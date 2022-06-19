Carnicom Disclosure Follow-Up Panel 2022 | CENSORED REVEAL: Extreme Harm from “Public Health” and Government Actions

Video Report & Links | Ramola D | June 19, 2022

In a powerful and candid panel recorded June 15 (video links below) and featuring a highly aware and attuned panel of experts: Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Carrie Madej, Reinette Senum, and Major Kenneth Green (Retd, USAF), co-hosted by myself and Rob Rubin of Transparent Media Truth, each speaker presented information and commentary exposing the undeniable facts at this point that Public Health, Government, Military and Justice actions over decades and in recent times have succeeded in endangering health, safety, bodily autonomy, the human genome, and human society in profoundly destructive modalities which can only be termed human trafficking and crimes against humanity.

In the spirit and tradition of Clifford Carnicom’s exclusive research and disclosures regarding the nano and metallic and syn bio content of the aerosols which continue to drift down on us from geoengineering chem trails and which show up in the bodily fluids of all below while also evident now in the blood of the vaccinated and in a series of diseases such as Morgellons, which Major Green is striving to raise public awareness about and address at government agency levels, these researchers share freely the fruit of their knowledge and expertise to inform all on the state of affairs in the environmental, health, and surveillance technology landscape today.

The panel, shockingly, was cyber-hacked (as explained in my opener), no doubt pointing to the desperate desire of the dark forces seeking to subjugate humanity while keeping the truth from the masses–swayed and hypnotized by mainstream media and by frequency warfare (of the kind spoken openly about in Truth Media Panel 3 with Ole Dammegard, Chris Haskell, and Rob Rubin)–to shut down further powerful testimonial from well-known public figures speaking out.

As a consequence, the video was hijacked and only the audio recording survived: while this was a striking example of censorship at its worst, supplemented by cyber-hacking, it doubly calls attention to the subject matter disclosed in the panel, highlighted below.

Intro to the Carnicom Disclosure Follow-Up Panel 2022

Nano Graphene & Silicon Found in Pfizer Children’s COVID Vaccine Vials, as also in Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Adult Vaccine Vials; Reminder, Parasites Also Found

Among the bombshell reveals on this panel was disclosure that graphene is being put in the children’s vaccine vials as well, as revealed by microscopic examination of Pfizer kids’ vaccine vials.

Dr. Carrie Madej reports she witnessed silicon wafers and graphene sheets in the slides carrying drops of vaccine from Pfizer vaccine vials intended for children.

Images of Graphene, silicon visible in Pfizer Vaccine Vials for children/Images from Dr. Carrie Madej

Dr. Carrie Madej reports that she has personally examined 3 of the major vaccines—Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson–under microscopes and witnessed silicon wafers, nano graphene, and parasites, sharing a series of images to add to her previous disclosures (covered at many sites including in breaking exclusives at The Everyday Concerned Citizen), and which corroborate the findings of other scientists such as the Scientists’ Club, Dr. Pablo Campra Madrd, La Quinta Columna, Dr. Andreas Kelcker, Dr. Robert Young and others.

New Images of Graphene sheets and nanowires released by Dr. Carrie Madej to Ramola D, post the Carncom Follow Up 2022 Panel

Previously–in fact directly after the first Carnicom Disclosure Follow-Up Panel 2021 last year–Dr. Madej released early to this writer the findings of graphene, self-assembling nanotechnology, and later parasites as well, as reported here first, and later here as well, as she went on major alt-media shows to report her findings.

Dr. Carrie Madej

Interestingly, on our panel, Dr. Madej reveals she had been in talks with two very well-known national journalist groups to release her recent findings but these fell through as the groups demurred, hesitating to publish the scientific evidence of dangerous contamination in the COVID vaccine vials , for which major corroboration has been provided by scientists around the world, as recorded here in many articles:

Toxins Found in COVID Vaccines, Masks, Swabs

There have been numerous scientific papers published, revealing the extreme toxicity of graphene to humans, which the Graphene-centric world of nanobiotechnology is unethically ignoring.

