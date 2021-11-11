Ashley Hayes | How Targeted Citizens Have Been Target Practice for the Planned-Demic

Re-post with permission, Original Post at Medium | Ashley Hayes | November 11, 2021

Ashley Hayes

1 day ago·10 min read

In 2015, with a young child I was raising alone in Nashville, while running my web business(es), and having just had (financially) the best year of my life, my world began to implode, thanks, primarily to being so [digitally] connected and, therefore, hackable. Every website I owned, domains I’d long ago bought, emails to and from customers, etc. were snatched, deleted, blocked, or otherwise sabotaged. But it didn’t stop there: my physical mail was also clearly being intercepted, delivered opened, or not at all (and, being in the promotional products/advertising business, as a distributor for thousands of manufacturers, I got a lot of mail) — and that remains the case, six years later. But the abuse didn’t stop there, either: I soon discovered why the other moms, neighbors, teachers at my child’s school, etc. treated me so oddly when all I’d ever been was kind to them: a malicious, horrific slander campaign against me had, without my knowledge, been in effect for years (decades, I’ve since learned). But the campaign wasn’t being spread by some jealous mom, it was being spread by law enforcement and their affiliates, community “helpers,” the FBI, and other operatives who are connected to the Department of Defense and the criminally-run fusion centers.

Fusion centers are in every state (and some states, like Tennessee, where I was at the time, have more than one). They were set up by George W. Bush to help “fight terrorism.” However, as thousands of articles and reports have shown (including by the ACLU), fusion centers are nothing more than centers that receive millions in taxpayer funds to stalk, psychologically abuse, torture, slander and otherwise interfere with individuals who have been blacklisted and marked for retaliation by someone in their midst — be it a cop, a DOD contractor, a shunned CIA operative, or even a neighbor who is connected to the fusion center.

Unbeknownst to the general public, private citizens are able to join forces with the FBI, the DOD, law enforcement, etc., legally, through programs like Infragard. If they have something to offer, or are well-connected, they are brought into the group to help further the campaigns of psychological torture and life-impediment of targeted men, women, and even children.

The psychopathy required for the extensive evil they perpetrate is unfathomable to most normal, mentally healthy individuals. It’s simply impossible to fathom that individuals we’ve been taught to honor, revere and/or respect could, and would (and do) regularly engage, on a daily basis, 24 hours a day, in a highly-organized hate crime against an innocent human being. It would be hard to fathom it in a “free” country, with “free” speech, if the campaign were directed at someone who was a regular protester, or who spoke out a lot about certain things, but it would be plausible. What is not plausible is that a campaign of hate, meant to intercede in, and interrupt, all areas of an innocent individual’s life could be directed at a single mother who worked hard each day, running a business alone, raising a child, and living a completely family-centered life. No partying. No drugs. No drinking to speak of, other than the [very] occasional cold one on the porch swing. No social media, other than posts for business products and inspirational quotes.

There was nothing about me whatsoever that would warrant the literal hi-jacking of my life, or could justify the very real conspiracy, perpetrated by those with sick minds and endless taxpayer funds, that continues to this day.

I am abused by law enforcement on a regular basis.

I am stalked daily; I am slandered to neighbors, employers [which I’ve had to have since the hacking/theft of my business(es), distant family members and former friends.]

Drones follow my child and me, in our car, on a regular basis. I have made very clear videos of this, in real time, as documentation is crucial due to the malicious “oh-she’s-crazy” disinformation/slander campaign run by law enforcement and the DOD contractors I’ve since determined, with 100% certainty, are behind my targeting. I shared one of the videos (one that took place in Clemmons, NC) with the extraordinary reporter of government crimes, technology and more, Ramola D at everydayconcerned.net. In this video, the drone is clearly seen following alongside our car (my child, as usual, was with me). The drone then flies over and hovers above the traffic light at which I am stopped. It stays there, then follows alongside us until we reach out destination, before “parking” just outside.

Drones have been around my child and me for years now, no matter where I am, no matter what state I am visiting. I first noticed one outside our Nashville home when I looked out a bathroom window and saw a lone, bright “star.” Several minutes later, that “star” had moved to a completely different location. I then proceeded to research “drones that look like stars” and was astounded to see the many videos showing them. Of course, in 2021, drones, and their use by various agencies within each state, in addition to personal drones, real estate drones, etc. is becoming more common knowledge. But this lack of knowledge is what has been used (over and over again) by my perpetrators to discredit me, playing on the ignorance of the people in my life, abusing their power (and ability to persuade, combined with their well-honed linguistic and psyop skills) to convince people I must be “crazy.”

Little did I know that affiliates of my perpetrators had infiltrated every area of my life, and every relationship in my life. No investment of time was too much and, in fact, many have spent YEARS working to discredit me — and separate me from any support system — so that they could freely stalk me, terrorize me, interrupt my employment, slander me, steal from me [including multiple thefts of evidence — the latest being my phone, which was stolen from my job in Rehoboth Beach, DE this summer. On my (cloned-by-the-Verizon-store-in-Clemmons) phone were years of evidence, and hundreds upon hundreds of hours of research proving, indisputably, the connections of my perpetrators to one another, the thefts from me of hundreds of thousands of dollars, and on and on. Importantly, my phone was in my wallet, folded inside my work-apron, in an unlocked locker — they told us not to lock them — at work. But getting it would have taken someone’s knowing exactly where it was, and also the ability to cover up the film that would have caught it via the surveillance cameras aimed right at those lockers.]

I won’t go into all the details as to how they would have known it was there (that’s for a different article), as I did not use it. But they did. And they instructed someone to go into that locker, at The Greene Turtle in Rehoboth Beach, DE, and steal my phone. (Never mind that it had already been hacked a month before, along with the years of evidence, and rendered unusable. I kept it with me nevertheless, as someone with the proper skillset could, I’m sure, retrieve all of those pictures, videos, etc. And maybe one day . . . .)

This is extraordinarily criminal behavior.

Now, I had perfectly set myself up (and still can’t believe I would leave my wallet in there, even for the five minutes that I did, when I was checking out at the end of the night with the manager) by reporting my phone as possibly stolen a month prior. I waited three days to even say anything, and even couched my report to the owner in a very un-accusatory disclaimer, stating “I’d hate to think this. . .” and “It appears that just maybe . . . .” While my phone really was gone, and I still don’t know how it appeared again, as I had already looked in the location where it was found, and it had not been there — with certainty. Reporting it again as stolen would have made me look like a complete ass. And even though, this time, there was absolutely no question whatsoever that it had been stolen, I could not report it.

I’ve given them the perfect out.

I know who was working, and I am almost certain as to who took it (working under the direction of my extraordinarily criminal perpetrators with badges). I’m sure he has no idea as to the real depth of his crime, and that stealing my phone was much more than just stealing a phone. He was participating in a serious crime of destruction of evidence, theft of evidence, and much more. And the owner of the The Greene Turtle, most assuredly, allowed any videotape of that person’s reaching into my apron, and wallet, to be interfered with/deleted, etc.

Not long thereafter, multiple “events” began happening at work, not the least of which included being verbally attacked by my bosses, and a multitude of things I won’t go into here, but which included the very real conspiratorial destruction of my job, and loss of income, without having done anything wrong.

By all accounts, I was a top seller, well-liked by customers (in both oral and written comments), and was a hard worker and team-player. Yet, my employers agreed to participate in the conspiracy to destroy my income, resulting in my leaving an unnecessarily abusive environment.

This is the fifth time it’s happened in the last five years. And in three separate states.

In Franklin, TN, my co-workers at a pizza restaurant called Mafiaoza’s joined in the abuse in a multitude of ways (again, despite my being a kind, hardworking team-player), including theft from my car, and draining the oil from my car while I worked, rendering it undriveable. (Yes, really.) And, wouldn’t you know it? The security cameras that were always present, aimed at the parking lot where my car was then parked, had been removed that morning. Removed. It’s not that they were no longer working. They had been removed. All of them. And the business connected to that one, who also had cameras facing that way, had cameras that “for some weird reason” weren’t working that night.

