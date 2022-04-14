Anna von Reitz: Deny the Crooks Jurisdiction Over You and Destroy Their Power

Re-post from annavonreitz.com | Ramola D | April 14, 2022

Bruce Springsteen, Born in the USA/Lyric Poster

Wednesday, December 30, 2015





by Anna Von Reitz



I get dozens and sometimes hundreds of letters, messages, emails, etc. from people wanting help with court problems– all in foreign courts that have no natural jurisdiction and no right to be here applying their “law” to our people.

The Root Problem is that thanks to fraud and falsification of public records, our people have been registered as their people without anyone’s knowledge or consent. This self-interested fraud on the part of governmental services corporations needs to be recognized for what it is and forthrightly rebutted.

Deny them jurisdiction over you and you deny them any ability to proceed — regardless of the issue be it foreclosure or child custody or driving without a license.

You were born on the land of one of the American states. You are by birthright “one of the free sovereign and independent people of the United States” and NOT an “inhabitant” — a British Crown Subject merely “residing” here. Both these political statuses are clearly defined in The Definitive Treaty of Peace known as the Treaty of Paris 1783 ending the Revolutionary War, Article 3.

But… Within hours of your birth you were defrauded of your birthright when your Mother was coerced into unknowingly registering your “birth” as a British Crown Subject instead of “one of the free sovereign and independent people of the United States”.

This in turn creates the “presumption” that like all British Crown Subjects you are merely here to provide “essential governmental services” (Constitution of 1789, Article IV, Section 3, Clause 2) and are obligated to obey their corporate statutory “law”.

And that is how and why they presume against you and tax you and carry out all their crimes against you.

How do you rebutt this?



You identify yourself as the living man or woman appearing in the flesh, one of the free sovereign and independent people of the United States and not an inhabitant as defined by the Definitive Treaty of Peace 1783, one of those owed “essential governmental services” under Article IV, Section 3, Clause 2 of the 1789 Constitution, guaranteed your right of expatriation by the Expatriation Act of 1868, the retention of your native political status by the Geneva Convention Protocols of 1949, Laws of War, Volume II, Article 3, and the right of Self-Declaration guaranteed by the United Nations Universal Right of Self-Declaration.

Then further inform the court that the essential government services you are owed do not include defrauding you, mis-administering your estate, or mischaracterizing you as an inhabitant of the District of Columbia or any “federal Territory” whatsoever.

Then clearly state that you are the only one having any first hand knowledge of your nature, intentions, motivations, will or any other matter of fact concerning you and that every word dropping from you lips is to be understood by the court as a Matter of Fact and all else that anyone may say is only immaterial hearsay and presumption.

Then proceed to ream them brand new paper bung holes about whatever it is they are bothering you about–

Taxes?

You are exempt and any vessels in commerce operated in your name are tax pre-paid. You are a Priority Creditor of the court, the banks and the corporations they employ, having the absolute right to offset any thing you may owe them against all that they already owe you and properly demanding the benefit of your exemption.

Child custody?

Your biological children are your creation, accepted and supported by you, belonging only to you, and are not entrusted to anyone or any thing else by you; and that is a Matter of Fact not subject to any fictitious claim or interpretation by the court.

Foreclosure?

You received no “loan” and retain all security interest provided contingent on the receipt of a loan; you require the return of the Promissory Note and Incomplete Mortgage Agreement paperwork. If anyone asks, reply that the Promissory Note is more than nine months old, the transaction was never completed, no loan was received by you and the whole process is void for fraud, including any presumption of a valid security interest. Any check received from the bank was merely a transfer of your own credit and the bank cannot show any other source of funds for the transaction.

Driving without a license?

You were traveling for private purposes and who can say otherwise?

You are stating Matters of Fact known to you on a firsthand basis. All else is hearsay and presumption.

And to all the above and more you may add that the court’s presumption of jurisdiction over you and your property are in violation of both the Public Law and The Constitution and will not be respected as anything but attempted personage and fraud against one of their Priority Creditors and Benefactors.

Get your backs up. Tell it like it is. Let the facts be plainly stated. Remember who you are and tell the “court” off. Be polite– but ice cold and determined. What they are doing is a rude and unconscionable affront to you and a false claim being made against you and your property.?Be appropriately outraged and hold your head high. Peer down at your miscreant employee sitting on that bench and demand to know who he thinks he is and what he thinks he is doing?

See this article and over 100 others on Anna’s website here:www.annavonreitz.com

See Restoring America for more information here.

