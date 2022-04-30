Ramola D: Press Release, April 30, 2022: Neighborhood Watch Harassment & April 14-19 Section 12 Involuntary Psych Hold on Defamatory False-Claim: Police Crime & Police Retaliation for Truth-Journalism

Press Release | Ramola D | April 30, 2022

Click to access Rd-Press-Release-April-14-2022.pdf Ramola D | Press Release | April 30, 2022

Related:

Interview with Frank Allen of Targeted Massachusetts along with Lorraine Valente, Psychologist, April 29, 2022/Live Radio: Link to be posted shortly

Interview with Eric Gajewski of Trad Cat Knight, April 26, 2022/Livestream, Member Subscription (sadly, paywall): Sign up here for access.

Chris Haskell Interview, April 24, 2022: “Ramola D The Incredible Independent Journalist Released from the Pen!”

Celeste Solum Interview, April 21, 2022: Locked up with Ramola D–Journalism, DEWs, No-Consent, Heart

Celeste Solum: Locked up with Ramola D | Educating the World, Especially Psychiatry, on the Reality of EMF Tech & Microwave Weapons | But Connecting with Humans as Humans

Ramola D: Released from Political Persecution of Wrongful Psych Hold in Carney Hospital, Dorchester After 6 Days of Illegal & UnConstitutional Arrest/Detainment & Kidnapping by Quincy Police Department on False Claim from Loony Neighbor