These are just two examples of 10,000 different ways that a targeted woman (or man) is egregiously harassed. Notably, harassment occurred at home, on the way to those jobs, during them, and on the way home, in addition to the actual thefts, destruction of evidence and destruction of property that happened. It might have come in the way of harassment by a postal worker, the breaking of something on my property, interruption of my internet or printing (something that happens on a regular basis), coming home to find my dog has been hurt, coming home to find a fresh pot of coffee on, even though no one had been there for eight hours, damage to my car, damage to my home, damage to my garage, and on and on. (The list is very, very long. . . .)

But the point of my story is to show how innocent citizens, targeted by psychopathic law-enforcement personnel and DOD contractors have been target practice for the biggest fraud ever perpetrated against humanity via the plandemic. (The DOD and law enforcement work together through, among other things, their 1994 Memorandum of Understanding where they not only share information, training, and database access, but also, importantly, technology.)

The coordinated campaign of fearmongering and extraordinary, blatant lies is the height of evil. Convincing the public that they couldn’t believe their own eyes. Convincing them something was real when it is obviously not. Convincing them not to think for themselves. Convincing them that, despite their better judgment, they could not trust their own discernment. Convincing them they needed to not do their own research, lest they discover something that goes against what they’re being told. Convincing them to willingly suffocate their children. Convincing them to actually fight for the right to willingly suffocate their children. Convincing them to take a poison that could (and has) killed them. (See any and all of the great reporting on this at healthimpactnews.com, everydayconcerned.net, thecovidblog.com, renz-law.com, nomorefakenews.com, etc.)

All of this convincing has been honed, with years, even decades, of practice: convincing relatives of targeted citizens that their loved one was lying/imagining things/mentally ill, or any number of falsehoods when he/she would report the bizarre occurrences happening (and there’s a point at which they accelerate and go from covert to overt); convincing loved ones of the target that it would be impossible, or far-fetched for a drone to follow a car (even though multiple videos illustrated it), or for individuals to conspire to actually hurt or interfere with the life of the target.

Never mind the years of intentional property damage, the torture and eventual killing of family pets, the constant stalking, the theft of businesses, the theft of intellectual property, the theft from bank accounts, the parent/elder abuse, the tax fraud by multiple preparers connected to these individuals, the reams of proof. . . .

“Don’t believe all that,” they say. “Believe us. We’re the ones you can trust.” They planned it so well they even teamed up with the American Psychological Association, and had their minions write stories on what they decided to call “persecutory delusions.” This is so the complicit cops can intercede, interrupt and interfere with any attempts by the target to get legal help, or even a supportive ear, when the target dares to attempt it — all the while warning the attorneys, or their gatekeepers, or friends and family of the target not to look at any of the evidence (I still don’t know how they do this).

Little do the potential supporters know that law enforcement is complicit, and actively participating (on a daily basis) and they are being referred to a created-just-for-this-crime term, to dissuade them from helping in any way. They are abusing their powers, using their powers of persuasion, linguistics, and badges to then persuade others that, despite the fact that this clearly sane individual, who has years of documentary evidence, sworn affidavits and character witnesses that document a horrific crime against himself/herself, they should be believed.

“Don’t believe your eyes. Don’t believe the [extensive] evidence to the contrary; in fact, ignore the evidence. Don’t investigate. Don’t listen to rational arguments or reports. Don’t follow your heart.”

“Trust us.”

Ashley Hayes is a former business entrepreneur, researcher, and writer seeking to bring attention to the clearly-organized-crimes of unlawful and corrupt law enforcement and fusion center personnel against innocent Americans and citizens worldwide–and its connections to the current epidemic of targeting all humanity with a policed “planned-demic”. Please share her story widely.

