Fiduciary Anna von Reitz Restores America & World, Calls on All to Participate in Renewal | Making History Canceling 2 1934 Gold Bearer Bonds

Report & Links | Ramola D | June 30, 2022

In a historic video (posted below), Anna von Reitz, Fiduciary for the USA Unincorporated and world–as reported here earlier and also here, where she reports recognition by world bodies and the bankruptcy of all government corporations worldwide, Anna von Reitz and the International Director of the new Global Family International Trade Bank publicly cancel two 1934 Gold Bearer Bonds for Five Hundred Million Dollars each representing an 1898 handover of American Gold by the US Navy to the international central banking globalist cabal and lodged in the Philippines, signifying a return of the gold to its proper historic owners, Americans from every state republic, and offering means for gold-backing of all money and any future credit to be transacted through the new Global Family International Trade Bank.

SCREENSHOTS, MAKING HISTORY VIDEO







In her preliminary comments introducing this historic act of stamping to cancel out these bonds, Anna describes the base history behind the loss of America’s gold, the incorporation of the US Government starting in 1860, the long century and three quarter of fraud since then where all Americans and people of the world have been identity-thefted, defrauded, duped, and deceived into being seen as incorporated US or federal citizens and legal fictions whereby corporate US Inc imposes statutory private law (regulations, mandates) over all while abandoning Public Law which all citizenry is owed under common law, where identity, rights, freedom, property interests and human bodies now as well have been usurped through the GMO-making COVID mRNA vaccines, where other world deceptions rule such as the unbelievable continuation of 70 years of war status still promulgated by the United Nations with NATO still occupying Europe, the corporate seeing of citizens as enemies of the State, while using and reusing their names and assets as means to trade and make private profit for the criminal network of syndicated corporations.

Anna also explains how these actions will affect all countries of the world, since every government is a sub-franchise corporation of US Inc.

In fact, Anna has been making quite a few historic posts at her site recently, which also address all this, and the notifying of corporations and cabals of the change in country, government, and status now for America and the world, which will be reported on here shortly, some primary links below from Anna von Reitz’s website:

3731. Public and International Notice: Proof of Treason and Sabotage http://annavonreitz.com/proofoftreason.pdf

3732. Public and International Notice: How the Entire World (Almost) Became Indebted to America http://annavonreitz.com/indebtedtoamerica.pdf

3733. Public and International Notice of Trespass and Breach of Trust http://annavonreitz.com/internationaltrespassandbreachoftrust.pdf

3734. About Public and International Notice — and Obama’s Activities http://annavonreitz.com/obamaactivities.pdf

What Anna von Reitz has accomplished and continues to accomplish is nothing short of phenomenal, and truly the only real historic governmental news the entire world should be reporting and following–our current structure of worldwide government corporations run by criminal globalists (and their entire planned pandemic-run-medical-dictatorship, techno-dystopia, transhumanist slavery, and Agenda 21st Century Subjugation of Humanity in addition to multiple frauds like Climate Change and Scarcity Thinking) is likely to become history very soon as their ability to print money and float fiat currency comes to an end.

Anna has described the Blue Dot banks and new banking system for everyone that she mentions in the video here in this post, End the Confusion Now.

For more information on the great work of restoring America to Americans and the rest of the world to their own people which Anna has accomplished with her team, please visit Restoring America, and peruse the resources linked there also at the Federation and Massachusetts State Assembly pages, which point to all Anna’s and American States Assembly sites as well.

These are subjects also being covered in the Let Freedom Ring! podcasts, the last one of which was Podcast 7: Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 7 with Mass State Assembly: Two Governments, Citizenships, Jurisdictions.

To further understand your free and birthright American status (versus unfortunately deceptively enslaved US citizen status all living-soul born-here or naturalized-here Americans have been pressganged into), please see: Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 4: Birthright American Or Captured US Citizen? Learn Who You Are

