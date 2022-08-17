Bombshell: Outspoken British 11-Year-Old Addresses Klaus Schwab’s Plan for Human Domination: You Are a Complete Nutcase!

Video Post and Note | Ramola D | August 17, 2022

Not just entertaining and reassuring to see an upswelling of dissent to widely prevalent medical tyranny from the younger crowd, this is an inspiring video broadcast of a young pre-teen addressing Klaus Schwab and Yuval Noah Harari’s deranged plans for a transhumanized and robotized future for humanity, circulating on Telegram and posted on Bitchute here:

Thanks to Philosopher’s Stone for posting this clip at Bitchute

Especially notable is her emphasis on parents and adults who should be protecting children failing in the task of stopping corporation and government overreach and abuse through vaccine and testing and mask mandates, and her reminder to the youth of the world to start making a difference.

“This man Klaus Schwab is completely off his trolley and a significant threat to all human life!”

Very different from Greta Thunberg and Extinction Rebellion’s rah-rah-rah raves for the World Economic Forum crowd, this young girl tells it like it really is: Klaus Schwab and his ilk are seeking to take children’s dreams and futures away from them: “Whatever you dream of, it will not happen.”

A simple way to address mandates regarding experimental injections, tests, and masks is simply to refuse them, she advises. Mask-wearing ordered by Universities and professors are crimes of abuse and should not be tolerated–refusing to attend such classes and leaving such professors without students is the way forward. Further advice she shares is to start using cash not cards–since cards are leading to digital enslavement planned for us–dropping our addiction to smart phones, and socializing as humans.

Informing Schwab and friends she plans to stay an organic being and enjoy her sovereignty as a creation of God not man, she points out the man is a psychiatric case and needs an asylum: “He is threatening to our futures. He wants to mess with our minds and destroy our lives.”

The Real Nutcases and Loonybins Want Very Much to Call You One

Of course, Schwab is not the only lunatic around and the entire band of transhumanists, mad scientists, military scientists-missing-ethics plotting, planning, scheming and working to bring in Global Digital Enslavement for all people everywhere with the central-banker, money-mad, and outright-criminal crowd could comprise the right audience for this address.

Right-hand of Schwab Yuval Noah Harari was recently interviewed in a very framed way by Chris Anderson post a TED talk and continues to distinguish himself as a very unstable extremist with a less than normal view of reality and a skewed vision of “our” future:

More succinctly, his skewed understanding of humans–“Bodies and minds are going to be the true main products of the next wave of changes…this time if you’re not part of the revolution fast enough, then you probably become extinct.” Those who cannot keep pace and “produce bodies and brains and minds” will be left behind, he says. “The biggest question of the coming decades will be what to do with these useless people.” People who will be dying of boredom he suggests, who would need to be “managed” with drugs and computer games (Aldous Huxley style). Astonishing and absurd, this clip is also plying the airwaves worldwide:

There are many other extraordinary clips being circulated these days (on Telegram, Bitchute, Rumble) of the most denigrating things being said of humans by very classist racist elitists lost in their own private echo chamber of delusions and falsehoods steeped in a dogma of Scarcity and Eugenics and desperate to control humans at every level: body, brain, mind, consciousness, soul.

Concealers and Facilitators of Mil/Intel/Banker/Univ/Health & Human Services Crime Are Running Mental Health Frauds on Many

The very same morbidly narcissistic, egoistic, hubristic and unhinged species, I might add, who are rushing around frantic to conceal their crimes with Psych Holds on journalists, trying hard to shut them down and stop the unstoppable outflow of truth and facts exposing them completely, as noted in this current post exposing local crime in Quincy, Massachusetts (microcosm for the macro occurring worldwide): FOIA Request Report: City of Quincy Holds a Partially Undisclosed Contract with Brewster Ambulance Services, Complicit in Recent Unlawful Psych Hold on Journalist Exposing Covert Operations in Quincy & World

