Bombshell: Close Data Analysis Shows Huge Amounts of Disappeared COVID-Vaccine-Injury Data in CDC VAERS via Active Weekly Deletions, Misclassification to Conceal Child Deaths & Heart Attacks, More

Video Report & Links | Ramola D | July 29, 2022
Albert Benavides, data analyst from the medical billing industry, reveals in Newsbreak 155 that massive numbers of misclassified data and record deletions point to actively corrupted data records marking death and injury from the COVID vaccines reported at the CDC VAERS database.
Current figures from CDC suggest a near 30,000 deaths and 1.5 million injuries post the COVID vaccine, but these figures are the ones in question, when one drills deep down into the data as Albert Benavides has. Dr. Young makes the pertinent remark that in no way can these vaccines be seen as safe and effective in light of this data.
Dr. Robert Young points out that statistically speaking, from CDC VAERS, we are never looking at an exact snapshot anyway of deaths and injuries accruing from the COVID-19 vaccine, in the USA or worldwide, given the known factor of under-reportage: most people do not report their vaccine injuries, and most physicians and hospitals do not recognize the connection between disease and death following the vaccinations to the vaccines themselves, since that is how they have been cautioned and trained by their pharma-industry-run medical institutions.
The real figures therefore may be exponentially more than the figures noted in CDC VAERS, as it is.
Pathological Blood Coagulation In Presence of Nanoparticulate Metallic Toxins and Radiation Responsible for All COVID Vaccine Injuries and Deaths, says Dr. Young
In Newsbreak 155, Dr. Young reiterates that all the recorded deaths and deadly injuries–heart attacks, strokes, etc–are due to pathological blood coagulation leading to hypoxia–lack of oxygen, and hypercapnia–excess of carbondioxide–resulting from an overload of toxins from the vaccine.
The COVID vaccines–all major brands–have been analyzed under microscopes and in spectroscopes to reveal the presence of metallic oxides, metals, lipid capsids, parasites, and especially graphene in huge quantities, as reported earlier in several newsbreaks and articles, including:
Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins Graphene, Aluminium, Cadmium Selenide, Stainless Steel, LNP-GO Capsids, Parasites, Other Toxins Variously in 4 COVID Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson
Newsbreak 145: Dr. Robert Young Shares New COVID Vaccine & Blood Findings of Nano Graphene and Self-Assembly with Pulsed RFs,
Newsbreak 138 on Further Findings of Graphene Ribbons, Forming Nano Networks, Parasites in Vaccinated Blood, EMF Corona Effects in Blood, & True Cause of All Disease with Dr. Young,
BREAKING | Australian and New Zealand Scientists Confirm Toxic Nanotechnology, Graphene in COVID-19 Vaccines and Vaccinated Blood | Medical Tyranny in OZ, NZ Clarified as Forced Genocide, Politicians Responsible & Must Be Questioned, Vaccines Halted
Dr. Young also reminds us that when the so-called pandemic hit in 2020, 105 5G towers in Wuhan, “the most polluted city on earth” went live, so we are actually looking at radiation poisoning killing people not a virus; and now we are looking at death and disability due to an intelligent targeting bioweapon–the COVID vaccines, as described here earlier:
Breaking News: Dr. Young Reveals the COVID Injections are Intelligent Targeting Bioweapons Using Specific Genetic Markers to Reach Specific Organs–Like Heart, Ovaries, Brain: Lethal Vaccine Outcomes are Intentional
Newsbreak 155: Hidden and Lost Data in CDC VAERS Points to Malfeasance | Albert Benavides, Dr. Young
Watch Newsbreak 155/Published July 26, 2022 here:
Some of the bombshell conclusions Albert Benavides has come to from his close-in data analysis presented in Newsbreak 155 are as follows:
- The CDC has recently been deleting thousands of records made by people, some duplicates (maybe 10% says Albert), but thousands not--which means CDC is deleting needed records already made which then presents an overall false picture of the harms caused by the COVID vaccines: reported vaccine injury/death data is being actively corrupted by the CDC. Mass deletions by the CDC are now being run, he says, at the rate of 1500 records a week. Albert, who explains he has made use of the MedAlerts Wayback Machine to examine data weekly, notes in Newsbreak 155 that since December 2020, 22,000 records of COVID vaccine injury have been deleted, with 550 deaths total deleted. The CDC has provided no explanation for the records which have been deleted nor an acknowledgment. Imaged below is the number of cases deleted from April to July 2022, a whopping 15, 245 cases.
