax Death Rate 21 Times Higher Than All Other Vaxxes!

German government data showing that Covid vaccines destroy immune system of everyone who is jabbed.

https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/02/german-gov-data-suggests-fully-vaccinated-developing-ade/

UK government stats say vaccinated dying at rate 286% higher than unvaxxed:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-12-uk-government-vaccinated-dying-286-percent-higher-unvaccinated.html

UK government stats show vaccinated make up 80% of recent Covid deaths:

‘Pandemic of The Vaccinated’: Latest UK Health Data Shows Vaccinated Deaths Higher than Unvaccinated Deaths in Last Three Months!

UK government data shows triple vaccinated getting Covid at much higher rate than unvaccinated:

JUST IN: Latest UK Data Shows Covid Infection RATE Among the Triple Jabbed (Boosted) Is HIGHER And RISING FASTER Than The Unvaccinated Across ALMOST EVERY Age Group

Scotland numbers show vaxxed are getting sick, hospitalized and dying at far higher rate than unvaxxed. And that’s with numbers rigged:

FALLING APART: Latest Health Data From Scotland Mirrors the UK – Unvaccinated Have Lower Covid-19 Case, Hospitalization, AND DEATH RATES Than the ‘Fully Vaxxed’

In Canada its clearly the vaccinated who are dying. Isn’t this a “Pandemic of the Vaccinated”?

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-18-almost-70-percent-covid-deaths-canada-vaxxed.html

In June 2022 in Canada 90% of deaths over the past month are vaccinated, 4 out of 5 are triple vaccinated:

Trudeau Panics as Fully Vaccinated account for 9 in every 10 COVID-19 Deaths in Canada over the past month; 4 in every 5 of which were Triple Jabbed

The jig is up. Canadian government counts anyone who is vaccinated and sick, hospitalized or dying  as “unvaccinated”

Alberta Canada Inadvertently Published (and Quickly Deleted) Health Data Exposing that MORE THAN HALF of VACCINATED DEATHS Have Been COUNTED AS UNVACCINATED

The Jig is up in Germany too. “Pandemic of Unvaccinated” is proven to all be based on fraud.

Oppressive COVID Measures for the Unvaccinated Were Based on ‘Software’ Error, Claims German Minister.

Surge in deaths in USA among 18 to 49 yr olds (working age- mandated to vaccinate):

States Investigating Steep Surge in Mortality Rate Among 18–49-Year-Olds, Majority Unrelated to COVID-19

Deaths up by up to 65% across USA in 18 to 49 yr olds in 2021. Why? 

https://medicalkidnap.com/2022/01/17/up-to-65-increase-in-deaths-among-18-49-year-olds-in-the-u-s-during-2021-the-year-of-the-experimental-covid-vaccines

Deaths up by 40% says life insurance exec, over 100K per month in excess deaths:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-03-life-insurance-companies-sound-death-alert-warnings-over-excess-deaths-covid.html

https://www.thecentersquare.com/indiana/indiana-life-insurance-ceo-says-deaths-are-up-40-among-people-ages-18-64/article_71473b12-6b1e-11ec-8641-5b2c06725e2c.html

UK/Wales official government stats showing deaths are 3x higher than normal among working-age citizens:

English/Welsh Mortality Rate Hits 3X Normal Average – It’s the Shots

Male teen deaths up 53% since vaccine in UK:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-18-male-teen-deaths-skyrocketed-53percent-covid-vaccination.html

We are killing the young children:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-04-british-children-likely-to-die-after-covid-shot.html

UK study shows risk of heart disease doubles with vaccine:

Large British Study Finds Risk of Myocarditis Doubles After Each mRNA Jab

Denmark, 90% of those infected with Covid are vaccinated, only 8.5% unvaxxedYou are 50% safer if you’re unvaxxed:

https://igorchudov.substack.com/p/denmark-no-vax-is-protective-vax

In USA, CDC says 80% of Omicron Covid Cases Found in Fully Vaxxed:

Pandemic of the vaccinated: CDC says 80% of omicron cases found in fully vaccinated individuals

Shocking Oxford Study- 1 in every 100 vaxxed citizens admitted to hospital or died with heart problems:

OXFORD STUDY SHOCKER: 1 in 100 Vaccinated Individuals Were Admitted to Hospital or Died with Arrhythmia During Study Period

The nurses know what’s happening:

