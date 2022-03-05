American States Assembly | Links, Podcasts, Information

Updated March 4, 2022 | Posted March 4, 2022

The American States Assembly is the coming together of the living people of the States of America on the land of America, in land and soil common law jurisdiction, as Anna von Reitz puts it: “”We, the People” refers to the Lawful Persons operating the States like Florida and Maine and Ohio —- the international land jurisdiction States of the Union.”

She further explains that the states have not assembled in 150 years, but are now in the process of doing so, and all Americans interested in restoring America to its rightful jurisdiction on the land, unincorporated, and under no fealty whatsoever to UNITED STATES INC. or a version thereof which is currently running (as a Freemasonic police state and medical fascist state) the US Federal Government and States of States corporations in each state on the basis of massive fraud, deceit, and hidden information–all founded on the worldwide fraudulent Birth Certificate enslavement-of-babies system–are asked to step up to research further, find out more, and act to correct their political status to American State Nationals and assist in the ongoing process of assembling the State Assemblies in each unincorporated state of the Union.

“These States operated by the Lawful Persons — the People — are the Parties to the Constitutions, and as a result, these are the States and People that can enforce the provisions of the Constitutions.

Nobody else on our side of the issues can enforce the Constitutions.

And we haven’t assembled the States in 150 years.

So our Hired Help has been running wild and unsupervised for all this time.

We haven’t been acting in our correct capacity, we haven’t been assembling our States and conducting business, so they have simply ignored us and “presumed” that we are either British Territorial Citizens or Municipal United States Citizens temporarily “residing” here as “US Citizens” in the same way that they are.

It is therefore necessary and indeed, it has become urgent, that we wake up and correct the falsified records misidentifying us as “US Citizens”, and adopt our proper political status and act in our capacity as Lawful Persons —- the People — and assemble our States of the Union.”–Anna von Reitz, full essay here (scroll down the page to find this): What Are The States and Why Do We Need to Assemble Them?

For more introductory information, see links to and info from an educational video here:

American Common Law 101, Nov 18, 2021 | The American States Assemblies & How To Correct Your Status to Become a State National or State Citizen & Why That’s Important

Learn More About the American States Assembly Project

The American States Assemblies site with all of Anna von Reitz’s and the Federation of States information:

https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/

The 50 States Site (portal to each state’s website):

https://states.americanstatenationals.org/

Anna’s Monday night webinars and other podcasts at the States United Nationals/Youtube site:

https://www.youtube.com/c/iofthewizard2StateNationalsUnited

Take Steps to Find Your State Co-Ordinator and Correct Your Political Status

To Correct Your Political Status visit here: One Page Declaration: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/correct-your-status/

And Chart Your Course: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/chart-your-course/

Find your State Coordinator: https://states.americanstatenationals.org/state-coordinators/

Further Educational Information Archived Here at ECC

The Truth About US Govt–USA 101

The Truth About US Govt–USA 101: (1) Judge Anna von Reitzinger: You Know Something is Wrong When….: An American Affidavit of Probable Cause

The Truth About US Govt–USA 101: (2) PL Chang: Proof That the USA is Controlled by Foreign Corporations

The Truth About US Govt–USA 101: (3) Doreen Agostino: CALL TO DUTY!

The Truth About US Govt–USA 101: (4) Judge Anna von Reitz: Beyond BRICS: Exposing the Rats

The Truth About US Govt–USA 101: (5) Stillness in the Storm: Commentary on Beyond BRICS, Exposing the Rats–How the Cabal Maintains Their Power And What You Need To Do To Stop It – Un-Consent

The Truth About US Govt–USA 101: (6) SGT Report: The UNITED STATES is a CORPORATION — Sofia Smallstorm

The Truth About US Govt–USA 101:(7) Judge Anna: “Each and every one of us has more civil authority on the land than the entire federal government.”

The Truth About US Govt–USA 101: (8) Stamper Commentary: We Are Currently (Still) Under “Martial Rule,” a National Emergency, And a Suspended Constitution, As Per The Emergency Banking/War Powers Act, 1933

The Truth About US Govt–USA 101: (9) Central Spot for Judge Anna von Reitz’s Writings

The Truth About US Govt–USA 101: (10) AL Whitney/Anti-Corruption Society: Our ‘government’ is just another corporation!