An excellent article compiling the scientific literature can be found here at CovidMakeBelieve.com:

Scientific Literature Revealing the Toxicity of Graphene to Humans/Paul/CovidMakeBelieve/Nov 15, 2021

Scientific analysis of toxicity of graphene to human organs and physiology from a Jan 2019 paper published at Nano-Micro Letters examining its effects, Comprehensive Application of Graphene: Emphasis on Biomedical Concerns: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34137957/

Plague of Corruption in Government Agencies Such as CDC & FDA, Public Health Departments, and State Governments

Dr. Judy Mikovits

In a rather historic speech now preserved only in audio on the Carnicom Follow Up Panel 2022, Dr. Judy Mikovits reiterates a message she has often aired at panels and conferences that the cell lines and monkeyviruses and retroviruses in all vaccines have been causing chronic illness for decades and says she is not surprised MonkeyPox has made an appearance given monkey virus use in cell lines—she also indicts Fauci and Gavin Newsom as instrumental in the killing of her husband with their pushing of contaminated vaccines, growing of viruses in cell line cultures, and the deadly consequences they have, pointing to her books in the Plague series as exposing of corruption in high places for a long time.

In her first book, Dr. Mikovits notes, she revealed the research she had done proving that it was the retroviruses in vaccines which was causing later diseases and breakdowns in the immune system, ideas which did not sit well with Anthony Fauci and his network, who subsequently initiated action against her which led to her incarceration and public maligning in what was apparently a clash of paradigms and ideas buoyed by corruption in public agencies.

Excerpts from the preface to her first book co-written with Kent Heckenlively reveal in summary what she went through:

EXCERPTS FROM Plague: One Scientist’s Intrepid Search for the Truth about Human Retroviruses and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), Autism, and Other Diseases/2014







Public Health is not what Public Health departments are practicing, Dr. Mikovits iterates on the panel, nor is it what the CDC or FDA are practicing — a fact we can see rather clearly for ourselves today with the CDC ignoring evidence of extraordinary vaccine damage recorded in its own databases, and the FDA succumbing to paid bribes from Pfizer and friends to now also push through what has been found to be a deadly vaccine for children below five now and babies as well — nor is it what State governments are practicing, since they uphold both the CDC and FDA and their non-science-based (but apparently Pharma-Profit-based) pronouncements and directives on vaccines, masks, and PCR tests.

COVID’s Symptoms Just Happen to Coincide with Those of Radiation Sickness or Microwave Sickness

Dr. Madej also emphasizes that the symptoms of Covid—shortness of breath, coughing etc—are the same symptoms as of Microwave Sickness or Radiation Sickness, which former Mayor of Nevada City Reinette Senum concurs with, pointing to information from scientific papers and declassified US Navy documents showing the human bio-effects of microwave radiation.

Dr. Beverly Rubik has compiled much scientific literature comparing the symptoms of Covid and other illnesses to microwave and radiation sickness, covered here:

Coronavirus Means Radiation Poisoning: Scientists and Researchers Newly Reveal Evidence of Connection Between COVID-19 and 5G/Electromagnetic Radiation Poisoning

That research report from the US Naval Medical Research Lab from the 70s can be found here:

Surveillance Technology Is Becoming Increasingly Destructive to the Human Body and Brain and Needs Immediate Halting

Dr. Madej also emphasized the sudden uptick in surveillance technology which is harmful to health but rolling out a powerfully tyrannical agenda using technology to crush privacy, bodily autonomy and personal sovereignty.

New surveillance gadgets include blue-purple LED lights widely reported as “defective” but which Aman Jabbi a Silicon valley electrical engineer and lighting expert is whistleblowing as carrying inhumane Puke Ray “crowd-control technology,” and using biometrics from cameras and sensors.

Schools Are Becoming Sites for Surveillance, Monitoring, and Emotion/Brain Modification of Children

Dr. Madej encourages people to get kids out of schools–increasingly being fitted with cameras, microphones, emotion sensors, and emotion modification (brain modification) technology–and work hard to get informed and inform others of what is going on.

Children like adults are being subjected in school to optogenetic light and sound frequencies which affect the brain including via cell phones and ipads. The Smart City agendas are rolling out at breakneck speed, she reports, and it is time for everyone to wake up and start speaking to local Mayors Sheriffs et al to express their opinion and work to roll back the Technology Invasion to end all freedoms and health.

Aman Jabbi is sounding the alarm call as Dr. Madej is, and cautioning everyone that the Digital ID is the seal for tyranny; it is this which people need to halt the rollout of, in their own cities, counties and every sphere of action they can.

Biometrics is Key to Digital ID Formation and Establishment

The way the Digital ID system is being rolled out is through Biometrics: at every turn, people are being asked to submit to Iris Recognition, Voice Recognition, Gait Recognition, Fingerprint Recognition, Facial Recognition via in-your-face cameras, sensors, and monitors–whether at traffic lights, in airports and train stations, retail stores, etc.

It is this which must be challenged and stopped, says Aman Jabbi as also Dr. Carrie Madej.

