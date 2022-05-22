Anna von Reitz: UN CORP — A Message for Davos | Root of All Evil Apparently UN CORPORATION, Behind US INC., UN, WHO, DOD, NATO |”Time to Liquidate it as a Criminal Entity”

Re-post of article by Anna von Reitz at her website and Paulstramer.net | Ramola D | May 22, 2022

As preface to this post, an earlier one from Anna von Reitz offers helpful background on the UN CORPORATION, which apparently is not the same as the United Nations Organization but is behind it, as behind a whole lot of other corporations including US Inc., the WHO, NATO, DOD etc., all of whom have been engaging in massive criminality some of which is just surfacing. The excerpt below is taken from Anna’s The UN, Swamp Draining, and Today’s Situation Report:

“The UN is not the United Nations, in the same way that the UNITED STATES is not the United States.

By the fall of 1943 the Vichy French government knew the jig was up. Herr Hitler’s plan to borrow all he could from the Jews of Europe and then murder his priority creditors wasn’t working out so well. So the Vichy began quietly moving their own ill-gotten gains to Switzerland and not a small number of the vermin paid off Swiss officials to become Swiss citizens. Some of these characters and their friends even took over de facto ownership of certain Swiss banks where they deposited the wealth they pillaged from their neighbors and from the dead.

Against this general backdrop two corporations were formed in France, one was called the UN Corporation, and the other was the IMF. Both the UN Corp and the IMF were spooled up by the same group of Rothschild-Rockefeller-Railroad Baron and Big Oil interests. This version of “UN” was and is a privately held commercial corporation created some years before the actual United Nations charter was signed.

This then allows the same kinds of deceptively similar names deceits and frauds that arise when we mistake the UNITED STATES for the United States; by that point in history, this misuse of similar names to promote constructive fraud schemes had become completely routine. Rumor has it that Dag Hammarskjold, the second Secretary-General of the United Nations, decried this cozy deceit and was going to expose it for what it was, but was killed before he could do so.

Thus, when the news media today is talking about “UN Peacekeeping Forces” you never know– except by context– whether they are talking about commercial mercenaries hired by the UN Corp to protect its business interests or if you are talking about combined actual military forces contributed by member governments of the United Nations. Both are called “UN Peacekeeping Forces” though obviously the nature, intent, standards, motivations, and behavior of the two so-called “Peacekeeping Forces” are dramatically different and often at odds.”

—http://annavonreitz.com/unswampdraining.pdf

Also see her post About the UN, for further clarification about the UN and UN CORP.

Saturday, May 21, 2022

By Anna Von Reitz

This message is especially important for the Vatican Chancery Court and the United Nations as a whole, but it is directed to all the billionaire business elite tycoons gathered in Davos, Switzerland.

The UN CORP chartered in Vichy France in 1943, during World War II, founded by French and Belgian Nazis — is a real problem for you, the United Nations Organization.

First, the WHO side of the World Health Organization is caught bilking the World Bank on Pandemic Bonds and contributing to the false pandemic narrative in exchange for kickbacks from the vaccine manufacturers.

Second, NATO is caught with its member’s hands in the Ukraine putsch and later, the development of all sorts of illegal bioweapon research and production facilities in Ukraine.

Third, we have discovered all sorts of adrenochrome “factories” operating on mothballed DOD properties scattered throughout The United States — complete with manifests for the “missing” children.

WHO, NATO, DOD — three Bad Actors and all connected to the UN CORP.

It is now clear exactly who and what the “enemy” of all mankind is.

And, to everyone’s surprise, it’s the very people who should be happiest, the ones who sit at the top of the pyramid, who have nothing in the world to worry about or wish for, who are causing all this turmoil, criminality, and grief.

The US, INC. is not only being deliberately mismanaged, but so are all the commercial BANKS.

We have evidence that all the other UN CORP franchises and affiliates are similarly being “weaponized” and mismanaged in a desperate bid to both garner last minute profits and “pull the plug”.

Many of the UN CORP’s most corrupt franchises, the SEC, the FEDERAL RESERVE, and GOLDMAN-SACHS are already on the run to China, where they hope to parasitize the Chinese people just as they have done to us, exactly like Tapeworms moving on to a new host.

You, the Corporatists gathered in Davos, have profited yourselves from this filthy and criminal “System” you built, and so now you are adding to your sins by destroying the communication and medical and financial systems and everything else you can pervert, maim, or destroy.

But the UN CORP and its franchises didn’t actually rebuild the world after World War II. We did. It was our private trust fund money that was commandeered by the military and the banks with barely a nod or a thank you to us — that rebuilt everything after WWII.

We rebuilt in another way, too, as individual people weighing in, doing the work, contributing the skills.

Right now, you are in Davos trying to figure out how to keep on bilking the Public that you are ultimately dependent upon, while maintaining your claims of Odious Debt, and continuing to shuffle off your own corporate tax burdens onto future generations of living people.

I have never heard such a lot of tripe in my life. Sooner or later, the snake has to eat its own tail.

Let’s observe, Geniuses, that you are dependent on the Public, and your corporations only exist by virtue of Public tolerance.

Let’s also observe that without the Public you have no customers, no products, no basis for your industries, no sources of income, no purpose, no profits, and it becomes clear that you and your Pals in Government are the Useless Eaters around here.

Your brand of medicine does not promote health, your brand of law does not promote justice, and your use of communications is purely to manipulate. Your banks are crooked as a dog’s hind legs. Your Armed Forces are all illegal mercenary forces that you pay peanuts and disparage and blame for your own war profiteering.

Your drugs are dangerous, addictive, and over-priced. Your “fertilizers” ruin the soil. Your vaccines cause diseases instead of preventing them. Your food provides little or no nutrition. Your water supplies are all tainted with heavy metals and poisonous metallic salts. The police services we pay for serve only to protect you and your cronies and your investments. Your so-called money is paper promises to pay someday.

Exactly what is your “system” good for? Inefficient tax accounting?

It’s a given that government produces nothing and is dependent in nature, but what excuse do you have for producing bad products, and then expecting everyone else to pay for them?

I count that as being worse than useless.

All members of the United Nations Organization better wake up and realize that they are being used, individually and collectively, as a storefront for the UN CORPORATION, and the UN CORPORATION is functioning in a completely reckless and lawless manner, as well as being completely worthless in terms of producing any products or services that we need.

If this situation offends you and if you are — quite rightly, afraid that you will be blamed for the UN CORPORATION’s actions, it’s time to liquidate it as a criminal entity.

And never let those involved in this vicious boondoggle have the privilege of incorporating another business anywhere ever again.

Anna Maria Riezinger, Fiduciary

The United States of America

—————————-

See this article and over 3600 others on Anna’s website here: www.annavonreitz.com

Related:

Anna von Reitz: Public International Notice for the High Courts and United Nations | Corporations fronted by British Crown and Popes Have No Standing Over Land and Soil Jurisdiction in This Country

Anna von Reitz: The Choice for All Mankind | Corporate Feudalism or Universal Free Will? Military Mavens Need to Step Up

BREAKING | Anna von Reitz: International and Public Declaration of Possession by Right | International Notice to Cease Production of FRNs and Revert US Inc. Assets to the True Govt, Unincorporated Federation of States, USA

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

