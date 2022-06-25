The Perversion of Journalism: Newsguard, a Pharma/Arms/Govt Propaganda Upholder, Therefore Misinformer Misleads School & Journalism Students on Misinformation

RAE (Report, Analysis, Op-ed) | Ramola D | June 25, 2022

Screenshot, Newsguard site, revealing its Pro-Vaccine Misinformation Bias

It’s been a while since Newsguard set up shop, calling itself the King and Queen of “Factchecking,” that new pastime of the unhappily indoctrinated crowd that’s Pro-Poison-Injections also known as Vaccines (while All Vaccines Carry Poisons), now being worshipped as Syringe-Deity with the completely absurd and irresponsible “Safe and Effective” mantra from High Pharma and friends–while millions are being injured from the COVID vaccine and tens of thousands of deaths have been reported in US, UK, European databases–speculated to be in the hundreds of thousands by many data analysts.

Several critically-enquiring journalism sites, media analysts, and writers have examined the construct of Newsguard and revealed its ties to major pharmaceutical companies, arms companies, foreign and domestic governments, military divisions of governments, intelligence agencies, and security agencies.

A few below:

New Thought Police Newsguard is Owned by Big Pharma/Dr. Mercola

NewsGuard Promises To Stop Fake News. But Have A Look At Who Owns & Funds It/The Pulse, Joe Martino

Propaganda Upholding and Promoting is Not Journalism: Newsguard Should Be Called Propagandaguard

The agenda of arms companies–Defense contractors of every stripe, drug companies, surveillance technology companies, banks, military and security agencies, agricultural companies, biotech companies, food and drink companies is writ large daily in the biased reportage of every newspaper, television station, radio station owned and operated by the conglomerate of corporations who currently run the face of major publishing in the USA and world.

This is why none of the media outlets featured in this infographic (right) from Webfx cover crime, corruption, and entrenched hostility to independent media and human and civil rights advocates, as expressed in the incredible and ongoing practices of EMF/Neurotech/Life Takedown targeting the outspoken, the aware, the critically-thinking, the conscious, the spiritual, the dynamic, the powerful, the individualistic, the truthtelling, which governments, local law, federal agencies, military divisions, Universities, and the medical industry are together executing, in complete defiance of all morality, lawfulness, decency, civility, and humanity–while continuing to uphold the practices of illegal watchlisting and promoting the Communist and Fascist aims of the AI-Transhumanist crowd pursuing Global Slavery Digitalism (misleadingly titled the Great Reset or Fourth Industrial Revolution).

The “New World Order” is a Very Old Disorder with Some UltraNew Tech being run by the overly-egoistic, massively amoral contingent comprising the corporate oligarchy behind all governments today.

And that is only one aspect–but a very large and very central one–of the kind of biased coverage and propagandizing reportage promoting the products and operations which equip and produce profit for unethical Defense/Well, Really Offense technology, drugs, vaccines, pesticides, GMO biotech and related corporations today.

Many talented writers are employed to high tune at the spots “greenlabeled” by Newsguard to obfuscate the harms of extremely intrusive bio-hacking/neuro-hacking technology now being used by the Surveillance Industry and Medical Industry, the harms of pharmaceutical drugs, the harms of the poison-injections many of us have been miseducated to believe are medicinal and healing “vaccines,” the harms of propaganda and lies behind the long-running and currently-escalated thrust of Psy Ops AKA Cognitive Warfare today being run by the banking-military-intelligence-industrial-corporate-crime-syndicate on their own populations, as evinced most readily by the recent Coronavirus/Covid “pandemic” hoax, and the ongoing cascade of fabricated dangerous-viruses-and-variants: Delta Plus, Omicron, Monkeypox (and Orangutanpox, just round the corner, right next to Elephantpox, just wait!).

