Chris Haskell Interview, April 24, 2022: “Ramola D The Incredible Independent Journalist Released from the Pen!”

Video Post with Links | Ramola D | April 26, 2022

Many thanks to Chris Haskell of Real Tucson News and HaskellFilmz for this candid conversation and interview on the wrongful 6-day Psych Hold I was subjected to from April 14-19, 2022 by wrongfully acting officers and officials from the Quincy Police Department, Brewster EMS, Department of Mental Health, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and Carney Hospital, Dorchester, Massachusetts on a false claim from a framing and slandering neighbor.

Expanding on Celeste Solum’s interview on April 21, 2022, Chris focused on my background growing up in India, my writing and teaching in the USA/mostly in the Washington DC area where I went to school for my MFA, my journalism, my children’s art and creativity workshops–slandered into oblivion in late 2013 and onward–my 8-year experience in my home neighborhood of Quincy, Massachusetts of being wrongfully watchlisted, Neighborhood Watch’d, character-assassinated, EMF-Tech-assaulted, and my long work of journalism since then investigating, researching, interviewing and exposing the wrongful targeting, watchlisting, life-takedown and non-consensual Military/Intel experimentation–with massive human rights violations–using EMF Tech, Spectrum Tech, Non Lethal/Crowd Control Tech, Neurotech on untold numbers of Americans, Europeans, Australians–people from everywhere, but Americans mostly.

My earlier interview of Chris Haskell at Ramola D Reports published on July 30, 2021 can be viewed here at Odysee:

Report 254 | Chris Haskell, Legendary Geo Eng. Chem Trails Activist on Signs, Chem Trails, Tucson.

I hope to publish Chris’s interview of me at all video channels shortly, it’s currently at Bitchute.

BITCHUTE: HaskellFilmz Interview: Ramola D The Incredible Independent Journalist released from the Pen!

Celeste Solum Interview, April 21, 2022: Locked up with Ramola D–Journalism, DEWs, No-Consent, Heart

Celeste Solum: Locked up with Ramola D | Educating the World, Especially Psychiatry, on the Reality of EMF Tech & Microwave Weapons | But Connecting with Humans as Humans

Ramola D: Released from Political Persecution of Wrongful Psych Hold in Carney Hospital, Dorchester After 6 Days of Illegal & UnConstitutional Arrest/Detainment & Kidnapping by Quincy Police Department on False Claim from Loony Neighbor