Insidiously presented to the public as “safety measures” to prevent “terrorism,” these measures rather are being put in place to continuously clandestinely surveil and dehumanize every human being, forcing submission to “complete transparency” at all times–which is leading also to seeing through walls and into brains–all being done to build, feed, and develop the AI “Beast” which has already been given this power and whose operation is already underway.

Continuous clandestine surveillance, monitoring, and behavior modification through technology and through a social credit system aiming to categorize you based on your words, actions, and thoughts is enforced tyrannical, feudal Communism, and complete removal of human agency.

But this is where the WEF-UN-WHO globalists and techno-fascists are seeking to take humanity, Aman Jabbi emphasizes in his presentations; “the Matrix was not a sci-fi film but a documentary” about our current and building dystopian reality, one we can avert and halt only if we get informed and take action locally.

Digital ID or Digital Prison–Presentation by Aman Jabbi to Gold Coast Community/2 June 2022

Still from the Digital Id or Digital Prison presentation linked above

Since further desperate measures are being planned by the Powers That Be for cities especially, she reports, Dr. Madej also advises finding a rural sanctuary, prepping for 6 months of food and water storage, and changing lifestyles to protect life, society, and humanity.

She recommends following the work of Aman Jabbi who is whistleblowing about surveillance technology, Sean Rice who is helping people become state nationals to safeguard their sovereignty, and Cory Hillis of emfsol.com for info on safeguarding health through targeted and ambient EMF radiation assault.

Massive Rollout of 5G in Neighborhoods and Schools During Early Covid Lockdowns for Use in Widespread “Crowd Control” Deterrence with Millimeter Wave Technology & Internet of Things

Reinette Senum, 2-time Mayor, Nevada City, California

Recent candidate for Governor in California, Reinette Senum reports that she personally saw a massive early morning laying-down of fiber optic cables throughout her town, a venture she says went on all over the US, during the early times of the Covid lockdowns, and forms backbone for 5G installation and the set up of the Internet of Things designed to link not only wifi to Smart City appliances, sensors, cameras, but also link things to humans.

These are ventures everyone should be learning about and taking action on–breaking out of the corporate system is key she advises, and she too advises becoming an American State National—which is what Anna von Reitz has facilitated.

The other part of that equation of course is the nanotechnology being sprayed on us and now found to be in the vaccines, tests, swabs, masks, and also in new clothing, a means to get our bodies nanotech’d up for easy access by wifi—4G or 5G or 6G—for purposes of biomonitoring, biocontrol, bioradiation, and bio-ownership.

5G indeed has been rolled out in stealth, and is now being assimilated into cell phone set-ups as if perfectly normal and an inevitable consequence of the advance of technology.

But the technology 5G uses–gigahertz frequencies to pulse living tissue–which is millimeter wave technology is also weaponized tech: it is used in the military in Active Denial Systems and in high powered pulse weapons which can destroy electronics and humans both, from a distance. In fact, recounts Reinette, a friend of hers, a flight surgeon has informed her of millimeter wave weapon pulses used from planes to attack places in Iraq, sending down a high frequency pulse to wipe out an area–actually kill people–while co-ordinating with ground troops to use other ammunitions locally to finish the job.

5G has been used as Crowd Control Deterrence in LRAD (Long Range Active Denial) systems–unethically and inhumanely, without informed consent–to send pulses to induce facial burns and nausea into crowds at the Canberra Freedom rally:

Directed Energy Weapons Used at the Feb 12 Canberra Protest Make People Sick | Police Questioned in Parliament Refuse to Elaborate/Feb 20, 2022

5G was used in Amsterdam in June 2020 for Crowd Control Deterrence–actually to pulse frequencies into brains–via Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, a medical intervention being used non-consensually as brain invasion: how ethical is that? Again, being done with some current public disclosure, but presented as if a done deal where people cannot protest or change the matter — which indeed people can and should. Who would like to have their brains modified while cheering at a football match?

5G Live Cellphone Surveillance, Active Denial Burning, & Neurotech Wake Up Call: Dutch State Secretary Reveals 5G Will Be Used for Crowd Control While EU Documents Show Crowd Control Tech Includes Neurotechnologies/March 9, 2020

Call for Affidavits from All Harmed by Aerosols, Vaccines, Military and Government Experiments

Major Kenneth Green (Retd., USAF)

Major Green introduces his interest in gaining affidavits of harm from everyone who has suffered from Morgellons or any other government-induced disease, in efforts to get the notice of the government and change things although Dr. Mikovits points out the culprits are government officials and agencies themselves whom she has worked for 14 years to alert and change to no avail.

