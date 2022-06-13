Washington State Sheriffs Run Terrorizing and Illegal Waco-Style Home Eviction on American State National Teri Kealoha Sahm Who Lawfully Holds All Land Patents on Her Home

Report & Newsbreak Links | Ramola D | June 12, 2022

In an extraordinary and shocking action of public terrorizing and invasion of privacy, depriving rights under color of law on June 2, 2022, King’s County and other Washington Sheriffs from numerous counties executed an outlandish Waco-style home eviction—the second one within three months–on Teri Kealoha Sahm, a 65-year-old peaceful homesteader, living woman, and declared American State National and Citizen who reports she lawfully holds all the land patents to her home and has correctly notified her county and all mortgage companies, agencies, and courts well in advance.

Mosaic of images: Helicopter over Waco, generic drone, furniture removed outside Teri’s home on first eviction

To start, the land and homestead have been in Teri’s name since she purchased that home, land, and homestead in 2004. A historic home, the “original wet ink signature” land patents signed by then President Benjamin Harrison, are dated 1889 and 1890. These were framed and hanging inside her home when she first toured the house, and she recognized them as prize possessions.

Land Patent in Teri’s Home

Teri then correctly claimed her land from the larger original land patent of 600 acres, specifying her metes and bounds, which stays in honor with the list of land patent processes which are all in place as found on the public record. Teri’s lawful status correction, “from US citizen to American State National” has also been on public record.

But perhaps this entire saga of unlawful eviction-with-Force was played out to discourage Americans from breaking out of corporate US citizenship and reclaiming their birthright American status as American state nationals, and thence “re-conveying” land correctly in their name (more below).

SWAT Team, Helicopters, Drones, Bearcat Tank, 12 Armed Sheriff cars, Tear Gas, Handcuffs, Fire Trucks, Loudspeakers, Fatal Capture of Canine Companion

Short of burning the homestead down, the terror at Teri’s house sounds like the Waco, Texas ambush where numerous families were terrorized, shot, and burned to death on overreaching and unlawful FBI, ATF, and Texas State Police action.

Branch Davidian Compound in Waco, Texas, burning, 1993/Image: ABC News

Teri describes the extent of the over-the-top police and Sheriff-eviction action against her in Newsbreak 152/Published June 10, 2022 (video links below)

where helicopters (no doubt engaging in massive noise harassment) shuttled overhead while a private SWAT team blew in her door with an explosive, threw tear gas in, sent drones in, and captured her in a brutal arrest which also involved arresting and confiscating her elderly dog, who was thence subjected to further trauma and died shortly after.

Teri reports the dog was taken to a shelter and then an experimental vet, where she was pumped without Teri’s permission with 12 drugs one of which was Pentothal, a drug used to euthanize animals, and died later in Teri’s arms.

The scene outside was chaotic and resembled a war zone.

Teri reports there were 12 Sheriff cars from neighboring counties, an armored Bearcat Tank, fire trucks blocking the street on both sides, and a local school nearby actually locked down with loudspeaker-commands from the helicopter while creating a demented and terrorizing spectacle for the entire neighborhood—which, given the enormity of the retaliation against Teri (story below) may well have been the primary intent of this public Show-of-Force.

Lenco Bearcat G3, Generic pic from https://jalopnik.com/why-do-americas-police-need-an-armored-tank-5720776, of the kind Washington State Sheriffs bought in Feb 2022: https://www.police1.com/police-products/armored-trucks/articles/wash-state-sheriffs-office-buying-new-bearcat-armored-vehicle-xs9I8ymU6SI8m0Xm/

A loudspeaker from the helicopter commanded Teri to come out of her house with her hands up while declaring “This is a Sheriff Eviction ordered by a Judge!” Teri says she and her dog took refuge in her office underneath her desk while the doors and windows were blown out and drones sent into the house were flying about. She emerged with her pug in her arms while a long gun was pointed at her forehead. Loudspeaker commands directed people in the neighborhood to “stay inside your houses!” “It was shameful, an absolute disgrace,” she says, “This is what we’re up against – blatant criminality: these people have to go.”