Some of these green label sites which get a “perfect score” yet have published nonstop vaccine propaganda–which has irresponsibly promoted the deadly genome-modifying mRNA-vaccine technology now offering Russian Roulette to children, pandemic-hoax propaganda, and nonstop DOD/CIA propaganda to conceal EMF/Neurotech/Life Takedown Targeting are listed at Newsguard’s 2020 report:

Meanwhile sites like LifesiteNews which report the horrors of COVID vaccine damage and The Epoch Times, Gateway Pundit, Zero Hedge, Breitbart.com which question corporate-media narratives and lies get red-labeled by Newsguard, as this article examining Newsguard’s sloppy and openly false ratings of Breitbart reveals:

Microsoft’s NewsGuard Label Really Doesn’t Mean That Much As It’s Applied To Proven Hoaxes As Credible/Freedom Outpost

In fact, it appears Newsguard promotes hoaxes, false-narratives, and fake news–that’s called promoting propaganda and Psy Ops put out by the corporate faction seeking to wreak profit from people’s ignorance and gullibility:

And furthermore:

Please read the whole article here.

Newsguard’s Been Prowling Around The Everyday Concerned Citizen Lately

Now, curiously enough, while I and my work have been studiously ignored–for 8 years!–by the corporate media crowd and the alt-media crowd run by the same missing-morals corporate-crime-syndicate named above, all of a sudden, right after a first major attack this April on my name, voice, life, and work as evinced by local–and openly unlawful–Commonwealth Fusion Center and Quincy Police Department actions in running a Kidnapping, Capture, and Trafficking operation on my living being, a matter I continue to write about, all of a sudden, this bloodhound and left hand of the same crime cartel has started to send me emails, suggesting they are “rating” my website and have questions they–as who, really?–need answers to.

Obviously, they have piqued my interest in finding out who they are, hence this current probe and reveal.

Back in 2018 when Newsguard first started up their operations, publishing their association with Publicis Group which holds up Big Pharma and their roots in mainstream corporate media which had already distinguished itself to me as publishing cover stories and psy-ops to conceal the modern-day barbarism of EMF/Neurotech/Life Takedown Targeting which I have been covering since 2014, it was apparent to me the psy-opping set operative in corporate media was seeking desperately to shore up their narratives with fake and foolish “labels of credibility” and invincible “badges of journalistic accuracy” and “trustworthiness”–a venture I like many dismissed as misled, transparently off-color, and false-reality-enhancing, which it patently is.

It is clear from looking into who owns and runs Newsguard, what it promotes and what it demotes, what it greenlabels and what it redlabels, that the Council on Foreign Relations, the Atlantic Council, the DOD, the CIA, the NSA, the clique of governments, corporates, Big Tech, Big Pharma et al who sit behind it and seek to keep spinning their stories and lies to suppress, misinform, disinform, repress us all while keeping their own motors running interminably into people-suppressing and truth-suppressing futures are the ones working hard to marginalize, disappear, shut down, and discredit truth-telling, fact-reporting, openly questioning and candidly free-speech sites such as this one.

When “News Reviewing Sites” Win Prizes from the Pentagon & State Department, You Know What That Means: Propaganda Alert!

Another brilliant article ripping the blinders off Newsguard:

Revolver Uncovers Buried Details on Just Who’s Funding Newsguard’s Fraudulent “Covid Fact-Checking” Scam

Especially check out the video clips of Richard Stengel (embedded in that article) whose unhinged espousal of “Master Narratives” to deceive people has to be listened to to be believed:

Richard Stengel, former TIME editor, on the Advisory Board of Newsguard: Obama’s “Chief Propagandist” who wants to disappear freedom of speech for all

And then there’s the DOD/State Dept awardwinning for merging bizarre red and green labeling to disappear journalism with AI to deceive AI as well and turn AI into Deceptor AI and Communism Full Spectrum AI:

Such a great meme! From Revolver News: https://www.revolver.news/2021/10/revolver-investigation-newsguard-fact-checkers-big-pharma-funding/ Yes Michael Hayden the Infamous is associated with Newsguard…

What School Students and Journalism Students Should Really Know

The narratives being promoted by “fact-checkers” like Newsguard are false and false-reality-building: these narratives are the ones published by their patrons, advisers, sponsors and greenlabeled pals in media.

