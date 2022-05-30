James Roguski: WE WON | International Health Regulations NOT Amended Deleteriously as US Govt Sought

Repost from James Roguski’s Substack | Ramola D | May 30, 2022

(Reposting to share this breaking news of Africa and Asia leading the way to steer the WHO away from further harm to the world via proposed US and Western changes to the IHR 2005 (Which is bad enough). This is a repost of “WE WON,” which offers videos, links and news presented and collected by James Roguski, featured earlier at Ramola D Reports, who has been leading a major attempt to inform Americans and the world of dangers to loss of national sovereignty with the amendments to the IHR 2005 proposed by the US Govt and subsequent dangers to everyone’s freedoms with the planned but derailable WHO’s Pandemic Treaty, also covered by this writer here, from the point of view of reclaiming individual sovereignty when national sovereignty is all but lost already unless people wake up and recognize no Government can rule without your individual consent on any matter of law whatsoever. –-Ramola D)

WE WON

The Biden Administration suffered an absolutely STUNNING DEFEAT in their attempt to amend the International Health Regulations against the will of “We the People”

James Roguski

May 29

Comments

Share

You will NOT hear about this on mainstream media.

Please watch the videos below to learn what happened on Friday May 27, 2022 at the 75th World Health Assembly…

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chd-friday-roundtable/-vZsLzjMBI

Here is a brief summary of what happened:

Spectacular news out of Geneva points to a complete and total victory for those who opposed the amendments to the International Health Regulations proposed by the Biden administration

Official delegates from wealthy developed nations like Australia, the UK, the European Union and the United States spoke in strong support of the amendments and urged other states to join them in signing away their countries’ sovereignty.

The first sign, however, that things might not be going the globalists’ way, came when Botswana stated that they would be collectively withholding their support for the ‘reforms’, which many African members were very concerned about.

Multiple other countries also said they had reservations over the changes and would not be supporting them either.

These included Brazil, Brunei, Namibia, Bangladesh, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and Iran. Brazil in particular said it would exit WHO altogether, rather than allow its population to be made subject to the new amendments.

In the end, the WHO and its wealthy nation supporters were forced to back down.

On January 18, 2022, the Biden administration proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations. They did their best to keep them hidden. On March 31, 2022 I published THIS ARTICLE to shine a bright light on this issue. For the next two months thousands of people helped to spread the word all around the world. On Friday May 20, 2022 a document filed in a United Kingdom court case revealed that the Working Group on Pandemic Response was “unable to reach consensus” regarding the amendments. On Tuesday May 24, 2022 a new set of REPLACEMENT amendments was submitted to the 75th World Health Assembly in complete violation of Article 55 of the IHR which requires amendments to be submitted at least 4 months prior to the World Health Assembly. On Friday May 27, 2022 the May 24 REPLACEMENT AMENDMENTS were revised and published by the World Health Organization. On Friday May 27, 2022 the REVISED REPLACEMENT AMENDMENTS were adopted by the World Health Assembly (see video below). The REVISED REPLACEMENT AMENDMENTS actually strengthened each nation’s ability to express their “reservations” to any future amendments. The Biden administration, the World Health Organization and the forces seeking to enact a globalist agenda suffered a stunning defeat.

The events that occurred in “COMMITTEE A” during the 75th World Health Assembly were filled with intrigue and conflict that was masked by diplomatic politeness.

Please watch the video clips below to see the highlights.

Call me directly at 310-619-3055 if you would like to know more.

SESSION 3 (May 24, 2022)

BOTSWANA: 54:12 – 55:27

IRAN: 1:17:14 – 1:20:03

SOUTH AFRICA: 1:30:22 – 1:31:23

BANGLADESH: 1:44:36 – 1:47:50

NAMIBIA: 2:01:23 – 2:02:17

PRESIDENT CUTTING DISCUSSION SHORT IN ORDER TO ALLOW PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURERS TO SPEAK: 2:26:30 – 2:28:18

SESSION 4 (May 24, 2022)

ADOPTING A DIFFERENT RESOLUTION AND CLAPPING LIKE FOOLS 1:17:42 – 1:19:00

INDIA: 1:29:07 – 1:29:59

BRUNEI: 1:45:29 – 1:48:16

RUSSIAN FEDERATION: 2:14:05 – 2:17:04

NON STATE ACTOR: 2:58:55 – 3:00:05

SESSION 6:

PRESIDENT OF COMMITTEE A TALKING ABOUT TRANSPARENT EMAIL: 2:33:58 – 2:35:14

SESSION 12:

Here’s the bizarre ending…

Delegates from a number of African nations spoke out against this blatant attempt at a power grab.

A well placed source shared: “The resolution on IHR amendments was not passed at the World Health Assembly, as African countries were concerned that there was inadequate consultation amongst member states, and the process was being rushed. Botswana read the statement on behalf of the 47 AFRO members and I was personally present.” “The African region shares the view that the process should not be fast tracked…,” Moses Keetile, deputy permanent secretary in Botswana’s health ministry, told the assembly on Tuesday on behalf of the Africa region. “We find that they are going too quickly and these sorts of reforms can’t be rushed through,” said a concerned African delegate in Geneva.

SOURCE:

Take Back Power with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

Africa objects to US proposal on controversial IHR amendments

Africa Day, 25 May, has made an impact. In a rare show of African power and solidarity, several African member states objected to proposed International Health Regulations amendments, discussed at the World Health Assembly 75 this week – a move many believe might shake up the World Health Organization’s dominance…Read more3 days ago · 19 likes · 14 comments · Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

The 75th World Health Assembly (COMMITTEE A) adopted THIS RESOLUTION and THESE ILLEGITIMATE REVISED REPLACEMENT AMENDMENTS.

The reason I state that the amendments were illegitimate is that they were first submitted on May 24, 2022 in clear violation of Article 55 of the International Health Regulations that clearly state the following:

…the text of any proposed amendment shall be communicated to all States Parties by the Director-General at least four months before the Health Assembly at which it is proposed for consideration.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE RECORDINGS OF THE ALL OF THE SESSIONS OF THE 75TH WORLD HEALTH ASSEMBLY.

https://www.who.int/about/governance/world-health-assembly/seventy-fifth-world-health-assembly

Please enjoy the music video below…

Take the time to celebrate our victory and enjoy yourselves this Memorial Day weekend, but then get back to work.

Stay tuned for upcoming articles.

This is the Twentieth article in this series.

by James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

JamesRoguski.substack.com/about

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

310-619-3055

James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support (his) work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Subscribe now

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