More VC Nurses Blow Whistle on ‘Overwhelming’ Numbers of Heart Attacks, Clotting, Strokes

The airline pilots know what’s happening:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-06-pilot-dropping-flies-crushing-chest-pains-vaccines.html

Two New Studies Provide Evidence Vaccines Cause More Illness Than They Prevent:

https://www.oom2.com/t78106-pandemic-of-the-vaccinated-two-studies-show-new-evidence-that-covid-19-vaccines-cause-more-illness-than-they-prevent#162300

Pathologists doing autopsies find 14 of 15 heart attack deaths were directly from Covid vaccine:

Pathologists find 93% of people who died after vax were killed by vax as evidence mounts showing a need to stand up for liberty

Ivermectin Can Prevent 68% of Covid Deaths:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-10-twitter-genocide-censorship-ivermectin-prevent-covid-deaths.html

US govt KNEW Ivermectin kills Covid- just as I’ve reported to my fans & listeners for almost 2 years. They badmouthed, slandered & banned it while Americans died. 

BOMBSHELL: Veritas Documents Reveal DC Bureaucrats Had Evidence Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine Were Effective in Treating COVID — BUT HID THIS FROM PUBLIC

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/hidden-military-documents-reveal-nih-intent-create-sars-cov-2-using-gain-function-research

It’s all about the money- $100,000 Covid bonuses for hospitals:

U.S. Hospitals Have Become Hotel California: “You Can Check-out Any Time You Like, but You Can Never Leave”

Denmark government numbers show higher Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths among vaccinated than unvaxxed:

Research Shows Pandemic of the Vaccinated in Denmark

“Significant” cases of neurological disorder:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/significant-cases-of-neurological-disorder-associated-with-the-astrazeneca-vaccine_4503326.html?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily

In Australia, overall non-Covid deaths are up 10% since vaccine:

Alarming increase in deaths in yet another highly vaxxed nation

In Canada 80% of those dying from Covid are fully vaccinated, 70% are triple vaxxed:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-06-18-deaths-covid-canada-fully-vaccinated.html

In Alberta, Canada the leading cause of death in 2021 is “unknown.” 2021 was the first year of the Covid vaccine- mandatory for all in Canada. Is “unknown death” a code word for Covid vaccine deaths?

https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/whats-the-leading-cause-of-death

SHINGLES…

If death doesn’t scare you, how about unimaginably painful shingles. Vaccine increases risk of shingles by almost 5,000%:

https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/monkeypox-us-gov-data-proves-covid

THE CHILDREN…

The children who are vaccinated now have a higher rate of Covid than unvaxxed children.

Latest CDC Data Shows That Vaccinated Children Aged 5-11 Are Now MORE Likely to Catch Covid Than Their Unvaccinated Peers

Death rate is 52x higher among vaxxed children vs. unvaxxed. But why worry, right?:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-05-10-vaccinated-children-higher-all-cause-death-rate.html

Up to 90% of pregnant women who were vaccinated lost their babies?

https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/09/confidential-pfizer-docs-90percent-pregnancies-miscarried/

Shocking Pfizer study data: 82% of vaccinated pregnant women had miscarriages:

https://jdrucker.substack.com/p/shocking-pfizer-study-data-reveals?s=r

Death risk for babies when pregnant mothers are vaxxed:

CDC database shows death risk for babies of vaccinated mothers

Based on fetal deaths already recorded by VAERS, how many children under age 6 will die from Covid vaccine?

https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/based-on-vaers-data-for-children-aged-5-to-15-injected-with-covid-19-shots-will-1-million-babies-be-injured-and-killed-if-authorized-for-6-months-to-5-year-olds/

Data from CDC database shows 57% of all the baby deaths from vaccines in history, died from the Covid vaccine:

CDC database shows death risk for babies of vaccinated mothers

Pediatrician says data is irrefutable- Covid vaccines dangerous for children:

Pediatrician: Data Is ‘Irrefutable’ — COVID Vaccines Are Dangerous for Kids

Covid vaccine is dangerous for kids, but to mention it could get you suspended, or banned from social media:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-covid-vaccine-dangerous-kids-big-tech

Studies show vaxxed children suffering from auto immune disease:

https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/scientists-discover-some-fully-vaccinated?s=r

Study shows vaxxed toddlers are more likely to get severely ill from Covid:

https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/new-vaccinated-toddlers-in-pfizers

