Dangerous Acoustic Weapons On Our Streets: Ultrasound, Infrasound, High-Decibel, Developed as “Non Lethal Weapons” for Military and Police Use

Repost with Note | Ramola D | July 19, 2022

This 1999 report (PDF below) written by a German physicist Jurgen Altmann on a research project accomplished during “one-month research stay at the Peace Studies Program of Cornell University, Ithaca NY, U.S., funded by a grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation…finished at Dortmund University with funds from the Ministry of Science and Research of the State of Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany” was published in 2001 in the Science and Global Security journal (tagline “The Technical Basis for Arms Control, Disarmament, and Nonproliferation Initiatives”), which covers numerous subjects related to war, weaponry, arms, disarmament, and law, all it seems from the alarmist, non-humanistic and techno-Globalist perspective of needed weaponry for “global security.”

This is also the rhetorical thrust behind much of the published literature from military and criminal justice sources presenting “non lethal weaponry” as a welcome and civilizing tool for “peace enforcement,” “deterrence of crime,” and currently “crowd control technologies”; what it does not cover is the cruelty, sadism, grave physical harm, psychological assault, inhumanity, and unethicality these weapons comprise, as they exploit decades of intensive military research into the “human bio-effects” of weaponizing light, sound, the EMF spectrum, natural laws of the universe, energy, and quantum reality to cause maximum harm to humans–living children, men and women–while leaving minimum traceability and footprint.

Weapons therefore beloved of the stealth cadre: intelligence agencies, special forces, police forces all keen to operate in secret as much as possible, while rushing to legitimize their unapproved, unauthorized, unconsented-to assaults on the public as beneficial acts to safeguard “national security” and “public safety” and now of course “global security.”

And like microwave weapons, psychotronic weapons, nanoweapons, neuroweapons, and other bioweapons, increasingly being revealed today by military and intelligence whistleblowers, as well as victims–as unwilling, often unwitting test subjects and subjects of vendetta and retaliation of agency, government, and military perpetrators–as being just that, inhumane, cruel, and unethical, as much public reportage, including this Memo to President Trump in 2017 and this powerful petition exposing unlawful EMF weapon use on Americans reports.

Memorandum to President Donald J. Trump on Domestic US Torture Programs Running Under Cover of Surveillance

Helena Csorba: The Havana Syndrome…Caused by Pulsed, High-Power Microwave Radio Frequency Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs)

Microwave Weapons, Psychotronic Weapons, Human Control Weapons: From Nazi Times to Russia’s Cheka to the Present “Havana Syndrome”: A Century of Victims

Public Disclosure of Anti-Personnel DEWs and Neuroweapons (Non-Lethal/Limited Effect Wpns, EMF Spectrum Wpns) Being Used, Covertly but Definitively, Illegitimately, and Inhumanely, by US, UK, All Govts Worldwide on People

The US DOD has recently sought to change the term “non lethal weapons” to “intermediate force capabilities,” further burying the nature of these weapons perhaps, yet extant and historic literature on the subject uses that term with apparent intention to convey “survivability” — and a lot of the rhetoric on the JNLWC website echoes that notion, going so far as to iterate how “safe and effective” these weapons and devices are, to “deter” and “alter cognition, physiology, behavior” while not killing people outright. (Just burning, boiling, vibrating, and molesting people to bits: privacy rights out the window, bodily autonomy history.)

The US of course isn’t the only country pounding people with “non-lethal weapons” while pretending it isn’t, NATO countries are hard at it too, and there is a multi-pronged effort by all the elitist thinktanks and councils behind the world’s militaries and governments to couch “non-lethality” in the language of “humanity,” notice the title on this NATO document for instance:

This is a vast and pressing subject which people worldwide need to get informed about and address, individually and collectively; like mRNA vaccines, like CRISPr gene editing, like synthetic biology, like nanotechnology, like neurotechnology, a lot of very questionable assumptions ride on the elements of this technology — and it is their essential aspect as stealth weaponry in particular, as remote-access bio-hacking weaponry, and as profoundly health-debilitating and damaging weaponry that is their greatest danger– this military weaponry is now in the hands of local Law Enforcement, in the dystopian construct of the “Smart Grid,” and in the so-called “justice system” which seems to operate really as an industry of crime, in which spirit apparently full disclosure on the extent and use currently of this varied technology on the civilian population is being unlawfully withheld.

