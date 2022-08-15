Livestream of Julian Assange’s Don’t Extradite Assange Campaign | Week 1 of the Assange Case, Post Horrific Revelations of CIA Intent to Assassinate Assange

Livestream post with links | Ramola D | August 15, 2022

Please watch the livestream here. More coverage to follow.

Wikileaks Editor, Ambassador and Assange lawyer

CIA’s intent to assassinate Assange was revealed in a court case in Spain recently and exposed by Wikileaks and Stella Assange on Twitter–included in a review on August 6 of other unlawful activities by the CIA against Americans inside America in Part V: Paper Trails and Weapon Crumbs, The Larger Crime: Behind the Kidnapping & Capture of an American Journalist and Author in Quincy, Massachusetts: What It’s Really Brought To Light, an ongoing series at Substack:

"The extrajudicial assassination of Julian Assange in London was discussed at the highest levels of the US government" | Assange Wife @stellamoris1 @democracynow #FreeAssangeNOW pic.twitter.com/KUTwmYXJrM — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) July 31, 2022

Stella Artois addressed the issue of Julian Assange’s UK-Govt approved extradition to USA here at a press conference, as having implications for all journalists:

