James Roguski: SOUND THE ALARM

Re-post with permission from the original at Substack | Ramola D | April 30, 2022

SOUND THE ALARM

Please share this information with everyone you know as soon as possible. This is not just a problem for the United States. This attempted coup is worldwide.

Your sovereignty is about to be stolen from you. It is appropriate to scream at this moment. Our freedoms are about to be given away.

STEP #1: GET INFORMED

The details regarding the amendments to the International Health Regulations can be found on the following page:

DontYouDare.INFO redirects to the following article:

James Roguski

WAKE UP and Smell the Burning of Our Constitution

Please watch the video below…Read morea month ago · 127 likes · 35 comments · James Roguski

ACTIVIST TOOLBOX:

SPECIAL ACTION:

Here are some things that you can do:

Send a text message to everyone on your phone contact list.

Send an email to everyone on your email contact list.

Post any and all of the individual videos, audios, articles and graphics on every social media platform possible

Contact every media outlet on the planet and DEMAND that they expose this attempted coup by the WHO to steal sovereignty of every nation on earth.

Make some phone calls: CLICK HERE to call Loyce Pace, Xavier Becerra, and call your Senators and Congressional Representatives.

Share the videos and audios located below on this page.

Share the articles.

Personalize your own graphic.

Share the images provided below (make your own)

CLICK HERE to send an email to the WHO delegation.

CLICK HERE to send an email to your Senators and Congressional Representative.

CLICK HERE to alert the President, Governors and Judges of this “alleged” plot to commit treason in order to facilitate a global coup.

Download and copy any of the videos below and re-publish them on all of the available video platforms.

Make your own videos and graphics.

Use the following hashtags: #DontYouDare #RejectTheAmendments #StopTheWHO Click on the links to the hashtags in order to see what other people have tweeted.

Call James Roguski at 310-619-3055 if you would like to do more.

SPECIAL ACTION:

If you have the resources, time and desire, then make plans to be in Geneva, Switzerland from May 21, 2022 to May 28, 2022 (or sooner).

CLICK ABOVE FOR IMAGE CREDIT

MAKE PHONE CALLS.

SEND EMAILS.

SEND TEXT MESSAGES

POST ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The phone script below is designed to ensure that you cover the fundamental points that should be shared with absolutely everyone. Obviously, you should use your own words and tailor the conversation to be appropriate for the person to whom you are speaking.

To download the image below, simply click on it first. The image will appear in a new window in your browser and you should then be able to drag and drop it onto your desktop. Share the image on social media, via text and every other means available to you.

Please realize that most people are unaware of this issue, including your Congressional Representatives and Senators. Contact everyone that you know and inform them of the information regarding the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.

CLICK HERE TO CONTACT YOUR SENATORS AND CONGRESSPERSON

TEXT VERSION:

Dear ___________

I’m calling to inform you that evidence has been revealed that has exposed a blatant power grab by the World Health Organization. Delegates to the 75th World Health Assembly must be stopped from voting to hand over the sovereignty of the United States and all the other nations of the world to the WHO.

On January 18, 2022 HHS Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs (Loyce Pace) submitted documents to the WHO that proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations. I would like to call your attention to the amendments to Article 12, sections 2, 3 and 5. Please be aware that these amendments are scheduled to be voted on this May 22-28, 2022. The end result of this would be the transfer of United States sovereignty over to the WHO and the beginning of One World Government.

Please realize that I am not referring to Senate Bill 2297.

That is another abomination which you must speak out against.

Please also realize that it is a criminal offense to keep secret any plots against the United States. You have now been made aware of this information and you are under a legal obligation to inform the President of this potentially treasonous act. [18 U.S. Code § 2382 – Misprision of treason]

If you have any questions, you should contact James Roguski, who is the person who revealed this information. He can be reached at 310-619-3055. All the details are available on http://DontYouDare.INFO

My name is _________________.

My phone number is ____________________.

My email address is __________________.

