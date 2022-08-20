Planned Illusions | The EMF Assault on Humanity Featuring Ramola D

Repost from Original at Planned Illusions | Ramola D | August 20, 2022

Many thanks to Jimuphy at Planned Illusions in Australia for this interview featuring the radio frequency weapons and other kinds of anti-personnel energy weapons being used unlawfully on hundreds of thousands of people worldwide wrongfully targeted, victimized, and abused by the criminals occupying positions of power in local governments and “law enforcement” bodies who have opened the door to extreme crime run by the Intelligence, Military, and Academic sellouts of the world, commandeered and controlled by the manic and criminal central-banker billionaires keen to usher in a “New World Order” of abject enslavement for all using high technology and lack of ethics to propel themselves along.

–Ramola D

In this episode:

PLannedilLusion welcomes writer and researcher Ramola D from EverydayConcerned.net, to discuss the follow on from the documentary 5G ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM.

Ramola unpacks the truth extent of the use of EMF and weaponized frequencies as a deadly weapon deployed to control population and to carry out subversive operations on the unsuspecting general public. The information revealed by Ramola is truly alarming when considering the extensive use of wireless frequencies in SMART CITIES and the damage therefore being caused to the physiological, neurological and psychological wellbeing of the masses, damages that are often wrongly attributed to Long COVID and the Jab.

We are beginning to realize that there are various weapons being used at this moment in time to bring down humanity.

Interview to be posted at Ramola D Reports channels shortly.

RELATED:

Visit Planned Illusion here: https://www.plannedillusion.com/

Candid blogging from Jimuphy: https://www.plannedillusion.com/forum/its-all-a-plannedillusion/that-was-unexpected-15-8-22