Collecting affidavits may be a powerful action however, and will offer a means to document the carnage resulting from “Public Health” and Government and Military operational testing, live fire testing, and other clandestine operations which have caused great harm to Americans over decades and continue to harm.

Major Green has made a personal affidavit of harm public, and has written to the CDC and FDA to alert them.

Major Green’s Personal Affidavit can be read here.

Rob Rubin of Transparent Media Truth suggests sending such affidavits, notarized, to all government agencies people can think of, and is glad to receive copies as well for a public reckoning at transparentmediatruth@gmail.com.

Call for Medical Professionals To Submit Affidavits

Drs. Madej and Mikovits both spoke about efforts to combine collections of affidavits being conducted by other groups as well.

Dr. Madej reports that Shawn Rice of CL Trust Solutions is collecting affidavits from medical professionals who wish to submit evidence or affidavit testimonials of vaccine injury or other medical damage accruing from Covid-related treatments or health care for a case to be filed.

Rejecting the Current US Corruptions of Feudalism, Communism, Militarism, Totalitarianism, Brutalism, Policeism, State-Run Terrorism and Corporate Oligarchy (Packaged as Public Health and Public Safety) by Reclaiming Your Birthright American Status & God-Given Rights and Freedoms as an American State National

Dr. Judy Mikovits made the powerful point during the panel of stepping out of the corporate government system as a necessity and safeguard. How long can you keep trying to work with these government agencies and officials, she asks, when they engage in corruption and crime and don’t change a thing?

Precisely the question this writer asks as she steps out of US Inc. and Maritime/Admiralty/Sea Jurisdiction to return to the land as a Massachusetts State National, suveran, living being, and live-life-claimant–matters covered here biweekly in the Let Freedom Ring! podcast series.

This was one of the most powerful focuses on solutions proffered in this panel as Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Carrie Madej, and Reinette Senum all expressed interest and intention to become American State Nationals — a status of recognition of citizenship as a living American man or woman, as opposed to citizenship via the “Legal Person” or legal fiction/strawman of the ALL CAPS NAME, which is a fraudulent corporatizing of living souls accomplished by the Federal Reserve and BIS central bankers in 1930 or so with the confiscation of gold and indenturing of Americans by collateralizing their bodies and labor–with no public disclosure–under FDR and fraudulent declaration of bankruptcy (matters covered here recently: WHO and Central Bankers’ Impending Pandemic Treaty to Establish Global Fascism at Speed | Reclaim Your Sovereignty).

As Dr. Carrie Madej says, “There are two of us here–the Strawman (and the living being)–and we need to get rid of this if we want any return to freedom in America.”

Meet Your Strawman–an animated short film/www.infomaticfilms.com



The Restoring America tab here leads to more links and pages with information on reclaiming status as a American State National — which Anna von Reitz has facilitated for all through her research and foundational actions to restore the 50 State Republics on the land. See this post, which describes further what birthright American status on the land and soil jurisdiction of the original USA is all about: Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 4: Birthright American Or Captured US Citizen? Learn Who You Are

The Carnicom Disclosure Follow-Up Panel 2022 | CENSORED REVEAL: Extreme Danger, Extreme Harm from “Public Health” and Government Actions

Watch the Censored Reveal Panel 2022 here:

At Bitchute:

At Brighteon

At Rumble

At Odysee

Please share this censored panel widely. Free to upload and mirror at your sites and channels, with accreditation and linkback to original posting. The information this panel disclosed is vital for the whole world to know.

Must Watch presentation by Aman Jabbi: https://goldcoastreview.com/state-of-affairs/digital-id-or-digital-prison-presentation-by-aman-jabbi-live-streamed-to-central-coast-community-nsw-on-2nd-june-2022/

Become an American State National: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/

LINKS FOR PANELISTS:

Dr. Carrie Madej: https://www.carriemadej.com/

Dr. Judy Mikovits: https://therealdrjudy.com/

Reinette Senum: https://www.electreinette.com/meet-reinette/, Channel on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iR2nqWur9wbF/

Rob Rubin: https://transparentmediatruth.com/

Ramola D: https://everydayconcerned.net/

Earlier Carnicom Disclosure Panels and Coverage at ECC:

Worldwide Reveal of New, Destructive SynBio”Cross-Domain Bacteria” Linked to Chem Trails, Morgellons, Now in Everyone’s Bodies “Transforming the Human Species”: The Carnicom Institute Disclosure Project Overview

The Carnicom Disclosure Project–Overview by Clifford Carnicom/Transparent Media Truth, Nov 17, 2020