I request that you take action immediately and respond to me as soon as you have done so. Let me know what actions you have taken to address this potentially treasonous act.

Thank you.

Click on the image below so that it opens in a new link, then save it to your phone or desktop computer.

MAKE A LOT OF PHONE CALLS!

Many thanks to Karen Bracken and Dr. Lora Chamberlain for their efforts in defining a straightforward and immediate call to action.. They are truly warriors that are dedicated to exposing these corrupt acts. They have teamed up to craft an immediate action that everyone can (and must) do.

Take the actions that they advocate, but do NOT just do what they recommend once. Make those phone calls every day, even multiple times per day.

In addition to the calls advocated by Karen and Dr. Lora, please also contact every media outlet on the planet.

Click on the substack article below and then return here to do even more.

Karen Bracken

STOP THE “WHO” POWER GRAB

The Biden Administration has proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations which will be presented and may be voted on by the World Health Assembly scheduled for May 22-28, 2022. These amendments, rushed through in a very stealth-like manner, will rob countries of their sovereignty over their own pandemic responses. They will set forth a w…Read more2 days ago · 4 likes · 4 comments · Karen Bracken

SHARE THESE VIDEOS AND AUDIOS

Below are a number of videos and audios that explain the ramifications of the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR).

Please share all of the videos below on social media and with your family, friends and associates.

I suggest that you focus on one video, audio, article or graphic at a time.

Start by personally watching the videos one at a time.

After you watch the first video, share it with everyone you know via email, text message, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok, Telegram and every other social media platform on the planet. Then do the same thing all over again with the next article, video or audio.

By the time you get to the bottom of the list, you will be very well informed regarding this issue and, by that time, it is highly likely that there will be a number of new videos for you to watch and share.

1. April 19, 2022

The Real Media Observer

Emergency Briefing On The Real Possibility of World Government

2. April 19, 2022

The Real Media Observer

Screaming Fire In A Burning Building With Investigative Researcher James Roguski

https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/9GVpEH0ocqQ?rel=0&autoplay=0&showinfo=0&enablejsapi=0

The video below has Spanish subtitles…

SPANISH SUBTITLES:

3. April 25, 2022

The Fringe

World Health Organization Power Grab: James Roguski

https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/owNafsejDKM?rel=0&autoplay=0&showinfo=0&enablejsapi=0

4. April 28, 2022

Newsbreak 148: James Roguski Calls on All to Stop the WHO Power Grab Right Now

5. April 29, 2022

PRESENTATION OF EVIDENCE TO THE CORONA INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE

PRESENTATION BEGINS AT 1:33:33

https://gettr.com/streaming/p17l38vb812

6. April 28, 2022

Brannon Howse

Pete Santelli and James Roguski on WHO Treaty That Will Steal America’s National Sovereignty and Freedoms

ARTICLE:

https://frankspeech.com/video/pete-santelli-and-james-roguski-who-treaty-will-steal-americas-national-sovereignty-and

VIDEO:

https://xyz.frankspeech.com/embed/NTE3NjA=

7. April 23, 2022

Trial Site News

Drugs Politics and Power | Is (the) WHO taking control over global health?

https://rumble.com/v1203j4-drugs-politics-and-power-can-who-conflicts-of-interest-affect-our-health.html

An in-depth interview into the amendments to the International Health Regulations.

8. April 26, 2022

WHO World Domination Plan

https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/jYMYNAS_UUQ?rel=0&autoplay=0&showinfo=0&enablejsapi=0

BACKUP VIDEO:

https://rumble.com/v12iwrn-ep.289-rubles-and-gold.-who-world-domination-plan.-market-crash.html

9. April 20, 2022

Sarah Westall

VERY URGENT: WHO WORLD DOMINATION, AMENDMENT MAY 2022 VOTE FOR TYRANNY & WORLD DICTATORSHIP

https://rumble.com/v11qmyl-very-urgent-who-world-domination-amendment-may-2022-vote-for-tyranny-and-wo.html

https://odysee.com/@sarahwestall:0/James-Roguski—4-20-22:8?r=E7wWSRDYQiXBWnDDwwoBETEFzDYFoHvV

10. April 22, 2022

CATCHING FIRE NEWS

OH HELL NO!!!! YOU’RE NOT DOING THIS!!