“Bold-faced deletion with no explanation” says Albert Benavides, who reports he was first on the Stew Peters show in April to report these deletions the second week it was happening–but as he predicted it has now started to occur continuously. He reports that in 2009, another purge was done by the CDC of vaccine injury data as reported by Steve Rubin of MedAlerts.
- The deaths of people reported in the last few weeks turn out to have occurred 9 months ago, soon after they took the vaccine–which means that last year, in 2021, a false picture of the harms including deaths due to the vaccine was presented to the public, causing millions more people to take the vaccine and be harmed, and permitting the vaccine to continue to be pushed by craven Public Health departments and governments;
- Deaths and disability attributed to “UNKNOWN” vaccines turn out to be due to the COVID vaccine–as per the write-ups in each record; this also implies that the number of cases of death and disability due to the vaccine is being throttled;
- Children’s deaths and injuries are being disappeared, to the tune of thousands, by not noting age in the requisite box but noting “unknown”. Albert notes that thousands of cases where age is not noted turn out to have age notations made in the write-up (as opposed to the list of check-off items on the VAERS form for reporting vaccine injury) which means thousands of cases of children being harmed are being hidden this way (by concealing age); Albert has found that reports suggest over 64,000 cases are children under 17, while the CDC VAERS summations suggest only over 52,000: this means about 12,000 injuries and disability in children post vaccine is disappeared in this way.
- Heart attacks and other heart-related conditions in children especially have been disappeared through not categorizing these as Emergencies, a situation Albert corrects in his Dashboard data analysis tool.
- Deaths due to particular vaccine brands are being disappeared by not noting the brand name in the checkboxes–and therefore not counting them in summaries–but marked clearly as Pfizer or Moderna in the write-ups.
- Lack of follow-up means many of the cases reported may have either worsened, perished, or improved–we have no way of knowing.
- Increased number of cases of vaccine injury from women is not reflected in the higher number of deaths reported as due to the vaccine (which is of men/males).
These and other anomalies in reportage are painstakingly excavated by Albert Benavides with his data dashboard which helps him drill down into the data and see more than is readily visible.
Vaccine Politics: Super Toxic Batches of the COVID Vaccines Hit the Red States More than the Blue States
One striking insight from his analysis, he shares, is that low-population states like Kentucky are recording higher deaths than higher-population states like California, suggesting a “hot lot” connection with red or blue states, a “political science” analysis, notes Dr. Young. Hot lots were reported by the Daily Expose UK earlier this year after Craig Pardekoop and Team Enigma, analysts from UK, found that certain lots and batches of the Pfizer, Janssen, and Moderna vaccines were proving to be more toxic and deadly than others, reported here earlier–links to find out how toxic your vaccine lot has been found to be (if you took the COVID vaccine) can be found here:
Super Toxic Batches and Excessive Variability Found in Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen Vaccines by Data Analysis of CDC VAERS | Find Out How Toxic Your Batch Is
Follow Albert’s Data Analysis of VAERS Data
Albert Benavides is posting regular data analysis at a Public Tableau website, follow all here:
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez
Watch his earlier interview at Ramola D Reports here:
Follow Dr. Robert Young’s articles Reporting the Latest in the Vaccine-Harms and True-Health landscape
Dr. Robert Young is doing a brilliant job following all the latest news and posting all at his website, including reports from here (ECC) and his own interviews, follow all here:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
Watch his upcoming interview today, July 29, with German lawyer Reiner Fuelmich live here (links in post):
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-corona-investigative-committee-interviews-robert-o-young
See his recent Infowars interview here: