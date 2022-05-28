Nikolai Ivanovich Anisimov: Psychotronic Golgotha | Factories in Ukraine, Dangers of World Psychotronic Enslavement, Tremendous Human Rights Efforts to Expose Massive DEW/Neurotech Crimes by Mil/Intel/Police in Former Soviet Union

Review and Repost | Ramola D | May 28, 2022

“Psychotronic generators have long been coming off the assembly line of the Octava plant located in Kiev. What are psychotronic generators? This is electron-beam equipment, which causes the effect of controlled control in the human body. In particular, it affects the right and left hemispheres of the brain.” –Psychotronic Golgotha, Nikolai Ivanovich Anisimov

An excerpt from the 1999 memoir-plus-review of psychotronic weapon use in the lands of the former USSR by Nikalai Ivanovich Anisimov, this book (PDF below), which chronicles the use of highly secretive “psychotronic” weaponry — essentially, neuroweaponry and anti-personnel directed energy weaponry (DEW) of the kind the US Joint Non Lethal Weapons directorate and DARPA and the US Navy, Airforce, Army, CIA, DIA have also been building and using secretively and unethically for years (as revealed here and here) — offers astonishing insights into decades of classified development and secret use of this technology on civilians in Russia, Ukraine and other parts of the Soviet Union along with the rise of the “Yellow Gulag” of punitive psychiatry to shut down the tremendous rising tide of human rights activism to publicize and shut down these dreadful police crimes.





Hill of Golgotha in Jerusalem where Jesus Christ is said to have been crucified

Psychotronic Weapons: Bio Hacking and Neuro Hacking Weapons of Great Cruelty

What this book, translated here on a Deepl translation by researcher Georg, who sent in earlier Russian documents in translation covered here recently and here, reveals especially is the tremendous suffering that hundreds of thousands, now probably millions, of Russians and Soviet civilians have endured as military and intelligence contractors experimented on them in secret with deadly stealth Spectrum weaponry, pervasively termed psychotronic or psycho-corrective weaponry in the Russian literature, by way of its effects on the brains, psyches, and behavior patterns of people subjected to its very physical assault and battery over long periods of time while at the same time cloaking its existence in secrecy so that Psychiatry could swoop in and incarcerate all reporting victims–much as has been done in the self-righteous but equally inhumane and unethical “West” of UK, USA, Europe and the Five-Eyes countries (a deceitful and evil protocol thence exported worldwide).

In addition to physical remote-access and cruelty, these precision energy weapons operate as neuroweapons, able to insert voices, images, sounds, smells, sensations of touch into people’s heads through a variety of means, as discussed for instance here by Dr. Robert Duncan, a DOD/CIA whistleblower: Dr. Robert Duncan: Hacking The Human Mind | The Art and Science of Neuroweapons | Ethical Considerations of Capable Weapons.

Swaying Elections with Neural Influence Weapons

As such they have the capability to influence thinking and action, as in swaying elections and persuading people to elect certain politicians over others, which in the former Soviet Union, writes Anisimov, has had the effect of returning hard-core Communists to the government.

All over the country, Anisimov asserts, people have become aware of the use of psychotronic weapons on the population. The rising tide of human rights activism in the ’90s — severely persecuted by the KGB yet persistent — across the USSR and in Moscow sparked concern and conscience all over the media and in people, leading to much disclosure. Brain institutes and military scientists were exposed as whistleblowers, intentional and accidental, made statements to journalists.

The Yellow Gulag of Complicit Psychiatry

Also exposed was the habit of carting reporting victims off to the “Yellow Gulag” of psychiatric facilities, a venture which required the complicity of psychiatrists – much as it does in the US, UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand today.

Why is it that these weapons – which affect human bodies and brains – in particular have been kept so stringently secret that secret services and intelligence agencies sought to incarcerate and miscast those in the know as mentally ill?

Perhaps because the unethical scientists and military men – and shadowy powers behind them – who enacted these psych-commit crimes sought and still seek absolute control over human behavior, human thinking, and human action—at any cost, even the physical, social, and psychological destruction of large numbers of men, women, children, families.