11. April 22, 2022

SGT REPORT

RED ALERT WARNING: W.H.O. COUP AGAINST U.S. SOVEREIGNTY IMMINENT!!

12. April 25, 2022

US Sovereignty Under WHO Attack

https://rumble.com/v12aght-episode-88-us-sovereignty-under-who-attack.html

13. April 23, 2022

Asian Coalition for Health

My interview begins at 3 hours, 27 minutes and 11 seconds.

https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/hQMtXjyuB78?rel=0&autoplay=0&showinfo=0&enablejsapi=0

14. April 19, 2022

Dr. Rima Laibow Show (Video)

https://rumble.com/v11uv72-james-roguski-on-who-health-tyranny-regulation.html

This is probably the “deepest dive” yet.

14. April 20, 2022

Dr. Rima Laibow Show (audio)

15. April 14, 2022

American Media Periscope

Making Sense of the Madness

https://rumble.com/v110bp7-the-peoples-treaty-with-james-roguski-and-alexandra-bruce-msom-ep.-477.html

16. April 12, 2022

The David Knight Show

17. April 11, 2022

World Council For Health General Assembly

https://odysee.com/@WorldCouncilForHealth:3/james-roguski-who-pandemic-treaty-power-grab:a

BACKUP:

The World Council for Health’s website doesn’t facilitate direct linking to their videos, so CLICK HERE and then scroll down to view General Assembly #36

Although the graphic shows me at the end, I actually got to speak second.

My segment starts one hour into the video.

18. April 22, 2022

Robert Yoho, MD (Audio)

https://www.buzzsprout.com/1718994/10489421-the-world-health-organization-who-is-trying-to-take-over-the-world

19. April 9, 2022

Dolores Cahill (audio)

Listen Online:

Download Audio:

20. April 13, 2022

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body of the World Health Organization

I gave a two minute presentation to the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body of the World Health Association (WHO) on Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022.

The last time that I checked, the WHO had not published the 4 public comment sessions on their YouTube channel. It seems that the 4 public comment sessions are only available on their website.

CLICK HERE:

http://INB.WHO.INT

Scroll down and watch the 4th public comment session of the WHO.

Their website is weird. It may seem like there are only 3 videos on the page but the fourth video is actually there. You just need to swipe on the three other videos in order to move them so you can get to the fourth video. Maybe they are trying to hide what happened. They should be really embarrassed.

I was supposed to be the third speaker, but the first speaker didn’t show up, so I got to speak second. There were 44 people scheduled to speak after me, including The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Eco Health Alliance.

After my 2 minute segment ends, I literally “dropped my mike” and walked off stage.

Hang around to enjoy the view of my dining room.

It sure seemed like no one wanted to follow after me.

I think it was absolutely hilarious.

It really made my day.

If anyone has the time and capability to edit out my 2 minute presentation and the hilarious aftermath, I will be more than happy to give you a free premium subscription to this newsletter. Give me a call anytime. 310-619-3055.

Also, please CLICK HERE to watch Dr. Val Frazer’s presentation.

21. April 15, 2022

The American Journal

The People’s Treaty was mentioned right after the opening.

