Global Aviation Advocacy Coalition | URGENT, ESSENTIAL: Oppose FDA Approval for Shots in Babies and Infants. Deadline June 7th | All International Public Can Participate. Full Instructions Here

Re-post from original at Global Aviation Advocacy Coalition | Ramola D | June 6, 2022
(Reposting to share urgent information–please share immediately on your social media to all.)
URGENT, ESSENTIAL: Oppose FDA approval for shots in babies & infants. Deadline June 7th
All international public can participate. Full instructions here.
Jun 5
Deadline midnight June 7th
2 minutes of your time to follow just 3 steps (see Unity Against Covid video link and PDF, below).
In co-ordination with Unity Against Covid, who have prepared the short instructional video in the link below.
Oppose FDA approval of shots in babies & infants.
If approved, manufacturers get total blanket indemnification against adverse events and deaths resulting from the Covid-19 “vaccines”.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. explains the legal immunity and why manufacturers need it in the video below (time set to his exact explanation).
All international public can and MUST register opposition comments.
Please do it then share. Sharing without doing does… Nothing!
Join Unity Against COVID
UNITY Against COVID Informational PDF
Follow the complete instructions here (PDF) and video instructions:
https://vladtepesblog.com/wp-content/uploads//2022/06/Babies-6mo-4yr-FDA-v3.pdf
Unity Against COVID Video
HOW TO REGISTER OBJECTIONS TO THE FDA AGAINST INJECTING BABIES WITH MRNA
Unity Against Covid: HOW TO REGISTER OBJECTIONS TO THE FDA AGAINST INJECTING BABIES WITH MRNA
Opposing Views: Are Vaccines Safe? | Robert F. Kennedy Jr. & Amesh Adalja – MP Podcast #130
FDA LINKS to send your comment before midnight June 7, 2022
https://www.regulations.gov/document/FDA-2022-N-0904-0001
https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/FDA-2022-N-0904-0001