And because they have indeed been successful at controlling people, whether spread out over regions, contained to a building, or specifically individual, with these very invasive neural and bio-hacking weapons. And imagine they can keep engaging in this secretive form of absolute control, forever—without anyone knowing for certain about this weapon-system’s existence and use by them.

Psychotronic Weapons Go Back to the Nazis and the Third Reich

A subject also exposed in this document covered here, it is still rather astonishing to learn these Spectrum neuroweapons had their origins in the concentration camps of the Nazi Third Reich.

New Weapons Are Used First By the Military and Government Bodies

In the USSR, governments and military groups were given access.

New weapons have been deployed by all nations in every war, Anisimov notes, with intent to try out assiduously developed technology of mass destruction—from geological/tectonic weapons to biospheric and atmospheric to psychotronic weapons.

“Humane” Non Lethal Weapons Which Zombify People & Point to Psychotronic Enslavement of the Whole Population

The irony here is that these Remote-Access Neuroweapons have been developed and are being touted as “humane” weapons by the masters of warmongering – but there is nothing humane about them. “Under the guise of “humane” ideas, more and more government programs of criminal encroachments on the human brain are planned.”

Nothing less than zombification or biorobotization of the population is achieved by the use of remote-influence weapons.

The dangers to the entire population cannot be ignored. Almost anyone can be hit by a remote-access weapon to induce illness, temporary or chronic.

Weapons Which Wreak Crimes Against Humanity Need Criminal Legislation

Nikolai Anisimov closes with advice to the people of his country and the world to work toward establishing legislation to curb the untrammeled assault with radiation weapons on the population. His advice holds of course for every country on the planet at this point, each of which seems to have adopted the Communist practices he describes, including the once-touted-as-free countries, the USA, UK et al.

While it’s interesting to read his account from the former Soviet Union which casts the US in much the same light the US casts Russia, the fact remains both countries and all others worldwide now have access to and are using these Stealth Weapons of Body and Brain War on their own populations–as reports from human rights activists worldwide today, including to this reporter and also posted widely online, prove.

A disturbing but powerful read, the translated PDF is posted here below, as also a separate document which includes Nikolai Anisimov’s introduction to his book and many accounts of his own experience, both in human rights activism to raise awareness of this weaponry and in the psychiatric hospitals which sought to destroy him body and soul as also other activists, but could not succeed in breaking his powerful and vibrant spirit which shines through the entire volume.

PSYCHOTRONIC GOLGOTHA – BY NIKOLAI IVANOVICH ANISIMOV, 1999

Document with additional notes:

Many thanks to Georg from Germany for this translation and for reminding us all of this publication, which Cheryl Welsh has posted in translation by Ramon Ruelas on her Mind Justice site, along with photographs of the Russian activists exposing these government crimes. Please visit her site at Golgotha Pics for these photographs. Please share this article widely!

RELATED:

Microwave Weapons, Psychotronic Weapons, Human Control Weapons: From Nazi Times to Russia’s Cheka to the Present “Havana Syndrome”: A Century of Victims

21st-Century Weapons of Terror Now On Our Streets & Being Used Worldwide as “Crowd-Control Technologies”: Psychotronic Weapons, a Chapter from “Parallel Weapons, or What and How to Kill in the XXI Century”

Tim Rifat: Deadly Microwave Weapons Being Used Covertly as Dissident/Mass Behavior Control Weapons in UK and US

Ex-CIA and MI5 Agent and Whistleblower Carl Clark Reveals Covert Electromagnetic Torture of Civilians by Intel Agencies in US/UK/Europe/Asia with Directed Energy “Non-Lethal” Neuroweapons

News Report 8 | DEWs and Neurotech Being Used Worldwide as Crowd Control Technologies Without Public Consent

5G Live Cellphone Surveillance, Active Denial Burning, & Neurotech Wake Up Call: Dutch State Secretary Reveals 5G Will Be Used for Crowd Control While EU Documents Show Crowd Control Tech Includes Neurotechnologies

News Report 9: FBI Whistleblower Geral Sosbee Describes The Issue: History of Secret Terror in the USA: Illegal Harassment, Persecution, Deceit that’s Currently Out of Control & Uses Neighbor-Mercenaries, Portable DEWs/Neurotech/Drones, More for In-House Torture