Show of force intended to engender fear of the police and Sheriffs and sudden obeisance to their “authority” thus displayed?

What such an outrage invokes rather is shock at this profound trespass on privacy and homeowner rights. Is this what America has come to? A place where Sheriffs, police, and EMS staff can run amuck, terrorizing the population?

It’s a disgrace, says Teri, and they will be held accountable.

The Sheriff contingent sought to legitimize their over-the-top attack with a false narrative that Teri was armed and dangerous, says Teri, who spoke of the false claims in the Sheriff’s reports, one of which from the first report is excerpted below. As she pointed out in Newsbreak 152, it is curious that “Narrative” is an item on the report rather than “Evidence of Crime” and signaling of Fiction, not Fact. Many other discrepancies and inaccuracies are evident, such as labeling her the oxymoronic “sovereign citizen” which American state nationals and citizens do not claim. Also: “Sovereign” is not the same as “sovereign citizen” which seems to negate itself, and is a mislabel used by FBI to dismiss lawful claims of sovereignty.

Sheriff’s report from the first eviction on April 20, 2022/Teri’s document cache online (links below)

There is an administrative process of “Noticing” such miscreants with proper Notices, and liens – a process she has embarked on and reports some progress on, to be further investigated and reported on shortly.

The state of affairs in America today, Teri explains, is such that the corporate government construct baulks at stopping their crimes but continues to act against the people, trampling on basic rights and freedoms, going so far as to engage in horrific actions such as was leveled against her.

Foreclosure fraud is rampant across the USA currently, she informs us, with a number of parties including attorneys, law enforcement, Sheriffs participating in it.

Yet beneath that is a larger reality, that of an essential fraud underpinning all mortgages, all exchange of property, all ownership and sales of property, and that has to do with the NAME fraud or Birth Certificate fraud (discussed in many Let Freedom Ring! Podcasts here, and online at numerous sites and video channels including Romley Stewart’s Justinian Deception, and the American States Assembly sites, and in many articles by Anna von Reitz) where the Legal Person or Strawman corporation created by the All Caps Name is used as a transmitting utility or in-between to ignore everyone’s God-given rights and traffick people involuntarily into the Maritime/Admiralty Law jurisdiction as subjugants to corporate statutes of the British Territorial US Inc and Roman Municipal corporation (explained here).

With specific respect to mortgages, the Legal Person is used during the property sale transaction to unlawfully and covertly (fraudulently) create trusts where the house-buyer unwittingly names as beneficiary a financial corporation, as evidenced in this property sale notice in April, when the financial corporation named as mortgage holder unlawfully put Teri’s property up for sale, after which she took them to court.

Document Excerpt, Notice of Trustee’s Sale/Teri’s document cache online (links below)

Monica McGuire, the California Co-Coordinator of the California State Assembly says in an informative email: “Teri uncovered evidence of an obvious “foreclosure mill” (ousting people from homes illegally via corrupt courts and other corporations) operating that involves attorneys, judges, commissioners, real estate agents, and people from other countries stealing homes from people like any of us. Teri filed a RICO lawsuit in 2019, which called out the crime in progress being committed against her by 133 mortgage and banking professionals, and much more. Her primary unanswered question is, “Why are there 133 people who make substantial 6-figure salaries, why are they all involved in my homestead that is worth approximately $750,000 in 2019?” The fraud that takes place in the mortgage industry is big, big business. Multiple corporations and systems have profited off of crime games against people like Teri, but few have ALSO paid off their mortgage, having held the “wet ink signature” Land Patent since purchasing her home and land 18 years ago. King County of Washington State (where she lives) has joined in the mortgage fraud schemes to profit from what is called a “foreclosure mills” But the brutal tactics intensified the last couple of months.” –Monica McGuire, California State Assembly Co-Coordinator, Santa Cruz County Co-Coordinator

What Teri has done perhaps, as an American state national, goes to the core of and exposes the massive fraud committed against every home-owning and land-owning American.