The “misinformation” touted by Newsguard is Deviance-from-the-Official-Narrative: they promote the Official Narrative in everything, whether it be about a cold virus called the Big Bad Wolf of COVID or about a deadly mRNA-technology killing people called “Safe and Effective”.

Images are screenshots from COVID Vaccine Data at OpenVAERS.com. The second clearly shows reported vaccine deaths from the COVID shots skyrocketed in 2021 and 2022, looking across a span of 30 years of reported vaccine deaths from 1990. Now Newsguard and friends would like you to believe “there is no correlation” (between COVID shot and death): Official Narrative but some of us who like to think for ourselves, read on our own, and draw our own conclusions can see rather clearly the COVID shot is killing an awful number of people.

The “disinformation” “false news” “fake news” Newsguard warns of is information Big Pharma, Big Tech, Big Government doesn’t want you to examine closely–because it’s true.

The “greenlabels” “redlabels” are ways to get you to stop thinking for yourself and rely on fake labels from Establishment mavens instead, hiding behind “journalistic truth and accuracy” touted by a non-independent, non-journalistic organization with openly advertised ties to Pharma, Government, Military et al.

Are you really going to accept what Anyone says is “journalistic truth and accuracy” “trustworthy” “credible” without checking it out for yourself? Which journalism school teaches blind belief in a label?

The labeling in fact is a way to brainwash children and journalism students into reliance long-term on someone else doing your thinking for you.

Welcome to the AI-run, Neuro-Modifying Age of Brain Takeover in Interests of Full Spectrum Compliance, little ones! Is this what parents want for their children?

Newsguard is Targeting Schoolchildren and Students for Patent Imbecility, while Trojan Communism-Embracing Teachers Greenlight This Disgrace

Not merely insidious, what Newsguard is doing is promoting the agenda of widespread Communist brainwashing.

Making things easy with an app or browser add-on and then getting large numbers of schools, libraries, and federations of teachers to install this app and promote this app is an act of technological colonization–and one which every thinking child, journalism student, and concerned parent should reject in its entirety, if they care about independent thinking, discerning truth from Psy Ops, and learning with their own minds, that is.

A January 2022 press release from the American Federation of Teachers reads:

“The American Federation of Teachers has launched a national partnership with a leading anti-misinformation tool NewsGuard(link is external) to protect and champion legitimate journalism and fact-based reporting and to help educators and their students navigate a sea of online disinformation. Under the terms of the pathbreaking licensing agreement, coinciding with National News Literacy Week(link is external), the AFT’s 1.7 million members, tens of millions of kids they teach, and their families, can now receive free, real-time “traffic light” news ratings and detailed “Nutrition Label” reviews, via a licensed copy of NewsGuard’s browser extension, whenever they search the web for news and information…. AFT President Randi Weingarten hailed the deal as a game-changer for teachers and families drowning in an ocean of online dishonesty: “We are constantly trying to help our students, particularly our middle, high school and postsecondary students, separate fact from fiction, as we help them develop their critical-thinking and analytical skills. “NewsGuard is a great tool in this regard. It is a beacon of clarity to expose the dark depths of the internet and uplift those outlets committed to truth and honesty rather than falsehoods and fabrications. This historic deal will not only help us steer clear of increasingly fetid waters—it will provide a valuable lesson in media literacy and a discussion point for teachers in class on what can, and can’t, be trusted.” –https://www.aft.org/press-release/aft-partners-newsguard-combat-misinformation-online

Noble goals, but the problem is Newsguard is not committed to truth and honesty anymore than any of its greenlit outlets are–in fact, the dedication to falsehood, fabrication, propaganda, company-speak these outlets display clarifies they’re not practicing journalism but Pharmalism–or Armalism and certainly in all cases Harmalism.