22. April 5, 2022

EMERGENCY CALL TO ACTION – PANDEMIC TREATY

23. April 14, 2022

DON’T YOU DARE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mHmeGUgoQ7LO

ARTICLES

Please share these articles:

April 28, 2022

Pete Santelli and James Roguski on WHO Treaty That Will Steal America’s National Sovereignty and Freedoms

https://frankspeech.com/video/pete-santelli-and-james-roguski-who-treaty-will-steal-americas-national-sovereignty-and

April 26, 2022

GLOBAL GOV’T ALERT: Threat to national sovereignty set to go down May 22-28 at WHO World Health Assembly

April 26, 2022

World Health Organization Is Preparing Vote To Strip The US, And 194 Other Nations, Of It’s Sovereignty And Give Them TOTAL CONTROL Of The World

April 25, 2022

GLOBAL GOV’T ALERT: Threat to national sovereignty set to go down May 22-28 at WHO World Health Assembly

‘The World Health Organization is attempting a power grab’ — quietly setting up a single globalized response to all future pandemics

April 25, 2022

The WHO Plans to Strip 194 Nations, and the US, of Sovereignty- May 22

April 25, 2022

Karen Bracken

Monday 04-25-22 Amendment Update

You all have been asking “how can I help” get out the word about the dangerous amendments to the International Health Regulations. James Roguski and I have promised to produce some easy ways that everyone can help. This is the first Substack with 3 easy action items to start educating the public about the dangerous amendments to the International Heal…Read more5 days ago · 1 like · 1 comment · Karen Bracken

April 24, 2022

RED ALERT WARNING: W.H.O. COUP AGAINST U.S. SOVEREIGNTY IMMINENT!!

April 24, 2022

URGENT: Health Treaty Taking Eyes Away from Immediate & Critical WHO Amendment Vote in May

April 17, 2022

THE PEOPLE’S TREATY WITH JAMES ROGUSKI AND ALEXANDRA BRUCE

April 9, 2022

WHO IHR treaty will override constitutions of Australia and America

April 6, 2022

Steve Kirsch’s newsletter

More COVID insanity

Before I get into the insanity parts, I do have two pieces of good news: I just met with a member of the California legislature who is a critical thinker: Senator Josh Becker. I’ve known Josh for years. What a rare treat to find someone who hasn’t “lost it” after they get elected to office…Read more23 days ago · 667 likes · 528 comments · Steve Kirsch

March 31, 2022

James Roguski

WAKE UP and Smell the Burning of Our Constitution

Please watch the video below…Read morea month ago · 154 likes · 48 comments · James Roguski

February 23, 2022

Exclusive: United States Fast Tracks Proposal to Change WHO Rules on International Health Emergency Response

Bill for United States to join World Health Organization becomes law

https://pandemictimeline.com/?s=dontyoudare

PERSONALIZE YOUR OWN GRAPHIC

The reason we set this up (thanks Jane!) is because this organization is pumping a lot of money into promoting the one world government and I decided to confront them head on with a taste of their own medicine.

If you have basic graphic skills (or if you know someone who does), you can download the blank graphic below, add your photo, add your own quotation and your name and title and craft your own graphic.

To download the images below, the first step is to simply click on the image. That will cause it to open up in another window. From that window you should be able to simply drag and drop the graphic image onto your desktop.

I encourage you to clearly state your opinion for all the world to see.

SHARE THESE IMAGES

To download the images below, the first step is to simply click on the image. That will cause it to open up in another window. From that window you should be able to simply drag and drop the graphic image onto your desktop. Share these images widely.

PRINT OUT AND DISTRIBUTE THESE FLYERS

Double Power Grab

990KB ∙ PDF File

Read now

SEND AN ENDLESS STREAM OF EMAILS

The emails listed below are still in their draft format. You may use them if you wish. Just be aware that we are still working to make them better and stronger.

A GENERAL EMAIL THAT CAN BE SENT TO NEARLY ANYONE:

Dear __________,

Have you ever heard of the International Health Regulations (IHR)?

Did you know that on January 18, 2022, Loyce Pace, Asst. Secretary for Global Affairs HHS, has submitted proposed amendments to the IHR that would hand over sovereignty from every nation on earth to the World Health Organization.

These amendments will be presented to the member states at the next World Health Summit on May 22-28 2022. There is a possibility they will be voted on and approved during that summit.

The WHO is also actively negotiating a Pandemic Treaty for Prevention, Preparedness and Response, but our top priority at this time is helping to stop the amendments from being added to the IHR.

Get all of the information as soon as possible and realize that this is a clear and present danger to the sovereignty of every nation on earth and a threat to the bodily autonomy and personal freedom of every human being on planet Earth.

Get all of the information.

http://DontYouDare.INFO

SEND THIS EMAIL TO MEDIA OUTLETS:

Dear __________________;

PLEASE REPORT ON THIS TREASONOUS ATTACK ON OUR SOVEREIGNTY.

As a long time listener/reader I come to you today to advise you of an issue of great importance and concern. I believe that our Constitution, our sovereignty and individual medical freedom is very much in jeopardy. However, this time it is being threatened at an international level.

QUESTIONS:

Were you aware that high level United States government employees are actively planning to hand over our sovereignty to the World Health Organization during the 75th World Health Assembly. (as well as the sovereignty of

Were you aware that it is nearly impossible to find the official list of the delegation that is scheduled to “represent” the United States at the 75th World Health Assembly this May 22-28, 2022?

Were you aware that in 2005 the United States, as a member of the international community, agreed to the a revised version of International Health Regulations (IHR)?

Were you aware that on January 18, 2022, Loyce Pace, (Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs, US Department of Health and Human Services) submitted a document to the World Health Organization that proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations which appear to even further erode our sovereignty and our individual medical freedom?

We have educated experts on the subject of the amendments proposed by the United States to the International Health Regulations that are very interested in doing an interview to share this information with the public. These amendments have been submitted to the WHO and will be presented at the next World Health Summit May 22-28, 2022. This is why we must act quickly to get the word our and motivate people to take action.

Here are some of the concerns with these amendment changes/additions:

These amendments were submitted without the proper advice and consent of the Senate. The proposed amendments have not been published in the Federal Register. There has not been any opportunity for the public to comment. The proposed amendments would give the Director General of the WHO the power to unilaterally declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) even over the objection of the sovereign country dealing with an outbreak of disease. The amendments will also give the Director General of the WHO the power to unilaterally declare an Intermediate Public Health Alert (IPHA) even over the objection of the sovereign country dealing with an outbreak of disease. The amendments will also enable the 6 Regional Directors of the WHO the power to unilaterally declare a Public Health Emergency of Regional Concern (PHERC) even over the objection of the sovereign country dealing with an outbreak of disease. The proposed amendments will cede additional sovereignty, control and legal authority over to the World Health Organization. If passed by a simple majority of the 194 member states of the WHO, the proposed amendments will NOT require approval by 2/3 of the United States Senate as the U.S. is already a signatory to the IHR.

LESS URGENT, BUT MORE CONCERNING:

In addition to the proposed amendments to the IHR, the WHO has also set up an Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) that is actively negotiating an international “Pandemic Treaty on Prevention, Preparedness and Response.”

The proposed “Pandemic Treaty” is separate from, and in addition to, the proposed amendments to the IHR mentioned above. It is being negotiated right now.

If you have any questions, the concerned citizen who first brought this issue to public attention, and the most knowledgeable person I know about this topic is James Roguski of Glendale, California. He is available at 310-619-3055 James.Roguski@gmail.com

Please contact James Roguski to set up an interview and help us bring this issue of grave importance to the American people. Silence is compliance and we cannot afford to comply with these new amendments or the future Pandemic Treaty which will supersede our US Constitution and mandate medical treatment and policies for the entire world even if our country is not affected.

Thank you,

(NAME)

This is the ninth article in this series.

by James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

JamesRoguski.substack.com/about

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

310-619-3055

PANDEMIC TREATYNever before in the history of mankind has an organization openly plotted a coup against the sovereignty and health freedom of every human on earth.

James Roguski

Mar 24

49

4

The People’s TreatyCALL TO ACTION: “We the People” must join together to demand our rights and defend our freedoms.

James Roguski

Mar 25

32

12

