Ramola D: Press Release, April 30, 2022: Neighborhood Watch Harassment & April 14-19 Section 12 Involuntary Psych Hold on Defamatory False-Claim: Police Crime & Police Retaliation for Truth-Journalism

Press Release | Ramola D | April 30, 2022
Ramola D: Released from Political Persecution of Wrongful Psych Hold in Carney Hospital, Dorchester After 6 Days of Illegal & UnConstitutional Arrest/Detainment & Kidnapping by Quincy Police Department on False Claim from Loony Neighbor