Global Aviation Advocacy Coalition | URGENT, ESSENTIAL: Oppose FDA Approval for Shots in Babies and Infants. Deadline June 7th | All International Public Can Participate. Full Instructions Here

Re-post from original at Global Aviation Advocacy Coalition | Ramola D | June 6, 2022

(Reposting to share urgent information–please share immediately on your social media to all.)

URGENT, ESSENTIAL: Oppose FDA approval for shots in babies & infants. Deadline June 7th

All international public can participate. Full instructions here.

Jun 5

103

Deutsch

Français

Nederlands

Deadline midnight June 7th

2 minutes of your time to follow just 3 steps (see Unity Against Covid video link and PDF, below).

In co-ordination with Unity Against Covid, who have prepared the short instructional video in the link below.

Oppose FDA approval of shots in babies & infants.

If approved, manufacturers get total blanket indemnification against adverse events and deaths resulting from the Covid-19 “vaccines”.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. explains the legal immunity and why manufacturers need it in the video below (time set to his exact explanation).

All international public can and MUST register opposition comments.

Please do it then share. Sharing without doing does… Nothing!

Join Unity Against COVID

UNITY Against COVID Informational PDF

Follow the complete instructions here (PDF) and video instructions:

https://vladtepesblog.com/wp-content/uploads//2022/06/Babies-6mo-4yr-FDA-v3.pdf

Babies-6mo-4yr-FDA-v3Download

Unity Against COVID Video

HOW TO REGISTER OBJECTIONS TO THE FDA AGAINST INJECTING BABIES WITH MRNA

Unity Against Covid: HOW TO REGISTER OBJECTIONS TO THE FDA AGAINST INJECTING BABIES WITH MRNA

Opposing Views: Are Vaccines Safe? | Robert F. Kennedy Jr. & Amesh Adalja – MP Podcast #130

FDA LINKS to send your comment before midnight June 7, 2022

https://www.regulations.gov/document/FDA-2022-N-0904-0001

https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/FDA-2022-N-0904-0001

Information on Dangers of the COVID vaccine to Everyone

Train-Wreck of COVID Vaccine Insanely Jolts On: Sudden Deaths as Children Die, Babies Die, Adults Die, Athletes Die, While Govts & Pharma Sign New Deals

News Report 3 | They’re Playing Russian Roulette with Child COVID Vaccines | 12 Primary Reasons Not to Inject Your Child

News Report 3 at Brighteon

Newsbreak 145: Dr. Robert Young Shares New COVID Vaccine & Blood Findings of Nano Graphene and Self-Assembly with Pulsed RFs

Proof of COVID Vaccines Being Extremely Unsafe and Dangerous in FOIA-Released Pfizer Documents Reported by UK’s Dr. John Campbell

BREAKING: US Media, US Govt, CDC, and FDA Corruption Revealed As FOIA Documents Show HHS Widely Paid Media to Blindly Promote the Deadly COVID Vaccines while Pfizer Paid FDA 2.8M to Expedite EUA | Death-by-Vaccine Continues

COVID Vaccine Toxicity Now Undeniable: UK Lab Finds Toxic Graphene in Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca Vaccines While UK Govt “Vaccine Surveillance” Report Finds Double and Triple-Vaccinated Dying in Droves | Pfizer’s Hidden Reports with 9 Pages of Side Effects Surface

News Report 7 | All Vaccines Carry Poisons, COVID Vaccines Found to Carry Mega Poisons

News Report 7 at Brighteon

False and Misleading Narratives from Governments Push Mass Vaccination by Mandate while (Experimental, Poison-Filled) COVID Vaccines Are Statistically Seen to Cause Deaths: Holding The Line Journalists Address the Facts

Explosive News–Irrefutable Scientific Evidence All COVID Vaccines are Causing Massive Death: Top Immunologist & Top Pathologist, Dr. Bhakdi & Dr. Burkhardt Reveal Killer Lymphocytes Have Caused Auto-Immune Death in All Dead-Vaccinated Studied & Call for IMMEDIATE VACCINE HALT Worldwide

Newsbreak 135 | Breaking News: Dutch Pathologist’s Concerns Addressed by Dr. Young: Graphene Poisoning, Blood Coagulation, & Immense Harm from Crystallizing Blood Cells Post-Vaccine

Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins Graphene, Aluminium, Cadmium Selenide, Stainless Steel, LNP-GO Capsids, Parasites, Other Toxins Variously in 4 COVID Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson

All COVID Vaccines are Dangerous–Causing Paralysis, Death, Heart Attacks, Serious Injury: They Should Be Halted, and Physicians, Parents, Citizens Need to Speak Out En Masse

Newsbreak 146: Albert Benavides, Dr. Young: Faulty Reports at CDC VAERS Hides Depth of Vaccine Crime

News Report 4 | High Signal of Harm from COVID Vaccines for Pregnant Women

News Report 4 at Brighteon
