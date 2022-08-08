The Vigilant Fox | “Before You Inject Your Child” – Dr. Robert Malone Warns All Parents to Steer Their Kids Away from COVID Jabs

Repost from original at Substack| Ramola D | August 8, 2022
In a time when experimental shots are approved for little ones as young as six months old, it is important to give parents fully-informed consent on the risk/benefit analysis of these shots for their children.
Dr. Robert Malone, an expert on this matter, delivers a message all parents need to hear. So I’ll let him do the talking.
https://rumble.com/v1f3ylv-before-you-inject-your-child-dr.-malone-warns-all-parents-to-steer-their-ki.html
TRANSCRIPT:
Parents, before you inject your child, a decision that is irreversible. I wanted to let you know the scientific facts about this genetic vaccine, which is based on the mRNA vaccine technology I created.
There are three key issues that parents need to understand.
The first is that a viral gene will be injected into your children’s cells. This gene forces your child’s body to make toxic spike proteins. These proteins can cause permanent damage in children’s critical organs, including their brain and nervous system, their heart and blood vessels, including blood clots, their reproductive system, and this vaccine can trigger fundamental changes to their immune system. The most alarming part about this is that these damages, once they occur, are irreparable.
You can’t fix lesions within their brains. You can’t repair heart tissue scarring. You can’t repair a genetically reset immune system. And this vaccine can cause reproductive damage that could affect future generations of your family.
The second thing that you need to know about this is the fact that this novel technology has not been adequately tested.
We typically need at least five years of testing and research before we can really understand the risks of new medicines or vaccines. Harms and risks from new medicines often become revealed many years later. So ask yourself: [do] you want your own child to be part of the most radical medical experiment in human history?
One final point, the reason they’re giving you to vaccinate your child is a lie. Your children represent no danger to their parents or grandparents.
It’s actually the opposite. Their immunity after getting COVID is critical to save your family, if not the world, from this disease.
In summary, there is no benefit for your children or your family to be vaccinating your children against the small risks of this virus.
Given the known health risks of the vaccine, that as a parent, you and your children may have to live with for the rest of their lives, the risk benefit analysis for this vaccine isn’t even close for children. As a parent and grandparent, my recommendation to you is to protect your children and do not give them this unproven vaccine.
Thank you, Dr. Robert Malone, for this key message. If you’d like to hear more from this outstanding doctor, you can follow his phenomenal Substack below.
