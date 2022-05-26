Stop World Control | The World Health Organization is a One World Government

Re-posted from Stop World Control | Ramola D | May 26, 2022

(Reposted from Stop World Control for purposes of sharing the information widely.)

Did you know the World Health Organization is literally set up to operate as a one world government?

Did you know that when the WHO declares a pandemic, the laws of all the nations are nullified, and the entire world is submitted to the so called ‘constitution’ of the WHO?

Did you know the WHO can at any time declare a pandemic, based on any fraudulent diagnostic tool?

Did you know the WHO declared the pandemic based on the severely flawed PCR test, which produces up to 94% of false positives?

Did you know that all the nations of the world are bound to unquestioning submission to whatever guidelines the WHO issues?

Did you know the WHO is owned and controlled by private individuals, who are not democratically elected by anyone?

–Please read the whole article at Stop World Control, PDF posted below as well, and please share this worldwide immediately on every platform you can find–it’s an excellent summation of the facts facing humanity today. People need to know plus need to stand up in their own countries everywhere to address the larceny and criminal compliance of their individual national governments (all of them private corporations manipulated by central banks and globalists, as described here earlier, and by the UN CORPORATION as Anna von Reitz describes here.)

RELATED:

Download Informative Flyers here to post in your neighborhood: https://stopworldcontrol.com/download/

Learn more about Reiner Fuelmich’s Grand Jury evidence here:

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