And I can assure AFT’s sadly-deceived teachers out there, as a 20-year college teacher of critical thinking, expository writing, creative writing, English composition, and Literature, you don’t help your students “separate fact from fiction” and “develop their critical-thinking and analytical skills” by feeding them labels from an organization flown by Establishment corporations, you seek instead to facilitate their thinking for themselves–by probing sources and affiliations themselves, thinking deeply, researching widely, discussing openly, and speaking and writing freely. The opposite of accepting canned labels in fact.

The sorry fact is, Newsguard is not safeguarding journalism, it’s protecting a very large, very profitable industry of Liars, Psy Oppers, Master Propagandists, and Cognitive Warfarians [which latter species by the way excuses the use of neural weapons and energy weapons on people’s brains and bodies for brain modification and bodily damage–that’s unethical bio and neuro hacking and bodily torture–by governments as legitimate warfare practice (it’s nothing of the sort)].

Cognitive Warfare June to Nov 2020/Innovation Hub, Francois du Cluzel

When Evidence is Dismissed as Not-Evidence, and Facts Dismissed as Insignificant, No-One Need Pay Attention to Newsguard

I won’t therefore be responding to Newsguard’s transparently invalid attacks (which I’ll post below) which falsely allege “false-claims” in face of published evidence, and parrot the words of insider operatives who prop up extant propaganda narratives (5G harms no-one, VAERS reports mean nothing, no evidence children have died from the COVID vaccine, Graphene Oxide is not in the vaccines, nor is nanotechnology, etc.).

Someone Called Anicka Slachta Emailed Me Twice from Newsguard

Muckrack Profile for Anicka Slachta

Unlike Anicka Slachta, I don’t work for a corporate front organization, I don’t engage in investigative journalism with a set of rote questions requiring someone else to do my work for me, I don’t make false-accusations, and I don’t imagine Newsguard’s ratings mean anything other than further attack and attempt to discredit and marginalize both truth journalism and truth journalists from the same Establishment corporate crowd running Psy Ops and Terror Ops on the populace.

It is time we began to expose the entire cartel of lying media and their supportive fact-wreckers and truth-cremators for what they really are.

No doubt Newsguard will seek out their brightest red for a label for this media site and magazine (any labeling of which I reserve the right to further address in writing and notice as I see fit)–being incapable of recognizing truth, fact, or opinion when they see it apparently–but if I were in the business of handing out colors for labels to pin to Arma-Pharma-Harma apologists, they can be assured the Colors of Communism are what they’d receive from me.













Newsguard is practicing Psy Opping of an entire populace on a very large scale — but as many true-media journalists note, the reading, listening, and questioning populace worldwide is awakening at a very rapid rate today, and can indeed discern the truth for themselves.

Please share this article widely!

Dangers of Vaccines & Dangers of the COVID Vaccine Whited-Out by Google (as well as Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Instagram) in Service to the False Narrative that Vaccines are Safe: It’s a Pfizer-DARPA Narrative, Finally

Youtube Terminates Ramola D Reports After Bombshell Premiere of Alison McDowell Interview on the Greater Danger Facing People Worldwide Today: Full Spectrum Techno Enslavement via “Biosecurity” Games for Western Billionaires–Hedge Fund Gambling Built on Intrusive Bio Surveillance–Which MUST Be Stopped by all Humanity!

Ramola D | Twitter Suspends Account After Tweets Exposing Shoddy Vaccine Reportage by the New York Times, Retaliatory Tyranny in Massachusetts for Journalism, and Lack of Ethics in the Promotion of Brain-Altering Neuroweapons by Georgetown University’s Neuroethics Chief Dr. James Giordiano

Failure-To-Report-Crime & False-Reality-Construct | #Media POPPCon | 60 Minutes/CBS/Sep 1, 2019: “Targeted Americans: Brain trauma suffered by U.S. diplomats abroad could be work of hostile foreign government”

Cover-Stories on DEWS from Russia while US Govt batters Americans in USA with DEWs, Neurotech from Celltowers, Drones, Planes, Satellites, Neighbors, Portable Devices on a Daily Basis

WHO and Central Bankers’ Impending Pandemic Treaty to Establish Global Fascism at Speed | Reclaim Your Sovereignty

