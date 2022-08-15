Greg Hill, Free to Fly | Inspiring Call to All to Stand Up | “We Are in a Battle for Our Future”

Repost of Video | Ramola D | August 15, 2022

This video call to action including to law enforcement in Canada from a Canadian pilot and military veteran, Greg Hill, co-founder of the organization Free to Fly, is inspiring and reminding to all to stand up and pursue the truth and speak out against the wrongfulness of vaccine record checks and vaccine mandates for pilots and passengers alike.

Greg Hill, Co-Director, Free to Fly

As airlines shut down thousands of flights and pilot vaccine injury becomes more known — vaccine-injured pilots, aka vaccinated pilots are not safe flying planes as many incidents of cardiac arrest during flight make evident.

Meanwhile restrictions to fly mount. Pilots are fighting back.

Screenshot, Free to Fly

Visit Free to Fly for more information.

