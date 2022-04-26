Chris Haskell Interview, April 24, 2022: “Ramola D The Incredible Independent Journalist Released from the Pen!”

Posted on April 26, 2022 by | Leave a comment

Video Post with Links | Ramola D | April 26, 2022

Many thanks to Chris Haskell of Real Tucson News and HaskellFilmz for this candid conversation and interview on the wrongful 6-day Psych Hold I was subjected to from April 14-19, 2022 by wrongfully acting officers and officials from the Quincy Police Department, Brewster EMS, Department of Mental Health, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and Carney Hospital, Dorchester, Massachusetts on a false claim from a framing and slandering neighbor.

Expanding on Celeste Solum’s interview on April 21, 2022, Chris focused on my background growing up in India, my writing and teaching in the USA/mostly in the Washington DC area where I went to school for my MFA, my journalism, my children’s art and creativity workshops–slandered into oblivion in late 2013 and onward–my 8-year experience in my home neighborhood of Quincy, Massachusetts of being wrongfully watchlisted, Neighborhood Watch’d, character-assassinated, EMF-Tech-assaulted, and my long work of journalism since then investigating, researching, interviewing and exposing the wrongful targeting, watchlisting, life-takedown and non-consensual Military/Intel experimentation–with massive human rights violations–using EMF Tech, Spectrum Tech, Non Lethal/Crowd Control Tech, Neurotech on untold numbers of Americans, Europeans, Australians–people from everywhere, but Americans mostly.

Chris Haskell Interview, April 24, 2022/HaskellFilmZ/Youtube

My earlier interview of Chris Haskell at Ramola D Reports published on July 30, 2021 can be viewed here at Odysee:

Report 254 | Chris Haskell, Legendary Geo Eng. Chem Trails Activist on Signs, Chem Trails, Tucson.

Report 254 at Odysee

I hope to publish Chris’s interview of me at all video channels shortly, it’s currently at Bitchute.

BITCHUTE: HaskellFilmz Interview: Ramola D The Incredible Independent Journalist released from the Pen!

Please share widely!

RELATED:

Celeste Solum Interview, April 21, 2022: Locked up with Ramola D–Journalism, DEWs, No-Consent, Heart

Celeste Solum: Locked up with Ramola D | Educating the World, Especially Psychiatry, on the Reality of EMF Tech & Microwave Weapons | But Connecting with Humans as Humans

Ramola D: Released from Political Persecution of Wrongful Psych Hold in Carney Hospital, Dorchester After 6 Days of Illegal & UnConstitutional Arrest/Detainment & Kidnapping by Quincy Police Department on False Claim from Loony Neighbor

This entry was posted in America, corporate fraud, Corporate Government, Corporation Oppression, Fraud in Psychiatry, psychiatry, restoring democracy, Restoring the Republic, Waking Up and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply