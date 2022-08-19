Matador Films | Uninformed Consent: Documentary on the Truth Behind COVID and the Vaccine Pushers

Video Link & Repost from Matador Films | Ramola D | August 19, 2022

Watch the official public release of Matador Films new “Uninformed Consent” documentary, presented by Librti.com and Vaccine Choice Canada.

An in-depth look into the Covid 19 narrative, who’s controlling it, and how it’s being used to inject an untested, new technology into almost every person on the planet.

Please consider supporting the filmmaker by pressing the SUPPORT button below .

Still from the film:

The film explores how the narrative is being used to strip us of our human rights while weaving in the impact of mandates in a deeply powerful story of one man’s tragic loss.

Hear the truth from doctors and scientists not afraid to stand up against Big Pharma and the elite class who profit from mandates.

Written & Directed by Todd Harris, Matador Films.

https://uninformedconsent.ca/

“This film reveals that we have been massively deceived by our own governments, public health, and mainstream media.” – Ted Kuntz – President – Vaccine Choice Canada

“Can’t wait for this movie to come out. Crude propaganda “crisis of the uninjected” followed by censorship, reprisal and totalitarian brute force on the people. I say bring it on!” – Dr. Peter McCullough – Internist & Cardiologist – Professor of Medicine

“Todd is a brilliant filmmaker who has a unique way of exposing the devastation to families from the mandates.” – Odessa Orlewicz – Partner – Librti.com

“Uninformed Consent is the most scientific and factual TRUTH to come out of Canada in the last 3 years. If you are a parent, this should be on the TOP of your viewing list. It is TRULY an eye-opener. Everyone needs to see this film!” – Amanda Forbes – Children’s Health Defense

“This is the most powerful documentary of the Covid era.” – Sherri Strong – Children’s Health Defense Canada

Featured experts include Dr. Chris Shaw, Dr. Stephen Malthouse, Dr. Charles Hoffe, Author Alan Cassels, and many more.

Written & Directed by Todd Harris, Matador Films. Please support here: (https://uninformedconsent.ca/)

Share this film – Our future depends on it!

RELATED:

Interview from Rebel News with Todd Michael Harris:

Premiere with Q and A panel, from Children’s Health Defense:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/premiere-uninformed-consent-a-matador-films-picture