Children 137 times more likely to die of Covid if vaccinated:

Triple-Vaxxed Kids in England 137 Times MORE LIKELY to Die From Covid-19 Than Unvaxxed Children – Report Buried as Boris Johnson Resigned

Neurological problems and unexplained deaths in children:

Neurologist Blames Vaccine for Upsurge in Young Patients with Neurological Problems and ‘Unexplained Deaths’

UK government data shows children who are vaxxed are 4,423% more likely to die from any cause, and  13,633% more likely to die from Covid. These are our CHILDREN:

https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/shocking-uk-government-admits-covid

JUSTIN BIEBER- THE NEW POSTER BOY FOR VACCINE INJURY:

Justin Bieber’s face is paralyzed and his young wife had a stroke:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10905347/Justin-Bieber-reveals-suffered-facial-paralysis-Ramsay-Hunt-syndrome.html

https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/just-in-justin-bieber-develops-deathvax?s=r

Not only have all these studies proven the vaccines make you sick, here is solid proof the unvaccinated are healthier!

https://joelshirschhorn.substack.com/p/important-new-survey-of-unvaccinated

MASKS DON’T WORK:

Extensive detailed PROOF that masks don’t work…and never worked during entire pandemic…

https://www.city-journal.org/the-failed-covid-policy-of-mask-mandates

Death rate is higher with more mask use:

Study Finds ‘Positive Correlation’ Between Higher Mask Usage And COVID-19 Deaths.

New Study: Mask mandates increased Covid deaths:

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/scottmorefield/2022/06/05/new-study-mask-mandates-associated-with-increased-covid-death-rate-n2608241

Microplastics from masks found deep in lungs of the living:

Microplastics From Masks Found Deep in Lungs of the Living

Australia vs Singapore PROVES masks do not work:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11026577/Covid-Australia-Data-shows-mask-mandates-dont-work-New-Zealand-Singapore-pass-Australia.html

In Japan, Covid is way up, despite strict mask-wearing:

https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/new-japan-leading-in-mask-wearing

PART II:

And after ALL of that…

Whether the vaccines work or not (they clearly don’t)…

Whether they are killing and crippling people or not (they clearly are)…

Let’s put that aside for the moment…

The REAL story is…

We never needed the vaccines…

Ivermectin (or HCQ) plus mega doses of vitamins work effectively versus Covid.

And our own government and CDC denigrated, slandered and banned it.

Costing hundreds of thousands of lives in the USA alone.

Why? Because if any therapeutic (drug) works, drug companies cannot get emergency approval from the FDA for their experimental vaccines.

IVERMECTIN PROOF OF SUCCESS

92% reduction in death:

https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/new-study-shows-ivermectin-can-reduce

92% reduction in deaths:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-27-ivermectin-reduces-covid-19-mortality-new-study.html

90% reduction in death:

Preventive Use of Ivermectin Reduced COVID Mortality by 90%, Study Found

365 studies:

There Are Now 365 Studies that Prove the Efficacy of Ivermectin and HCQ in Treating COVID-19 — Will Anyone Confront Fauci and The Medical Elites on Their Deception?

More studies from around the world:

WONDER DRUG: New International Ivermectin Report of 64 Studies Shows 86% Success as Prophylaxis and 67% Success in Early Treatment

New Study Confirms Ivermectin Outperforms Other Options

https://www.theepochtimes.com/more-good-news-on-ivermectin_4196934.html?utm_source=healthia&utm_campaign=health-2022-02-05&utm_medium=email&est=Bb37TLtInvb7rdD7IZPNED3fyQy3KKQJw%2F8yKm2SpET0M7cTf1qn3%2FJp4Nzy7po%3D

https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2021/12/21/did_dismissals_of_safe_outpatient_drugs_cause_needless_covid_deaths_dissenting_doctors_say_yes_808045.html

Not Making Headlines: Japan’s Kowa Company Finds Ivermectin is Effective Against Omicron and Other COVID-19 Variants as Phase 3 Trials Continue

Ivermectin Beats Out 9 Other Meds for Treating Omicron, Study Confirms

Itajaí, Brazil Citywide Prevention Program using Ivermectin Significantly Reduced COVID-19 Infection, Hospitalization, and Mortality Rate

https://c19ivermectin.com

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/large-peer-reviewed-research-study-proves-ivermectin-works