American State National versus US Citizen

As an American state national, Teri’s status is that of a “living woman” keeping to American common law and restored to her birthright American status on the land and soil jurisdiction—while the State employees who terrorized her are US citizens (which most birthright Americans wrongfully think they are), slaves of the US Inc. corporation, who are, she reminds us in Newsbreak 152, also Covid-jabbed, meaning filled with nanographene and unable to control their own actions, being susceptible physically now to remote-access 4G/5G manipulation of their biology and brains (as per published intent in scientific papers, and explored extensively here including in this article and this podcast interview).

Image from Anna von Reitz’s book You know something is wrong when: An American Affidavit of probable cause

Teri is also the Washington State coordinator and Super Coordinator for all State Assemblies, working with the Federation which Anna von Reitz has formed.

As such, she hosts conversational weekly webinars with Anna von Reitz to share breaking news on the status of the restored 50 state Republics and help educate all on the nature of citizenship and jurisdiction within the Land and Soil Jurisdiction versus the Sea Jurisdiction of Admiralty/Maritime Law wherein the current (British Territorial) US government, an incorporated entity, is currently situated.

In Newsbreak 152 she clarifies the need for Americans to wake up and invites viewers to learn more and take steps to reclaim their own birthright American status and join the growing state assembly in their own state. The tyranny we are seeing will not end until Americans act to reclaim their God-given rights in their birthright American status, and, as Ron Carriveau the Massachusetts Co-Coordinator often says in the Let Freedom Ring! Podcasts “become the American you always thought you were.”

Energetic Shifts and Cosmic Assistance

Stepping out of the sea jurisdiction of enslaving US citizenship and returning to the land jurisdiction by declaring one’s status as a living soul is a profound act of overturning millennia-long fraud and realigning energetically with the Universe, which is on our side currently, she offers, with an outpouring of energetic change and love energies which has already begun to transform the Earth, and which we can tap into by changing our own vibrations to a higher love and harmony space, thereby helping to discourage lower-vibrating negative entities and intentions and helping to transform our world into a better place (free of helicopter drone and Sheriff/police terrorism one hopes).

Uplifting and reassuring, Teri offers powerful encouragement for people to look within, find their own power, and also call freely on God/Creator/spirit guides for help when needed, while working to build the new world through building our state assemblies and ignoring the mayhem-through-media messaging and narratives the globalists and cabalists are still pounding away at.

A message that surely resonates with all of us!

Newsbreak 152: Washington Sheriffs Run Terrorizing Waco-Style Eviction on American State National

You can watch Newsbreak 152 here:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/tT2suJcCmec3/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/eb60c99e-a60d-43a5-be38-d7cc633fdc15 (Processing currently, will be active in a couple hours)

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v183px5-newsbreak-152-washington-sheriffs-run-terrorizing-waco-style-eviction-on-am.html

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/Newsbreak-152—Teri-Sahm-Unlawful-Home-Eviction:b

Learn More About Teri’s Case and American State National Status and Citizenship

Monica McGuire offers a list of links for all to explore to understand further about reclaiming your born or birthright American status as Anna von Reitz advises, the difference between lawful/legal, and how you can help Teri, as well as look further at her publicly available evidence:

1. One county’s simple website (http://www.SantaCruzAssembly.com) is a good, simplified overview website which makes simple, initial investigation source about Lawful vs legal/legalese government]

2. More replete ways to gain in-depth learning about what Anna has done for all Americans (to create a path to “Return to the Land and Soil Jurisdiction” and regain our Born Rights) is https://searchannavonreitz.americanstatenationals.org/ and http://annavonreitz.com/ and

https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/

3. To find your Assembly Coordinator in your State, please visit: https://states.americanstatenationals.org/

4. If you wish to donate to Teri to assist with ongoing expenses, please donate here:

https://asnsecure.com/proddetail.asp?prod=DonationTeri

5. Teri has created an evidence channel that is publicly available here: https://mega.nz/folder/IslRxZ4L#zuZscfaLaU7-tPYj3CMP8g and the unlawful eviction here: https://mega.nz/folder/Nk8wzYAK#bdsYPjDxe99p3gOkU_vMNQ

This report includes information provided by Monica McGuire and Teri Sahm. Please share widely on social media and email to reach every American, especially given the lack of mainstream media coverage on this very important story.

