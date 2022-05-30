Anna von Reitz | “Operation Phoenix is a confidence racket scheme”

Repost of original posts by Anna Von Reitz at PaulStramer.net | Ramola D | May 30, 2022

Posted below are a few recent articles by Anna von Reitz on the subjects of government, jurisdiction, and citizenship, which elaborate on and address some of the latest developments within the British and Municipal corporations which preside over the status of (British Territorial) “US Citizen” in “Sea Jurisdiction” and within the restored American government of States of America or The United States of America in Land and Soil Jurisdiction, subjects covered here at Restoring America on an ongoing basis.

Interestingly, Anna addresses “Operation Phoenix” and describes what it is and what it isn’t, while carefully drawing distinctions between the “Federation of States” on land and soil and the term “Federal Republic” being used by the British Crown Corporation in relation to President Trump.

The posts addressing David Straight also address the subject of citizens and nationals, US and American.

While these subjects may seem arcane to some, and negligible to others, it has become very clear to many that they are now of vital importance as governments worldwide tilt toward global fascism and the removal of individual rights and freedoms. To find and refind our freedoms, we need to stand on jurisdiction (and figure out what that is!)

In America, the original USA on the land, unincorporated, has been restored, and the States Assemblies are back in session, after a period of nearly two hundred years, as Anna has explained in previous posts, including this one.

Birthright Americans–as also naturalized Americans–have long been pulled into British Territorial US Citizenship through various means of “Conversion” including driver’s licenses and social security cards.

“To date, there has been no full disclosure made to the American people concerning their birthright political status and the consequences of adopting British Territorial U.S. Citizenship. There has equally been no disclosure concerning the bankruptcy of the United States, Inc., and the silliness of setting up “the” White House Office, Inc., with Joseph R. Biden acting as the Registered Agent.

Exactly what office attaches to the White House or any other house? And while we are at it, what flag can any of these scoundrels legitimately fly?” –Anna von Reitz, Public International Alert — Order to Cease and Desist: 25, May, 2022

More information on what is going on currently as indeed changes loom over the horizon can be found in many of Anna’s recent articles reposted here (please use the Search bar with her name to find them) and in her latest posts at her website.

–Ramola D

By Anna Von Reitz

The Queen’s Government, working in concert with the Lord Mayor of London (Inner City) and the British Crown Corporation, is actively engaged in a new illegal, unlawful, and immoral scheme to reward collaborators and conspirators who have sought to undermine the lawful American Government, defraud the American people, and wreak havoc on the rest of the world.

This is yet another attack in Breach of Trust and violation of commercial service contracts owed by these Principals to us, and it is undertaken under convenient False Presumptions of perpetual wars that do not in fact exist. Such illegal and undeclared mercenary war is merely being used as an excuse to evade performance of contractual duties and treaty obligations.

The Queen’s Undeclared Agents are presently making the rounds in our country promoting the idea of a “Second Declaration of Independence” which would mean the loss of all we gained from The Declaration of Independence written by Thomas Jefferson.

These Undeclared Foreign Agents, who appear to be as American as apple pie, are teaching the ignorant and unwary members of the General Public that there exists in the present world a political status called “national of the United States” per 8 USC Chapter 12 of the Federal Code, when in fact, that political status is forever attached to our own inoperative American Federal Republic.

These Undeclared British Agents are trying for another Substitution Scheme.

This time they are trying to substitute Trump, the “President” of their British Crown Corporation doing business as “the” United States of America, Inc., for our American President holding The Office of The President of The United States of America.

And they are trying to gin up their own version of our Federal Republic — a British Territorial “Federal” Republic, instead of an American Federal Republic.

This is treasonous as well as being dishonest and deceitful. It is utterly inappropriate for our British-based Subcontractors to “offer” to replace any part of our lawful American Government with a British substitute.

Our States of the Union are now in Session and preparing to address the long overdue Reconstruction. The resurrection of the only Federal Republic that has ever existed is in our hands, not theirs.

The entire so-called Operation Phoenix is a confidence racket scheme against the interests of this country and its people.

I will also note that the Queen’s Government is now giving away tons of fiat USD in an effort to say that they have paid their debts and rewarded their loyal British Territorial U.S. Citizens by “paying” them paper I.O.U.’s based on their own credit, in “equitable exchange” for their land and soil, businesses, and other material asset interests.

Thus, the Queen’s Government pays out paper based on the American’s own credit in exchange for their substance (their land and soil, body, home, gold and silver, etc.) and devalues the fiat USD at the same time — and all in purportedly “equitable consideration” for their assets. The assets these British henchmen obtain using this deceit are then cashiered in a Territorial National Trust, and America is transformed into a British Territory (aka, Colony) again.

These unlawful and illegal pretenses are unwelcome on our shores and should be universally recognized as crimes against us, against any moral world community, and against the Public Law which requires registration and identification of Foreign Agents.

To date, there has been no full disclosure made to the American people concerning their birthright political status and the consequences of adopting British Territorial U.S. Citizenship. There has equally been no disclosure concerning the bankruptcy of the United States, Inc., and the silliness of setting up “the” White House Office, Inc., with Joseph R. Biden acting as the Registered Agent.

Exactly what office attaches to the White House or any other house? And while we are at it, what flag can any of these scoundrels legitimately fly?

We loaned them the use of our Title IV flag during their exercise of delegated duties and as anyone can see, they have trespassed against us and against other nations of the world by engaging in mercenary wars and activities never authorized under their contracts, while also failing to perform their actual duties.

They’ve allowed their contract to lapse via repeated bankruptcies and unauthorized and unrecognized claims of succession, with the result that all delegated powers have returned by Operation of Law to the Federation of States that granted those delegations of power in the first place.

If the British Territorial citizenry are to have any role or standing going forward it must be in terms of being allowed to retrieve their State National political status and in flying the peace flag.

The craziness needs to stop, and with it, the insane promotion of perpetual war which has done nothing but enrich defense contractors and empower crooked politicians at the expense of the entire rest of this planet.

The ruse that the British-backed Territorial U.S. Government hit upon at the end of the so-called American Civil War — to keep the “war” going in the jurisdiction of the sea and the air, even long after it was ended on the land — has been copied again and again to the detriment of law, order, and decency.

We find that not only was the American Civil War purportedly never resolved (until 2020) but neither was the First World War, the Second World War, and the infamous Korean War / Conflict. All these wars were left in an active status at sea and in the air, which allowed the Perpetrators to continue to assess and collect “war reparations” even 160 years after the end of actual physical hostilities.

World War I ended in an Armistice and a singular Treaty of Versailles that encompassed peace on the land jurisdiction only. World War II was similarly denied any complete ending; although hostilities in fact ended in September of 1945. In this case, an impossible to satisfy United Nations accord stands in the way of peace — an accord that requires all Parties to the Second World War to sign off on the peace treaties ending it, which is impossible because numerous Parties to the Second World War no longer exist as political entities.

Like the American Civil War, the Korean War was in fact the Korean Conflict — an undeclared, unauthorized, and entirely dubious struggle that never actually ended with any trilateral peace treaties on air, land, and sea.

This is our Order to Cease and Desist all pretensions of war related to these and any other prior wars and conflicts, and also our Order to Cease and Desist all British-affiliated attempts to press-gang and buy off Americans adopting U.S. Citizen political status without the benefit of full disclosure.

All British-affiliated and Papist-affiliated and UN CORPORATION -affiliated Foreign Agents are directed to immediately Cease and Desist all presumptions of war and to comply with the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

For all practical and administrative purposes:

The American Civil War has been officially and permanently ended as of the first of August 2021: https://annavonreitz.com/ipp8121.jpg

The First World War, also abbreviated as WWI, ended on November the Eleventh 1918; any Party having cause to claim otherwise has thirty days to object to our Office of Reconciliation or forever hold their peace.

The Second World War, also abbreviated as WWII, ended on the second of September 1945; any Party having cause to claim otherwise has thirty (30) days to object to our Office of Reconciliation or forever hold their peace.

The Korean War / Conflict ended on the 27th of July 1953; any Party having cause to claim otherwise has thirty (30) days to object to our Office of Reconciliation or forever hold their peace.

The Vietnam War / Conflict ended on the 27th of January 1973; any Party having cause to claim otherwise has thirty (30) days to object to our Office of Reconciliation or forever hold their peace.

The War on Iraq, variously named the Gulf War, Desert Shield, Desert Storm, etc. began the 19th of March in 2003 and was formally ended December the 15th in 2011; any Party having cause to claim otherwise has thirty (30) days to object to our Office of Reconciliation for forever hold their peace.

Anyone having any cause to object to the end of these or any other mercenary conflicts or actual declared wars is hereby given Notice that they have thirty (30) days to object to us closing the books and declaring a final, official, and permanent end to these wars and conflicts.

Otherwise, on the 25th of June in the year 2022, an automatic and unassailable Lawful and Legal Assumption of Peace will be established precluding and prohibiting any continuance of hostilities in any jurisdiction related to these wars and conflicts; all expenses and charges related to any war reparations or ongoing costs or claims must cease as of that date.

All settlements must be in kind. Physical assets must be paid for with physical gold and silver or the certificated equivalent.

Notice to Agents is Notice to Principals. Notice to Principals is Notice to Agents.

By: James Clinton Belcher, Head of State

The United States of America

By: Anna Maria Riezinger, Fiduciary

The United States of America

Office of Reconciliation

In care of: Box 520994

Big Lake, Alaska 99652

usa

See this article and over 3600 others on Anna's website here: www.annavonreitz.com

Saturday, May 28, 2022

By Anna Von Reitz

There is a pernicious assumption that Jimmy Carter ended American sovereignty in 1976, cheeky Undeclared British Agent that he was, but Jimmy Carter couldn’t sell or give away what was never his to give. As President of the United States of America, Incorporated, he didn’t have the authority, nor did he have the ownership interest in our nation-states; he was simply acting as a pirate trying to off-load hot goods onto the United Nations in the same way that Pawn Shop owners dump stolen goods.

The International Laws of Piracy apply — possession by pirates does not change ownership.

The International and Roman Civil Laws also apply in their respective jurisdictions — agreements tainted by fraud are null and void, and all the agreements that both the US, INC. and the USA, Inc. — in all their various guises — have made “in our names” are tainted by fraud.

This is just another part of the Great Fraud by which Undeclared British Agents seized upon unwitting Americans, deliberately mischaracterized and impersonated them as British Foreign Situs Trusts, and then rented those British Foreign SitusTrusts to the Pope, who converted them further into Municipal citizens of the United States — in complete contravention of International Law, the Hague Conventions, the Geneva Conventions, the Constitutions and numerous criminal statutes and treaties they are all obligated to obey.

The Pope’s conversion scheme involved taking the names of the British Foreign Situs Trusts (which were all named after Americans) and using them as the names of Municipal CORPORATIONS of various kinds. These were the Municipal CITIZENS that Carter sold to the IMF. The only problem is that these legal fiction PERSONS have no right or reason to exist, other than to promote crimes of personage against their American Employers.

So, whatever it was that Jimmy Carter sold to the IMF, it had nothing to do with us, our country, our assets, or anything else. It was all fiction, concocted by institutionalized identity theft and compounded by deliberate self-interested fraud and secrecy.

All that secrecy was required because the perpetrators were literally committing crimes against their benefactors and employers.

Carter was a US Navy Officer who never resigned his Commission, so his acts undermining our national sovereignty, both by Executive Order and by signing Acts of the US Congress purporting to donate our state laws and our state assets to the United Nations — are acts of piracy and treason — crimes — that took place under Admiralty Law.

Continuing to act under any False Presumptions afforded by Carter’s actions and the actions of the then-US Congress approving the International Organizations Immunity Act, merely makes you an accomplice to a crime against our country and our nations.

We are not British Foreign Situs Trusts. We are not Municipal CITIZENS. We are the living, breathing people of this country, and when we bring our State Governments into Session, we act as the People of The United States of America — those to whom you owe your ultimate allegiance, and to whom you are bound by both honor and contract.

By: James Clinton Belcher, Head of State

The United States of America

See this article and over 3700 others on Anna's website here: www.annavonreitz.com

By Anna Von Reitz

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Now, if you don’t believe me, you can easily confirm this by looking the word “citizen” up in any legal dictionary you choose.

You will find that the word “citizen” implies an obligation to serve the government, as in being a public employee or a member of the military services.

If you are not under obligation to serve the government, you are not a citizen.

Read that again — if you are not under obligation to serve the government, you are not a citizen.

Citizens of all stripes are government employees, voluntarily owing service to the government — and it is an open question which government they serve.

We Americans serve our States of the Union as State Citizens. We are unpaid volunteers, but we accept the Public Duty to assemble and conduct business for our States.

In this same country, there are also paid U.S. Citizens who are largely military service members, defense contractors, and their dependents, who owe their allegiance to our government while they are on the land and to the British Monarch while on the High Seas and Navigable Inland Waterways.

There are also Municipal citizens of the United States, who are paid Federal Civil Service and Agency employees and their dependents — including foreigners seeking political asylum.

Both U.S. Citizens and Municipal citizens of the United States work for foreign commercial corporations in the business of providing governmental services.

Many Americans work for these foreign corporations and when they do, they voluntarily adopt the political status of foreign citizens as a condition of employment.

It used to be that when people got out of the military service they were assumed to return home to the States, but since WWII the opposite presumption has prevailed, and it has been presumed that they stay forever in British Territorial jurisdiction until and unless they inform their Branch Commanders otherwise.

That is, their temporary status as British Territorial U.S. Citizens continues forever until they tell their Branch Commander that they are returning home to the States of the Union. They are subjects of the Queen, not Americans any longer. This is the political status David Straight holds.

But he doesn’t explain any of this to you.

He doesn’t tell you the downsides of being a U.S. Citizen and Subject of Her Royal Majesty.

And he certainly doesn’t tell you that you are under no obligation to serve as a citizen at all, does he?

Municipal citizens of the United States have an even worse deal, as they are impersonated as Municipal CORPORATIONS and considered slaves.

My bone to pick with David is that he isn’t providing full disclosure. He is scooping up uninformed Americans who have been brainwashed all their lives into thinking that they are “citizens” and owe service to the government, when most of them are non-citizens and are owed government services, instead.

That is, most Americans are Employers, not Public Employees. Most Americans are non-citizens.

Everyone has a free choice, but the choice isn’t free when it’s made without the benefit of full disclosure. David has a right to be a U.S. Citizen, but he shouldn’t be encouraging others to adopt that status without them knowing what it means, and what they lose by adopting it.

Are you interested in knowing what you lose when you adopt U.S. Citizenship?

You lose your land and soil assets. The Queen seized title to those and issues a “title” to you as her loyal tenant, subject to paying her mortgages and property taxes.

You lose your Constitutional Guarantees and exchange your Natural and Unalienable Rights for Civil Rights — unless the Queen or her Officers suspend Civil Rights, which aren’t actually rights, but are privileges being called “rights”.

You become Subject to the Queen’s Laws and Courts, which are all foreign with respect to Americans. You are assumed to be guilty until proven innocent.

The failure to disclose these things is a very, very serious lack of disclosure, amounting to entrapment, and David is knowledgeable and responsible for making this disclosure, but he isn’t doing it.

Instead, he is trying to sell you on the idea that yet another kind of citizenship option exists, which he is calling “National Citizenship” and he is also pretending that the old Federal Republic is being rebooted to allow this.

Both of these statements are lies, whether he knows they are lies or not.

Our States are our Nations. There is no overarching American “National Citizenship” called “United States Citizenship” and the American Federal Republic can’t be reconstructed by British Territorial U.S. Citizens.

Even if the American Federal Republic were reconstructed and ready for business today, it would still not offer a “National Citizenship”.

Mr. Straight and Mr. Trump and other Americans who have adopted the foreign British Territorial U.S. Citizenship status could construct “a” Federal Republic, but it would be British, not American.

And that is something else they are not disclosing.

Once again, we have many Americans ignorantly assuming that they are “citizens” when they aren’t, accepting Donald Trump as “their” President, when he is the President of a British Corporation and not acting in his capacity as an American at all, and finally, believing that British citizenry can restore an American Federal Republic.

No dears, all that a British Territorial Citizenry can do is to build a British Territorial Federal Republic substituting itself for our American Federal Republic.

And that is not something we can accept.

No, we aren’t putting up with any more British Flim-Flam.

No, we aren’t allowing the British Territorial citizenry to usurp upon our identity anymore nor to impose their identity on us, either.

No, we aren’t allowing the British Territorial citizenry to substitute their proposed “Federal Republic” for our American Federal Republic and act as if they were one-in-the-same when they are not.

We are calling the British Territorial U.S. Citizens back to work doing what they should have always been doing — honoring their constitutional obligations and protecting our States, our people, and our assets.

That’s what U.S. Citizens have been hired and instructed to do since 1789.

They have not been hired and instructed to act as foreign mercenaries engaging in wars for profit. They have not been hired to manage or administer our gold and silver and land and other assets. They have not been hired to substitute their private corporation for our Public Government. And they are not supposed to be roaming around like David Straight, press-ganging Americans into a foreign political status without full disclosure.

See this article and over 3600 others on Anna's website here: www.annavonreitz.com

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Why I Don’t Teach All Three Jurisdictions – Again

By Anna Von Reitz

The simple reason is that I don’t have to. And you, as Americans, aren’t required to learn. I do truly believe that you all have something better to do than learn all the ins and outs of foreign law, especially because Amendment XI specifically frees you from that fate.

David Straight and a bunch of undocumented ninnies from various “patriot clubs” have criticized me for not teaching all about the laws of all three jurisdictions air, land, and sea — and they pretend that they do, but they don’t.

Land and soil are physical, actual, solid. This is where living people plant our feet and where we have our “standing” in law. Get it? Standing as in “standing on your own two feet”. All the other jurisdictions accrue to us, so long as we are in our proper standing on the land and soil of our country.

The air space above our heads becomes American air space, because we are standing on the land below. The sea jurisdiction accrues to us because the water is lapping on our shores.

This is why I teach people to return to their natural and proper jurisdiction as the population of the land and soil, and don’t worry about the rest of it, until and unless you: (1) enter foreign air space, or (2) enter upon the High Seas and Navigable Inland Waterways.

Amendment XI as of 1860 says that Americans are not responsible for knowing foreign laws.

Our foreign British Territorial subcontractors and our Municipal subcontractors are responsible for knowing foreign laws and obeying them; but, we Americans only need to know and enforce our own Public Laws and the Constitutions — and only from our side of those contracts.

We need to know and organize to enforce our Constitutional Guarantees.

Other than that, we could give a fig.

When we asked Pope Benedict XVI to explain the existence of all these bogus Municipal CORPORATIONS being operated in our names, he explained that for us, Americans, they are gifts.

We said, “Gifts like the Trojan Horse?”

He said, “No, gifts, so you can participate in commerce if you want to or need to….like giving someone a car. You don’t have to pay for it, you don’t have to use it. It’s just a gift….”

Most of us have no desire or need to participate in commerce, and the “acceptance” of this gift has been mis-administered in such a way as to make it anything but a gift, but the Pope stuck to his story that for Americans, these THINGS — JOHN Q PUBLIC and JOHN QUINCY ADAMS are all meant as gifts with no strings attached.

At the time, circa 2005, I thought he was just an old huckster pulling some kind of fast one, but in retrospect I realize what he meant. So far as he knew, the ones owing all the debts were British Persons, or his own Municipal citizens, not Americans.

“How would Americans be charged for debts they don’t owe?” he asked in bewilderment.

It’s easy. They just self-interestedly “mistake” us for British Persons. And then they make another “mistake” and create debtor Municipal CORPORATIONS named after us, too.

The Black Robed Probate Administrators purposefully don’t recognize us as Americans and in that way, Americans have been taxed and harassed and incarcerated and pillaged and plundered and billed for debts they don’t owe for 160 years.

Which means that the Pope and the Queen and the Lord Mayor and their Banks all owe us Americans a tremendous debt.

It also leaves us asking — where is there any authority granted to anyone to run probate courts-at-large in our country? Probate courts should only exist in the District of Columbia. Not Nevada.

If you are an American, you’re an American— and as an American standing flat-footed on your own land and soil with your own air jurisdiction above and the sea gently lapping at your shores, none of the rest of this stuff actually concerns you.

As an American, you are owed exemption and peace and no claims of indebtedness at all. So my mission is to alert as many Americans as possible and tell them to come back home to the land and soil. Make it clear that you are an American and not a British Person and not a Municipal PERSON at all.

Once that message is tattooed on the Public Record and pounded into the lexicon of the Black Robes, we claim everything associated with us, including our right to be left alone.

See this article and over 3600 others on Anna's website here: www.annavonreitz.com

By Anna Von Reitz

Thursday, May 26, 2022

This is part of what you are not grasping, so let me ask you — is it possible to be “at home” and “away from home” at the same time?

Can you be on a ship at sea and ploughing a field back home at the same time?

No, you cannot — and it is the same way with the different apples and oranges we are discussing.

You can be born in California and declare that you are a Californian by birthright and you can be recognized as an American State National —- that is your nationality .

But when you adopt a foreign political status, we are no longer talking about nationality. We are talking about citizenship or non-citizenship.

Citizenship is a vocation — a job in which you serve the government.

Just as you can choose to be a bartender or not, Americans have the right to choose whether they are “citizens” or not.

They also have the right to choose whatever citizenship status they adopt, if they adopt any at all.

This is not true worldwide.

Many countries, including England, maintain that citizenship accrues to you at birth and you have no choice but to serve the government all your days.

As an American you can: (1) choose not to be a citizen and just live your life as a Free Man; (2) adopt State Citizenship and serve your State of the Union; (3) adopt U.S. Citizenship and “serve abroad” in the international jurisdiction of the sea as a British resident; (4) adopt Municipal citizenship of the United States and “serve abroad” in the jurisdiction of the air as a resident of the District of Columbia; (5) potentially, once the American Federal Republic is restored, you could adopt United States Citizenship (different than U.S. Citizenship) — there is a lengthy process to do this described in the old Naturalization Acts — and “serve abroad” as a Resident of the Municipality of Washington, DC.

So there are five (5) possibilities:

1. American Free Man, Non-citizen (no government job obligations at all)

2. American State Citizen (State of the Union job)

3. U.S. Citizen (foreign British Territorial Admiralty job)

4. Municipal citizen of the United States (foreign District Maritime citizen job)

5. United States Citizen (American foreign service job requiring Municipal residency)

Notice that — U.S. Citizen, Municipal citizen of the United States, and United States Citizen are all foreign citizenships from the perspective of the American Free Man and the American State Citizens.

That is, U.S. Citizen, Municipal citizen of the United States, and United States Citizen all work for foreign governments and operate in foreign jurisdictions of law.

Many Americans find this hard to comprehend.

They think of that thing in Washington, DC, as “their” government because it is supposed to do work for them under contracts called “constitutions”, and because many District Employees were born in this country, they additionally believe that these governments are American — but they are not.

The only quasi-American Government that is supposed to be in Washington, DC, is the American Foreign Service which we intended to administer through the original Federal Republic — but that hasn’t been possible since 1860, so the work got reshuffled and the Pope’s Municipal Government simply usurped those roles intended for United States Citizens.

Thus, our country has been commandeered by foreign powers since 1860, and all the while, Americans have thought that everything was hunky-dory.

When Americans join the military services they unknowingly adopt the U.S. Citizenship political status, and unless they inform their Branch Commander otherwise once they are discharged from the military, they are presumed to voluntarily retain that status forevermore.

U.S. Citizenship is a British Territorial job and as a condition of your continued volunteer job you are considered a Subject of the British Monarch, a Territorial Foreign Situs Trust, collateral (together with all your property assets) for the debts of the United States of America, Incorporated, and an Indentured Servant for the duration of your service.

You also lose all Constitutional Guarantees owed to Americans, can not actually own land in this country (only a British Trust “title” to land, which the Queen holds “for” you), and as a tenant on (what used to be) your own land, you have to pay property taxes, easement assessments, etc., etc., etc. You also become subject to the Queen’s law in your country.

So, here you are, going around, teaching everyone that it’s okay to be a U.S. Citizen — and it is, but….. there are downsides. More recently, you have even been suggesting by reference to 8 USC 12 that it’s even possible for them to be “United States Citizens”, apparently because the British Territorials are preparing to front a British Territorial version of our Federal Republic and confuse everyone some more— though we won’t allow that.

The problem, David, is that you aren’t telling people what U.S. Citizenship actually means and what they give up in the course of adopting U.S. Citizenship. And as far as all this talk about a “new” Federal Republic, you aren’t telling people that this could only be a British-affiliated entity calling itself “a” Federal Republic — if it comes to pass, it won’t be American.

The American Government is run by Americans adopting their own citizenship — which is American State Citizenship. And it’s only the American State Citizens who actually have the authority to reconstruct both the Confederation of States and the American Federal Republic.

In the meantime, our venerable Federation of States is the only American Government operating in international and global jurisdiction, just as it did from 1776-1781.

If you and all the other U.S. Citizen volunteers really want to do something to help America and your fellow-Americans, and actually want to help restore the American Government and do the right thing, then the first thing you need to do is come home. Resign your job as a foreign citizen working in a foreign jurisdiction of the law, and if you want to serve, serve your own State Government instead.

See this article and over 3600 others on Anna's website here: www.annavonreitz.com