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/indias-ivermectin-blackout-secret-revealed

The Coordinated Attack on Ivermectin Is a Crime Against Humanity

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-13-ivermectin-miracle-drug-save-millions-lives.html

https://www.wsj.com/articles/fda-ivermectin-covid-19-coronavirus-masks-anti-science-11627482393

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/double-blind-ivermectin-study-reveals-covid-19-patients-recover-more-quickly-have-reduce

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/indias-ivermectin-blackout

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/never-say-neigh-fda-lists-horse-drug-approved-covid-treatment

Mexico City introduced ivermectin plan, COVID hospitalizations and deaths disappeared

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-japanese-medical-association-chairman-tells-doctors-to-prescribe-ivermectin-for-covid/

https://populist.press/entire-state-is-covid-free-major-breakthrough-big-pharm-coverup/

Brazilian City Cuts Hospitalizations and Mortality Rates in Half After Implementing Ivermectin as Prophylaxis for COVID

UPDATE: COVID-19 Cases Plummeted in Indonesia After Government Authorized IVERMECTIN For Treatment – Big Pharma Vaccines Made Little Difference

The NFL treats players SECRETLY with Ivermectin:

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Ivermectin: Many Teams Behind the Scenes Are Treating Players with Same Treatment That I Got (VIDEO)

Congressmen are secretly treated with Ivermectin…but not the American people?

Joe Rogan: “By the way, 200 Congress People Have Been Treated with Ivermectin for COVID” (VIDEO)

And…

***The AMAZING story of how India literally killed Covid pandemic almost overnight with Ivermectin…

Absolutely Astonishing Success Rate of Ivermectin in Indian State Shreds ‘Horse Dewormer’ Propaganda

Dr. Robert Malone Posts Irrefutable Proof on Ivermectin and the Uttar Pradesh India Success Story

UPDATE: 71 out of 75 Districts in Uttar Pradesh, India – Its Most Populated State – Reported No Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours After Implementing Ivermectin Protocol

Elites Worried: COVID Cases in India Plummet After Government Promotes Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine Use

Indian Bar Association Sues WHO for Lying About Ivermectin and Killing Indians — Will Fauci and CDC Be Next?

US govt KNEW Ivermectin kills Covid- just as I’ve reported to my fans & listeners for 2 years. They badmouthed, slandered & banned it, while Americans died. 

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/hidden-military-documents-reveal-nih-intent-create-sars-cov-2-using-gain-function-research

BOMBSHELL: Veritas Documents Reveal DC Bureaucrats Had Evidence Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine Were Effective in Treating COVID — BUT HID THIS FROM PUBLIC

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/myth-born-how-cdc-fda-media-wove-web-ivermectin-lies-outlives-truth

And…

Then there’s my (Wayne Allyn Root) PERSONAL story with Ivermectin…

WAYNE ROOT: How I Beat Covid in 48 Hours with Ivermectin – Just Like Joe Rogan and NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

And don’t forget Vitamin D3…

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-06-israeli-research-vaccines-serious-vitamin-d.html

In the end, it’s all about money: the politicians, bureaucrats, mainstream media and doctors are all bribed…

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/pfizer-unions-others-donated-618-mln-bidens-inaugural-2021-04-21/

***My DETAILED sum up of the entire Covid and Covid vaccine scam- written in May 2022:

Wayne Root: I’ve Figured Out the Whole Covid Vaccine Scam- Here It Is. Read it and Weep.

FINALLY…

I wrote this column all the way back in December 2021. And STILL the mainstream media won’t publish one story about the massive tsunami of Covid vaccine deaths… https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/wayne-root-if-the-vaccine-is-so-great-why-are-so-many-people-dropping-dead-heart-attacks-skyrocket-children-suffer-heart-problems-soccer-players-dropping-on-fields-icus-overwhelmed-from-coast-to/

Wayne Allyn Root is a rarity: a New York-born, Jewish-Republican, street-fighter who took Jesus Christ as his savior 32 years ago. Wayne has been branded as the “conservative warrior” and “capitalist evangelist.” He is a successful CEO, national media personality, bestselling author, international business speaker, television producer, syndicated columnist and popular talk show host. He is the host of “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” syndicated nationally by the USA Radio Network. Wayne will soon announce he is host of two new conservative TV talk shows. For more information go to www.rootforamerica.com.

