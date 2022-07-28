Over 24,000 Nesting Terns in Netherlands and France Perish Thanks to Increased 4G, 5G Radiation from High Celltowers, Antennas

Report from Arthur Firstenberg | Ramola D | July 28, 2022

Arthur Firstenberg, author of The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life, reports in his newsletter today that 7,000 nesting sandwich terns have perished in De Petten in Texel Island in the Netherlands, with 3000 bird corpses found at the end of June 2022 with the rest vanished or abandoning their nests.

In addition, thousands of birds of different kinds have been dying in the Netherlands, in a sudden cull which is being linked to “avian flu”–but is it a virus or EMF radiation in excess which is killing these birds?

The number of celltowers and antennas in the area have increased lately according to a Dutch website which monitors this rise.

Arthur writes:

“The first 35 dead terns at De Petten were found on May 29, 2022. There are three cell towers on the edge of the reserve, and actually in the territory which the terns inhabit. According to the website, 18 new 4G antennas had just been added to those towers — 6 by Vodafone to its 83-foot tower on May 25, 2022, and 12 by KPN to its 108-foot tower on May 29, 2022. The number of frequencies emitted by those two towers had increased overnight from 5 to 11.

In addition to having all those antennas right at the reserve, De Petten is located on the northern edge of a waterway that separates the North Sea from the Wadden Sea, and a large number of antennas on both sides of that waterway — the antennas in Den Helden to the south and the antennas on Texel to the north — are aimed at that busy waterway, which is intensely used by the ships that continually pass through it. Consequently, according to my research, there are a total of 105 4G antennas within 7 miles of De Petten that are aimed directly at it.

Were Texel’s Sandwich terns already in bad shape from all the radiation they had been exposed to in the last few years? And did the sudden increase in both the number of antennas and the number of frequencies finally kill them?”

Grote Stern (Sterna sandvicensis), Sterns (Sternidae), Steltloperachtigen (Charadriiformes), Vogels (Aves), fauna, stern, vogel – De Petten, Texel, wadden eilanden, Noord-Holland, Nederland, Europa/Image: De Petten Nature Reserve

Increased Height of Towers, Increased Number of Antennas Lead to More Tern Deaths

Also found dead or disappeared by the end of June 2022 are 7000 pairs of nesting terns who flew up from South Africa to nest in Waterdunen in Zeeland province at the other end of the Netherlands, with 4600 avian corpses collected and the rest vanished with the entire breeding colony desolated.

Nesting birds who are locked in their nests would be especially susceptible to radiation, and it appears the number of towers and antennas have lately increased in the vicinity.

“The nature reserve at Waterdunen has 318 heavily-used 4G antennas aimed in its direction from distances of from 0.5 to 8 miles. Most of these emit between 1,000 and 2,000 watts of radiation each. 46 of these antennas are new, having been added to existing towers in April, May and June 2022. One 55-foot tower less than 2 miles down the beach from Waterdunen was upgraded on May 18, 2022 from 6 antennas to 12 and from 2 frequencies to 4. Another, 40-foot tower in the same location was upgraded on June 22, 2022 from 6 antennas to 18 and from 2 frequencies to 6. As Sandwich terns live on fish, that tower is within the foraging area for that colony.”

The height of the towers, the fact that 4G radiation (2.4 Gigaherz) is radiated outward in all directions, the presence of water to reflect and amplify the radiation, and the increased number of antennas as well as frequency ranges of transmission point to a sudden escalation in radiation penetration of the immediate area which seems to have had disastrous consequences for the birds.

Nesting Tern Disaster Also in France

A nature reserve in France also has lost 3000 nesting terns after increases in towers and antennas, 4G and 5G, aimed at the reserve in May 2022.

Platier d’oye, France

“At the Platier d’Oye nature reserve near the port of Calais, a colony of 3,000 Sandwich terns began nesting in April. The first 100 dead birds were discovered on May 20, and within a few weeks the colony was almost completely wiped out.

The situation at Platier d’Oye is similar to that further north in Texel: dozens of new 4G and 5G antennas were added near the reserve during the months of May and June. 3 new 4G antennas and 6 new 5G antennas were added to an existing 90-foot cell tower bordering the reserve. Another 6 new 4G antennas and 6 new 5G antennas were added to an existing 140-foot tower about two miles to the southeast. Another 6 new 4G antennas and 6 new 5G antennas were added to an existing 95-foot tower about two miles to the east. At this writing there are the astounding number of 355 antennas of all kinds on 26 towers at 13 locations ranging from 10 feet tall to 255 feet tall within ­­­about 4 miles of this nature reserve.”

Not Contagion via Bird Flu But Radiation: Germ Theory Once More Disproved

In both cases in the Netherlands and in France, smaller tern colonies about 20 miles away from the scene of carnage have survived and thrived. Firstenberg asks: “According to the bird conservation organizations, bird flu is so contagious that it spreads among Sandwich terns all over Europe in a matter of days, yet it is so non-contagious that a small colony of terns 20 miles away escapes scot-free. Bird flu travels from one end of the Netherlands to the other in a few days, but not between two Dutch colonies 20 miles apart, and not between the two largest colonies in France?”

Sterne caugek. Juvéniles et adultes (dont plusieurs apportent des poissons aux premiers) au sein d’une colonie reproductrice. Famille des Laridés. Ordre : Charadriiformes

Curiously also: “In decades of monitoring them, bird flu has never affected Sandwich terns before anywhere in the world. And it has always been a seasonal disease, occurring only in autumn and winter, and has never before affected any types of wild birds in spring and summer until 2022. It has also never affected so many different kinds of wild birds at once — terns, seagulls, avocets, gannets, skuas, guillemots, puffins, oystercatchers, ducks, geese, godwits, pheasants, magpies, sanderlings, storks, cranes, pelicans, herons, swans, loons, sparrows, pigeons, red-winged blackbirds, owls, cormorants, grebes, dunlins, crows, ravens, bald eagles, hawks, falcons, vultures.”

Noting that bird organizations are reacting as if a contagious disease is on the prowl, resorting to hazmat suits and masks, testing birds and finding H5N1, Firstenberg reminds all that this is similar to the over-amplified findings of the PCR test exaggerating COVID-19 cases and says the reason behind this catastrophe in 2022 is not a virus but sudden and increased radiation from both 4G and 5G towers and antennas.

“It is the uncontrolled irradiation of our world that is killing us and wiping out all the birds. Both 4G and 5G antennas are being erected more quickly and in greater numbers than ever before, not only on land but even on the surface of the sea. Wherever there are offshore wind farms, the cell phone companies are placing cell towers on those platforms. Seabirds will soon not only have no place to lay their eggs and raise their young, but they will not even be able to hunt for their food and feed their young without being irradiated.”

In 1918, he reminds us, medical scientists in Boston and San Francisco sought to prove contagion in the case of the Spanish Flu by forcing exchange of secretions from sick people and found no evidence of transmission through such physical matter exchange. Transmission is rather electrical he suggests, as many other scientists also suggest–the flu itself being seen as a means of detoxification of the body rather than an infection, with electrical and frequency exchange being the mode of transfer of detox impulse from one to another. “At least 23 scientists over the years, including Richard Shope, the scientist who first identified the flu virus in 1931, have published papers questioning the contagious nature of the flu and/or suggesting an electrical cause for it.”

Read the whole post here:

