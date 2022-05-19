21st-Century Weapons of Terror Now On Our Streets & Being Used Worldwide as “Crowd-Control Technologies”: Psychotronic Weapons, a Chapter from “Parallel Weapons, or What and How to Kill in the XXI Century”

Post of translated chapter, courtesy Georg | Ramola D | May 19, 2022

“Psychotronic Weapons” is a chapter from a book in Russian which can be found here, titled Parallel Weapons, or What and How to Kill in the XXI Century, which seems to be an anthology of sorts, no primary author noted.

The PDF of the translated version into English is below, sent on by Georg from Germany who also sent in other translations recently, some posted here: Microwave Weapons, Psychotronic Weapons, Human Control Weapons: From Nazi Times to Russia’s Cheka to the Present “Havana Syndrome”: A Century of Victims.

Screenshot/Image search for Psychotronic Weapons, Duck Duck Go

From MK ULTRA to MK EVERYDAY

An overview of public-domain disclosures from Russia and the USA on the development of biohacking weapons which sought first—early in the last century–to probe and manipulate consciousness, behavior, minds, and bodies with numerous means, both chemical, psychological, and electromagnetic, but which transgressed quickly into unethical and inhumane territory with the CIA’s MK ULTRA being launched in 1953 as chronicled often online these days including here, and had its unethical counterparts in Russia too, this chapter is a bit of an eye-opener into such horrors as zombification, bio-robotization, complete mind reversal, and suicide-induction, all accomplished through stealth EMF Neurotechnologies.

Stealth Assault to “Crowd Control” While Bodies & Brains Are Being Remotely Accessed, Invaded, Damaged, and Modified

Today, numbers of these stealth Spectrum and Non Lethal Weapons energy and neuro technologies are being used worldwide both by dark actors working for the Intelligence agencies and taking out whomever they please, as Carl Clark, MI5 and CIA whistleblower detailed for all in this chilling account he offered to a German magazine, corroborated by Tim Rifat, British physicist Tim Rifat: Deadly Microwave Weapons Being Used Covertly as Dissident/Mass Behavior Control Weapons in UK and US, by police agencies and local Law Enforcement, sanctioned in the US by DOD-DOJ agreements, as Crowd Control Technologies–whose inhumane aspect has never been publicly discussed, disclosed, or approved–as detailed here recently, Directed Energy Weapons Used at the Feb 12 Canberra Protest Make People Sick | Police Questioned in Parliament Refuse to Elaborate, and being rolled out by hubristic politicians as if a done deal in documents and press conferences with nary a word on the hugely invasive nature of remote-access wifi tech which is literally being used to modify brains, as covered here recently: 5G Live Cellphone Surveillance, Active Denial Burning, & Neurotech Wake Up Call: Dutch State Secretary Reveals 5G Will Be Used for Crowd Control While EU Documents Show Crowd Control Tech Includes Neurotechnologies.

Previous coverage of much whistleblowing on these energy and neural weapons can be found at this site under the Disclosure on Targeting tab, and listed in Targeting is Real, including this stark account from the Dominican Republic: Abreu Report: “My Brain was Cooking,” Says Victim of Psychotronic Weapon.

Never Forget Sarah Kershaw

Sarah Kershaw, New York Times reporter, comes to mind here–she wrote about targeting and psychotronic weapons and was possibly investigating them in the Dominican Republic when she was suddenly found dead, of asphyxiation by strangulation, in 2016: NY Times Reporter Found Dead After Exposing CIA’s Alleged Mind Control Program/HQAnon.

Interestingly, in 2008, Sarah Kershaw slanted her writing about “Targeted Individuals” (who report being hit with DEW/Neuro/Psychotronic weapons) as being mentally ill in her typical-of-New-York-Times-Cover-Ops article, Sharing Their Demons on the Web, but by 2016, when information leaked in the Dominican press about other than “coal plants” being built there, it is possible her enquiries into psychotronic weapons had yielded confirmatory information, as the Abreu Report also speculates (link below).

Sarah Kershaw

Behavior and Brain Modification From a Distance, Using Radio Frequency Weapons

Some highlights from this document:

Emotion-modification on a collective basis from a distance using radio waves (“Crowd Control” today!) was experimented on and accomplished by brain study scientists in Russia in 1925:

“In 1925, the organizer and head of the Psychoneurological Institute (now named after V.M.

Bekhterev) and the Institute for Brain and Mental Activity Research (1918), Academician V.

Bekhterev conducted and gave positive results the first experiments on the collective

suggestion of emotions at a distance by radio.” (page 7)

That EMF pulses of medium and short wavelength could be used to affect brain zones responsible for emotions and the functioning of various organs was known in the 1930s:

“The thing is that B. G. Mikhailovsky established: different combinations of electromagnetic pulses modulated in the range of medium and short waves affect the brain zones responsible both for human emotions and for the work of individual organs. He proposed to apply his discovery to the treatment of workers in the Country of the Soviets.” (page 8)

Nazi experimenters at Auschwitz (1940s) figured out they could reverberate human organs into resonance at certain frequencies and dissonance and death at certain other frequencies, and developed “psychotronic generators” to run these operations:

CIA experimenters starting in 1953 had figured out by 1966 how to use EMF emissions with drugs to create bio-robots, manipulate muscles and emotions from a distance, wipe out and replace memory, induce thoughts of a certain nature, put people to sleep, place new skillsets in someone’s brain, et al:

Russian energy companies in the 1980s worked on equipment and successfully initiated programs to influence masses of people remotely and “correct behavior” remotely–“psycho correction” in fact is a term used by Russian scientists to denote remote behavior change using EMFs (probably ELFs, super low frequencies which affect the brain at the long-wavelength, low-frequency levels the brain operates in):

Energy Companies Are Involved in Remote Behavior and Brain Modification for Shadow Government Defense Entities

Energy Companies are therefore being used by Intelligence and Military divisions to run Behavior Modification Operations on a large scale on people, as both the Abreu Report details in Sarah Kershaw’s case (see above) and the Russian disclosure confirms.

These operations are being kept classified and Top Secret, the Abreu Report notes, from the case in the Dominican Republic, where General Electric, a US Defense contractor was being protected by classified covers–but perhaps, as many investigators have since found, their ELF (extremely low frequencies) imprint can be witnessed on scalar waves in clouds, HAARP and GWEN transmissions, and the resultant docility and placidity of large regions of people.

Neuroweapons Which Induce Suicide or Homicide

Infrasound Weapons, Acoustic Neuroweapons, Hypnosis & Zombification Weapons, and Psychotronic Suicide Weapons are also discussed at length in this chapter, with much anecdotal, reported, and published information from both the Soviet press and US military documents, including some very chilling information on suicides induced in a group of CPSU investigative committee members who had exposed a crime ring in the ’90s, which reads a lot like the madness of mutual killing set off in Rwanda in the ’90s. As well, mass shooters of course are often speculated to be the recipient of manipulations via Neurotechnology/MK ULTRA maneuvers by various covert ops agencies.

People Worldwide Need to Wake Up and Ask Publicly about These Harmful Technologies

Neurotechnologies and non lethal weapons technologies using microwave and millimeter wave frequencies have currently progressed–or really, regressed–to the point of being seriously dangerous to all humanity, in fact to all living beings, and it is up to us to raise public awareness of these very harmful technologies which are now in the hands of the certifiably insane and completely unethical cowering behind “classified” covers, speak openly about them, challenge all military and commercial neuroscientists touting their existence and use openly today (and with pride) on TED Talks and various NatSec and University forums, and demand that they be fully exposed, fully publicly disclosed, and fully banned!

For more, please see:

Public Disclosure of Anti-Personnel DEWs and Neuroweapons (Non-Lethal/Limited Effect Wpns, EMF Spectrum Wpns) Being Used, Covertly but Definitively, Illegitimately, and Inhumanely, by US, UK, All Govts Worldwide on People

News Report 8 | DEWs and Neurotech Being Used Worldwide as Crowd Control Technologies Without Public Consent

Online Press Conference | Oct 15, 2021 | Exposing Worldwide DEW/Neurotech Targeting & AI-Cybernetic Torture, Bio-Neuro-Trafficking, Stasi Crimes Against Humanity by Fusion Centers, Military, Intelligence, Law Enforcement, Sheriffs, Local Govts, Universities, Research Institutions, Local Communities, Utility Cos., & Private-Party Criminals

Public Disclosure on Neuro Weapons and Neuro Technologies In Use Today

Some Corroboration

A few compendium-articles with much corroborating information:

Microwave Technology And Its Use Against Humanity

Documented U.S. Government Black Projects, Programs and Operations