Documentary Evidence since 1994 of Covert High-Tech Electronic-Weapon and Neurotechnology Use in Targeted Surveillance, Experimentation, Operations by US Government on Americans: (1) The DOD/DOJ Memorandum of Understanding on OOTW/LE, 1994

Documentary Evidence of Covert Electronic-Weapon and Neurotechnology Use By US Government on Americans Series (2) The Limited Effects Technology (LET) Program Report | JPSG, OOTW/LE Programs, 1996

Affidavits, Letters of Validation and Support, & Legislation Efforts Attesting to Ongoing Non-Consensual Experimentation & DEW Use on Civilians

Public Disclosure on Neuro Weapons and Neuro Technologies In Use Today

Our living spaces have now become a battlefield and the military mindset and “security” mindset of those who will freely use weapons on others while rushing to find rationale for their irrational attack, with weaponry, on those they wish to marginalize, discriminate against, and disappear out of sight has now fixated on Spectrum weapons, Nanotechnology and Neurotechnology as acceptable tools, shockingly, for the alteration of cognition and behavior: this is Cognitive Warfare, Behavior Modification, MK ULTRA in plain sight, Neuro Modification, Repressive Socialism, Communism, Totalitarianism, Fascism all in one.

Open Season on Targets: Blacklisted Individuals, Extreme Abuse in Targeting, Secretive Lab-Rat Exploitation, & Massive Establishment Cover-Up

It has led to absolute mayhem: where anyone can be unlawfully targeted and attacked, in stealth, under cover, while lies, deception, and covers keep the weapon-use on them secret, and co-opted physicians and psychiatrists are employed to apply that age-old trope, currently outmoded and invalid yet pumping on duplicitously (thanks to the Shallow State of Deep Eternal Lies) of “behavioral health” and “psychiatric disorder” to disappear their testimonial and keep these weapons, the entire “Smart Grid” of sadism, the dark underbelly of “Surveillance” and “Public Safety” still secret.

Targeting is Real

It is an unprecedented and unconscionable war on We the People — and one which a large part of the population has been paid, bribed, co-opted, or terrorized into supporting. Welcome to the Gulag Created by Crooked Intelligence Agencies, Crooked US Military, and Crooked Fusion Centers

It is increasingly important therefore to keep exposing the methodology by which these targeted abuses are being committed–by the very cadre purporting to protect and defend all of us–and to push for open and full disclosure and full accountability. The technologies in use therefore will continue to be exposed at this site.

Acoustic Weapons: A Prospective Assessment/by Jurgen Altmann

This report, which offers something of a historic look at the development of non lethal weapons and addresses in particular ultrasound and infrasound weapons, sirens, plasma weapons, acoustic bullets, and high-decibel weaponry offers a disturbing insight into the research background and context out of which this weaponry has arisen, where scientists it is clear have toyed with waveforms, intensity of beam, frequency and amplitude, interference and diffraction, wide area reach and precision targeting, vibration and time, killing mice, rats, chinchillas and various other creatures, even pulsating human cadavers in their quest to find the exact measurements to deafen, burn, rupture eardrums, destroy lungs, nauseate, confuse, disorient, incapacitate, and “deter” humans. It makes for very sad reading — and unfortunately plunges quickly into technical obfuscation, perhaps intentionally — but it is factual evidence of the existence of these weapons, and as such offers reference and proof.

Interestingly one of the weapons listed is notated as plasma weapons which have the effect of blunt-force-trauma. Excerpts to be posted soon.

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

